wmay.com
Illinois statehouse measure modifies timeline state facilities have to accept criminal detainees unfit for trial
(The Center Square) – Legislation in Springfield has advanced that would change the timeline for criminal defendants deemed unfit for trial being transferred from county jails to state facilities. House Bill 240 would eliminate the 20-day requirement to transfer mentally ill inmates to Department of Human Services facilities. The...
Madigan Set To Stand Trial In 2024
It will be at least another 15 months before former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan stands trial on federal corruption charges. A federal judge has set the trial date for April 1, 2024. That will be more than two years after Madigan was indicted on charges in that long-running racketeering investigation.
State Senate Works On Own Version Of Assault Weapons Ban
A showdown may be looming over efforts to ban assault weapons in Illinois. The Illinois House approved their version of a ban last week, but the state Senate is working on a different, less restrictive version of the bill. That version initially would not have required gun owners who already have assault weapons to register them with the state. But after Governor JB Pritzker criticized the Senate bill as inadequate, the registration provision was added back in. However, other differences remain.
Republican leader hopes to meet with Democrats to work on changes to Illinois’ SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – With the cashless bail portion of Illinois’ SAFE-T Act on hold, the future House minority leader would like to see more changes to the legislation. The Illinois Supreme Court announced it will hear the case in March after the elimination of cash bail provision was thrown out by a Kankakee County judge who ruled it unconstitutional.
Pritzker, Other Statewide Officials Sworn In
Governor JB Pritzker has been sworn in for his second term in office, laying out an ambitious agenda, but without providing much detail on it. During his inaugural address, heard live on WMAY, Pritzker called for Illinois to provide universal preschool, and said the state should work to make college tuition free for working families. But there were no details on what those efforts might cost, although those blanks could be filled in when the governor delivers his budget speech next month.
Illinois quick hits: Madigan trial to begin April 2024; Soldier Field renovation plans released
The racketeering trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been set for April 1, 2024. The trial, which could last up to two months, was scheduled during a status hearing Monday. A federal grand jury indicted Madigan and his confidant Michael McLean after a years-long corruption investigation. Madigan...
Illinois legislators to get raises after Pritzker signs $1.7 billion spending bill
(The Center Square) – Hours after the Illinois Senate approved a bill to spend $1.7 billion of taxpayer resources and give themselves raises, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure into law. Alongside giving pay raises to state legislators, constitutional officers including the governor and lieutenant governor and executive agency...
More than 30,700 mail-in ballots in Illinois for November election were rejected
(The Center Square) – About 30,700 mail-in ballots in Illinois were rejected statewide in last year’s November election, according to preliminary data from the Illinois State Board of Elections. Data shows a total of more than 2.2 million mail-ballots were requested across the state for November’s election. More...
Former GOP Leader Durkin Resigns From Legislature
Just weeks after stepping down as the Republican leader in the Illinois House, Jim Durkin is leaving the state legislature entirely. Durkin says he will not take the oath of office for the new term to which he was elected in November, saying it’s time to turn the business of legislating over to the next generation.
‘A Springfield setup,’ Illinois lawmakers advancing $12,000 pay raises as part of $1.7 billion spending bill
(The Center Square) – Illinois state lawmakers are looking to give themselves a $12,000 raise with a bill that spends more than $1.7 billion of taxpayer money. Just before 9 p.m. Friday, the Illinois House approved an amendment to Senate Bill 1720. The measure now goes to the Illinois Senate, which returns Sunday evening.
This Is the Poorest Town in Illinois
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the...
