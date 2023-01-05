Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho slayings suspect Bryan Kohberger wanted to see ‘fruits of his actions’: Ex-agent
According to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger returned to the scene of the Idaho college killings, a chilling detail that could one law enforcement expert says isn't unheard of.
Online Sleuths Claim To Spot Idaho Murder Suspect At Victims' Vigil
The vigil was held 17 days after the murder.
‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance
MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
Charges Dropped Against Idaho Mother Arrested for Taking Kids to Playground During COVID Closure
BOISE - Attorney General Raúl Labrador has announced that his office has moved to dismiss all charges against Sara Brady, who was arrested in 2020 for taking her children to a closed playground and charged with misdemeanor trespassing. Brady's arrest at Meridian's Kleiner Park in April of 2020 sparked...
Sand Hills Express
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new defense attorney identified
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of ambushing four Idaho students in November, has been assigned a provisional defense attorney from Coeur d'Alene.
KHQ Right Now
Passenger of DUI driver calls cops on the cops
SPOKANE, Wash. - A passenger of a Ford F-150 called 911 to report they were being chased down State Route 27 by a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper, our partners at the Spokesman-Review reported. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, a WSP trooper noticed a truck swerving in and out...
Murder suspect from Puerto Rico arrested at local Walmart
REXBURG—U.S. Marshals and Rexburg police arrested an accused murderer from Puerto Rico at Walmart on Thursday night. Adam Michael Edwards-Maldonado, 23, of Puerto Rico, was arrested without incident at the Rexburg Walmart around 10:15 p.m., according to U.S. Marshals. He’s accused of murdering Adalberto Cruz Figueroa in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Feb. 24, 2021. Marshals...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 6, 2023
University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger gets first court date, the Idaho Supreme Court upholds the state abortion ban, we dig into the circumstances behind the former Boise OPA Directors dismissal and a look at why St. Luke's is now offering its own insurance plan. It’s Friday, which means...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders timeline: Investigators say phone evidence says suspect went back to scene after crime
Detectives tracked 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger's phone records, which allegedly showed when he left his apartment and when he allegedly left the crime scene. Surveillance footage also puts his car at the scene.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3
An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
Idaho Has Now Become One of The Worst States to Raise A Family
Idaho seems to be struggling lately and I think most Idahoans are okay with any excuse to help deter people from moving here. WalletHub just released its list of Best States to Raise a Family. It's not looking good for Idaho it's so bad that even California ranked 22 is listed higher than Idaho.
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June.
thebrownandwhite.com
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger harassed Seven Sirens staff and customers
Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students, harassed female employees and customers at Seven Sirens Brewing Company several times, according to an NBC News report. Seven Sirens is located at 327 Broadway in South Side Bethlehem. It is visited by Lehigh students. Jordan Serulneck, owner...
New California Law Could Set A Trend For Idaho
"DoN't CaLiFoRniA mY IdAho!" First off, let's calm down! This isn't a push for Idaho to adopt the ways of California by any means. That being said, California just passed a law that could entice other states to follow... and while it doesn't necessarily mean more "freedom", it does mean inmates will be entitled to a privilege previously not allowed.
wchstv.com
Sister of accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger starred in slasher horror flick
MOSCOW, Idaho (TND) — The sister of the suspected killer in the University of Idaho murders apparently starred in a low-budget slasher film years ago. Amanda Kohberger, sister of Bryan Kohberger, starred as "Lori" in the 2011 horror film "Two Days Back." The 96-minute flick focuses on a group...
Canola could reach 400,000 acres in 2023
MOSCOW - Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region’s canola association. “I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could,” said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. “The demand is certainly there, so we’re going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so.”
Comments / 0