ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 1

Related
wmay.com

Illinois statehouse measure modifies timeline state facilities have to accept criminal detainees unfit for trial

(The Center Square) – Legislation in Springfield has advanced that would change the timeline for criminal defendants deemed unfit for trial being transferred from county jails to state facilities. House Bill 240 would eliminate the 20-day requirement to transfer mentally ill inmates to Department of Human Services facilities. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Madigan Set To Stand Trial In 2024

It will be at least another 15 months before former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan stands trial on federal corruption charges. A federal judge has set the trial date for April 1, 2024. That will be more than two years after Madigan was indicted on charges in that long-running racketeering investigation.
wmay.com

State Senate Works On Own Version Of Assault Weapons Ban

A showdown may be looming over efforts to ban assault weapons in Illinois. The Illinois House approved their version of a ban last week, but the state Senate is working on a different, less restrictive version of the bill. That version initially would not have required gun owners who already have assault weapons to register them with the state. But after Governor JB Pritzker criticized the Senate bill as inadequate, the registration provision was added back in. However, other differences remain.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Pritzker, Other Statewide Officials Sworn In

Governor JB Pritzker has been sworn in for his second term in office, laying out an ambitious agenda, but without providing much detail on it. During his inaugural address, heard live on WMAY, Pritzker called for Illinois to provide universal preschool, and said the state should work to make college tuition free for working families. But there were no details on what those efforts might cost, although those blanks could be filled in when the governor delivers his budget speech next month.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Former GOP Leader Durkin Resigns From Legislature

Just weeks after stepping down as the Republican leader in the Illinois House, Jim Durkin is leaving the state legislature entirely. Durkin says he will not take the oath of office for the new term to which he was elected in November, saying it’s time to turn the business of legislating over to the next generation.
wmay.com

This Is the Poorest Town in Illinois

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy