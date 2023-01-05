Governor JB Pritzker has been sworn in for his second term in office, laying out an ambitious agenda, but without providing much detail on it. During his inaugural address, heard live on WMAY, Pritzker called for Illinois to provide universal preschool, and said the state should work to make college tuition free for working families. But there were no details on what those efforts might cost, although those blanks could be filled in when the governor delivers his budget speech next month.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO