FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
American Airlines Penalized For Retaliating Against Employees Who Reported Illness Caused By Fumes in Aircraft CabinsMadocFort Worth, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. FREME, ROBIN ANNE; W/F; POB: MA; AGE: 66; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SHARMA, PRANAV; ASIAN/M; POB: INDIA; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: FAVOR DRIVER; ARREST...
dallasexpress.com
Three Arrests in Local Car Wash Shooting
The Kennedale Police Department announced that three arrests have been made in connection to the death of an 18-year-old at a car wash. On October 26, Kennedale police responded to reports of a shooting incident at around 2:50 p.m. at a car wash in the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive. Hayden Scarlato and a minor were found inside a car, both wounded. After being taken to a local hospital, the minor survived while Scarlato, from Arlington, died.
Aaron Dean's defense attorneys call for investigation into possible jury misconduct after alleged social media post
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Aaron Dean’s defense team is calling for an investigation into possible jury misconduct after filing a motion that claims a purported juror allegedly made a social media post during the trial. Dean’s defense attorneys say the alleged actions, if it was a juror, would...
Gov. Abbott calls for legislative action to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors, prioritize their arrest
TEXAS, USA — With Texas' 88th Legislative Session beginning next week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking lawmakers to crack down on parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. On Thursday, Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan calling for state lawmakers to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors and prioritize their arrest.
fox4news.com
Officer-involved shooting in Watauga leaves 1 dead
WATAUGA, Texas - Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Watauga shot and killed a man who they said pointed a gun at officers early Friday morning. This incident started at about 3:30 a.m., when police were called about a "suicidal person" at a home in the 7700 block of Virgie Court.
dfwscanner.net
One killed, one badly hurt in crash near Denton
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash near Denton. On Sunday afternoon at 2:59pm, emergency responders from Krum and Denton County were dispatched to a crash at Farm to Market Road 1173 and Lovers Lane Road. Authorities say the driver of a pickup truck was...
1 arrested after assaulting, robbing an elderly woman then leading police on chase
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested after assaulting and robbing an elderly woman. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Friday at the 4000 block of Hampshire Boulevard in Fort Worth. Police say an elderly woman had been violently assaulted and her vehicle was stolen. At about 8 p.m., police say a patrol unit saw the stolen vehicle heading westbound on West 7th Street near Summit Avenue. While attempting to stop the vehicle, the suspect quickly accelerated while traveling westbound on Camp Bowie. The officer then pursued the vehicle. During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle struck two separate uninvolved vehicles. Both vehicles had damage but were drivable and the passengers were uninjured. The suspect in the stolen vehicle fled the scene.About seven minutes later, the suspect in the stolen vehicle turned onto Pentecost Street and spun out, ultimately stopping. Officers blocked the vehicle and were able to take the driver and passenger into custody without incident.The driver was arrested without incident evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. The passenger was detained while the investigation continues. Additional charges are pending for both suspects.
fox4news.com
Man with machete fatally shot by officers, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - An investigation is underway into the officer-involved shooting death of a man who Fort Worth police said was armed with a machete. Police said a woman called 911 at 5:45 p.m. Saturday and said her adult son was possibly armed with a knife at her home in the 3500 block of Wedgworth Road S.
BBB Warns Customers Of Dishonest Denton-Based Telemedicine Company
The Better Business Bureau (BBB), a private nonprofit organization focused on creating an ethical marketplace based on seller/buyer’s trust, issued an alert for consumers regarding a telehealth company. According to the alert, Doctor Alexa, a Denton-based telehealth company that claims to provide online doctor visits even without insurance, has...
McKinney police identify father accused of stabbing his son to death
The McKinney father accused of fatally stabbing his young son has now been identified. McKinney police say Ponnazhakan Subramanian has been arraigned on a Capital Murder warrant with a one million dollar bond
fox4news.com
Father accused of killing 9-year-old son in McKinney identified
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police have identified the 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his 9-year-old son to death Friday. Ponnazhakan Subramanian was arraigned on a capital murder warrant and given a $1 million bond Sunday afternoon. He remains hospitalized for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, according to police. Police said Subramanian...
Missing 76-year-old woman in Rockwall found safe
ROCKWALL, Texas — A 76-year-old woman who went missing in Rockwall was found safe, police said. Police say Ana Maria Torres was last seen driving her vehicle in the city, but her whereabouts were unknown. According to police on Sunday evening, Torres is back home safely. Other local news:
Kennedale murder suspect located, arrested in Collin County
en weeks after a man was gunned down at a Kennedale car wash, the man police have been looking for is now behind bars. Kennedale police and the US Marshals Service have been tracking down Emmanuel Bear
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
4 Hurt, 1 Critically in Electrical Incident During Keller ISD School Demolition
One person was critically injured and three others were hurt in an electrical incident that occurred while demolishing a part of Keller ISD's Parkview Elementary School Monday morning, officials say. Parkview Elementary, located at 6900 Bayberry Drive in Fort Worth, is undergoing a three-phase renovation project that includes the demolition...
WFAA
Fort Worth police searching for burglary suspect from Hotel Drover in the Stockyards
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are searching for a burglary suspect who allegedly stole many high-value items from a room at Hotel Drover in the Stockyards. Police released a Twitter video with surveillance photos of the suspect on Thursday. According to a police incident report, among the...
fox4news.com
Gun seized from staff member at Wylie High School
WYLIE, Texas - Wylie police said a school resource officers seized a firearm from a staff member at Wylie High School Thursday afternoon. A non-teaching staff member self-reported the incident. She told police that she forgot the gun was in her purse and it fell out while she was on campus, before later locking it up in her car.
2 dead in crash along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police said two people were killed early Saturday morning in a crash along an access road of Interstate 30. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said officers were dispatched at approximately 2:26 a.m. Saturday to the westbound lanes of the West Freeway and Alta Mere Drive.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find Eddie Lopez's killer
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police say road rage took the life of a family man on his way home after playing a set with his band. Detectives say the shooter was in a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV. That car and the people in it are the...
fox4news.com
4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
