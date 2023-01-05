California Business Roundtable President Rob Lapsley issued the following statement today in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s inauguration:. “The Roundtable joins the rest of the state in congratulating Governor Gavin Newsom on his inauguration today. The next four years will require strong leadership, clear vision, and long hours to create balanced solutions that keep us on a path toward economic growth and prosperity. We stand ready to work together to help California lead on critical issues, including the cost-of-living crisis, housing construction, water supply and storage, innovative ways to address our homelessness crisis, and responsible and affordable transitions in the energy and transportation sectors. We look forward to working with the governor on ensuing our state continues to be a place that is affordable for all Californians while allowing businesses to grow, foster new and cutting-edge ideas, and where we are an economic and innovative leader on the global stage.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO