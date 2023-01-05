ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

Main Line Media News

Man held for trial in fatal shooting in Norristown

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man was ordered to stand trial on charges he fatally shot a Norristown man during a confrontation on a borough street that was partially recorded by the victim’s cellphone. Eugene “Roc” Ware, 41, of the 7900 block of Langdon Street, Philadelphia, was held for...
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia begins one of largest police officer redeployments in recent years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't be surprised if you see more police officers on the streets in some Philadelphia neighborhoods. The city began sending at least 100 extra officers to the police districts with the most gun crimes.Those areas are the 22nd and 24th districts in North Philadelphia, the 25th district in Kensington and the 39th district in Germantown.Here is a complete list of all Philadelphia ZIP codes and shooting incidents:  The city is coming off two straight years with more than 500 murders.According to the city, it's one of the largest redeployments of police officers in recent years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Three under investigation for serial purse snatching

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating three men following a purse snatching incident in Monroe County. According to a press release, state police responded to the ShopRite at Kinsley Drive on Friday for reports that a woman in her 90s was the victim of a theft. The release states three men […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Norristown man sent to prison for role in gun trafficking organization

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man has joined his brother in prison for his role in a gun trafficking network that relied heavily on straw purchase schemes. Edzon Castrejon, 23, of the 800 block of West Lafayette Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 4 to 8 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to corrupt organizations, illegal sale or transfer of firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license and conspiring in the illegal purchase or transfer of firearms in connection with incidents that occurred between March 2019 and May 2020.
NORRISTOWN, PA
nccpdnews.com

MAILBOXES VANDALIZED IN MILLWOOD COMMUNITY – MIDDLETOWN

(Middletown, DE 19709) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a string of criminal mischiefs that occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the community of Millwood – Middletown in reference to multiple vandalism reports. Upon arrival, it was discovered that 8 separate mailboxes and one vehicle were damaged. The incidents occurred at several homes on Millwood Drive and Marley Road during the overnight hours.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges filed, suspect sought, in daytime Penn Street shooting

READING, Pa. - Reading Police have identified a man they say is responsible for a daytime shooting inside a Penn Street building. 44-year-old Angel Burgos-Ortiz has been charged with aggravated assault and related offenses stemming from a shooting incident in the 900 block of Penn Street on January 2. According...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct

READING, Pa. - A man was found dead underneath the Pendora Viaduct in Reading. Police say they got an anonymous call on Saturday about the man. He's believed to be in his 50s. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
READING, PA
Shore News Network

Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Two men have been charged after breaking into and robbing at least 25 gaming machines in 7-Elevens and gas station across the Philadelphia area. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster were both arrested. During the execution of asearch warrant, law enforcement investigators found five firearms, an ATM machine, and cash. “These men conspired together to steal over $100,000, which they used to purchase numerous firearms,” said AG Shapiro. “My office will not tolerate this kind of blatant theft and violence and will hold these defendants accountable for their crimes.” According to Shapiro, The post Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Philadelphia police seeking vending machine vandals, thieves

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a break-in and robbery at the Friends Guild House recreation center on Fairmount Avenue. According to police, on December 27th, at around 1:00 a.m., the suspect gained entry into the recreation center and broke into vending machines once inside. The suspects took the contents of the machines and fled the scene. Detectives are asking anyone who can identify the suspects to contact 215-686-3093.       The post Philadelphia police seeking vending machine vandals, thieves appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

1 injured in Lancaster shooting

Emergency crews were on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster. The incident is in the area of Dauphin and Pershing in the city. The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officers found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services transported them to a local hospital...
LANCASTER, PA

