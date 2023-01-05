2 Colorado resorts named among most relaxing in US

DENVER ( KDVR ) — If one of your goals in the new year is to relax a little more, there are some great opportunities to do that in Colorado.

Trips to Discover recently put together a list of 22 of the most relaxing hotels and resorts in the United States. Two of those places on the list are in Colorado.

“These hotels and resorts are all in the U.S., offering the perfect opportunity for relaxation and much more,” Trips to Discover said.

Dunton Hot Springs- Dolores

Coming in at number 10 on the list is the Dunton Hot Springs in Dolores. The Dunton Hot Springs are located about 420 miles from Denver southwest of Telluride.

“Dunton Hot Springs offers a spectacular setting with the San Juan Mountains as the backdrop. Located in a gorgeously restored ghost town with its own hot springs in southwest Colorado, it’s the perfect place to forget about the “real world.” A ring of historic log cabins were transformed into luxurious retreats and facilities that include a spa and saloon,” Trips to Discover said.

According to Dunton Destinations , the hot springs range from 85-106 degrees and can be experienced five different ways:

Inside a restored 19th century bathhouse

Under the stars at the source

In the pool outside the bathhouse

In the pool behind the Dunton Store cabin

Inside Well House cabin

The Little Nell- Aspen

At number 16 on the list is The Little Nell . The Little Nell has 4.7 stars for 488 Google reviews and is located in Aspen.

“Aspen’s most luxurious resort, the Little Nell offers opportunities for blissful relaxation, starting with breakfast in bed in a swanky room with heated marble floors, soaking tubs and gas fireplaces. Enjoy a massage followed by a swim and time spent just lounging around the pool, or pick up a picnic to enjoy on a hike followed by a leisurely gondola ride. In the wintertime, you can take advantage of the ski-to-door access too,” Trips to Discover said.

According to The Little Nell , the hotel is Aspen’s only five-star hotel. If you are looking to relax while at The Little Nell, you can kick back with a glass of wine from the cellar, which has 20,000 bottles of wine. There is also a fitness center, pool, spa treatments, hot tub, two restaurants and three bars. You can also grab room service any time.

Here is a look at the full list:

