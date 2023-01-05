ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

2 Colorado resorts named among most relaxing in US

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ak2y_0k4q0VIE00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — If one of your goals in the new year is to relax a little more, there are some great opportunities to do that in Colorado.

Trips to Discover recently put together a list of 22 of the most relaxing hotels and resorts in the United States. Two of those places on the list are in Colorado.

“These hotels and resorts are all in the U.S., offering the perfect opportunity for relaxation and much more,” Trips to Discover said.

Colorado town named most ‘magical’ winter wonderland in US

Dunton Hot Springs- Dolores

Coming in at number 10 on the list is the Dunton Hot Springs in Dolores. The Dunton Hot Springs are located about 420 miles from Denver southwest of Telluride.

“Dunton Hot Springs offers a spectacular setting with the San Juan Mountains as the backdrop. Located in a gorgeously restored ghost town with its own hot springs in southwest Colorado, it’s the perfect place to forget about the “real world.” A ring of historic log cabins were transformed into luxurious retreats and facilities that include a spa and saloon,” Trips to Discover said.

According to Dunton Destinations , the hot springs range from 85-106 degrees and can be experienced five different ways:

  • Inside a restored 19th century bathhouse
  • Under the stars at the source
  • In the pool outside the bathhouse
  • In the pool behind the Dunton Store cabin
  • Inside Well House cabin

The Little Nell- Aspen

At number 16 on the list is The Little Nell . The Little Nell has 4.7 stars for 488 Google reviews and is located in Aspen.

“Aspen’s most luxurious resort, the Little Nell offers opportunities for blissful relaxation, starting with breakfast in bed in a swanky room with heated marble floors, soaking tubs and gas fireplaces. Enjoy a massage followed by a swim and time spent just lounging around the pool, or pick up a picnic to enjoy on a hike followed by a leisurely gondola ride. In the wintertime, you can take advantage of the ski-to-door access too,” Trips to Discover said.

According to The Little Nell , the hotel is Aspen’s only five-star hotel. If you are looking to relax while at The Little Nell, you can kick back with a glass of wine from the cellar, which has 20,000 bottles of wine. There is also a fitness center, pool, spa treatments, hot tub, two restaurants and three bars. You can also grab room service any time.

Why more people left Colorado in 2022 than moved in

Here is a look at the full list:

  1. Enchantment Resort – Sedona, Arizona
  2. Hallmark Resort – Cannon Beach, Oregon
  3. Hana-Maui Resort – Maui, Hawaii
  4. Mohonk Mountain House – New Paltz, New York
  5. Canyon Ranch – Tucson, Arizona
  6. Amangiri – Big Water, Utah
  7. Auberge du Soleil – Rutherford, California
  8. The Cloister at Sea Island – Sea Island, Georgia
  9. Post Ranch Inn – Big Sur, California
  10. Dunton Hot Springs – Dolores, Colorado
  11. Allison Inn & Spa – Newberg, Oregon
  12. Camden Harbour Inn – Camden, Maine
  13. Chanler at Cliff Walk – Newport, Rhode Island
  14. Lake Placid Lodge – Lake Placid, New York
  15. Roche Harbor Resort – San Juan Island, Washington
  16. The Little Nell – Aspen, Colorado
  17. Four Seasons Resort and Residences – Jackson Hole, Wyoming
  18. Topnotch Resort – Stowe, Vermont
  19. Stillpoint Lodge – Halibut Cove, Alaska
  20. Triple Creek Ranch – Darby, Montana
  21. Blackberry Farm – Walland, Tennessee
  22. River’s End – Jenner, California

You can read about each location by clicking on them in the list above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

Related
themanual.com

From small resorts to bustling mountain estates, we have a resort for every budding skier and snowboarder

Ah, Colorado. With such a large portion of the Southern Rockies in this state, it’s hardly surprising that so many of the best ski resorts in the US are found here. Although many of these feature among the most advanced and gnarly terrain available to anyone hitting the slopes, there are plenty of Colorado ski resorts that are not just suitable for beginners, but perfect for them.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches: Snowy days ahead for Colorado's mountains

A few snowy days are about to hit Colorado, particularly in mountainous parts of state. According to the National Weather Service, up to 18 inches of snow could fall on some of Colorado's highest peaks from Monday through Thursday morning. Areas hit the hardest should include peaks southwest of Aspen and those north and east of Steamboat Springs. Mountains in the Silverton area should also see noteworthy totals during this period – likely in the range of about a foot.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
DENVER, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado ski area snowpack far above January average￼

If you’re thinking the snow gods have been very generous to Colorado skiers and snowboarders so far this season, you’re right. Nearly every ski area in Colorado is reveling in above-average snowfall, some of them well above average. And, according to OpenSnow founding meteorologist Joel Gratz, there is only one explanation for the storm cycle that has been in place for weeks: Luck.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy