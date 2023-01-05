ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance

MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week

For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
MOSCOW, ID
Sand Hills Express

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Passenger of DUI driver calls cops on the cops

SPOKANE, Wash. - A passenger of a Ford F-150 called 911 to report they were being chased down State Route 27 by a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper, our partners at the Spokesman-Review reported. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, a WSP trooper noticed a truck swerving in and out...
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Murder suspect from Puerto Rico arrested at local Walmart

REXBURG—U.S. Marshals and Rexburg police arrested an accused murderer from Puerto Rico at Walmart on Thursday night. Adam Michael Edwards-Maldonado, 23, of Puerto Rico, was arrested without incident at the Rexburg Walmart around 10:15 p.m., according to U.S. Marshals. He’s accused of murdering Adalberto Cruz Figueroa in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Feb. 24, 2021. Marshals...
REXBURG, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 6, 2023

University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger gets first court date, the Idaho Supreme Court upholds the state abortion ban, we dig into the circumstances behind the former Boise OPA Directors dismissal and a look at why St. Luke's is now offering its own insurance plan. It’s Friday, which means...
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3

An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
BOISE, ID
thebrownandwhite.com

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger harassed Seven Sirens staff and customers

Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students, harassed female employees and customers at Seven Sirens Brewing Company several times, according to an NBC News report. Seven Sirens is located at 327 Broadway in South Side Bethlehem. It is visited by Lehigh students. Jordan Serulneck, owner...
MOSCOW, ID
MIX 106

New California Law Could Set A Trend For Idaho

"DoN't CaLiFoRniA mY IdAho!" First off, let's calm down! This isn't a push for Idaho to adopt the ways of California by any means. That being said, California just passed a law that could entice other states to follow... and while it doesn't necessarily mean more "freedom", it does mean inmates will be entitled to a privilege previously not allowed.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Canola could reach 400,000 acres in 2023

MOSCOW - Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region’s canola association. “I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could,” said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. “The demand is certainly there, so we’re going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so.”
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy