Recently there’s been a teacher and substitute shortage at El Dorado High School. Not only is there a lack of teachers but substitute teacher employment is declining slowly. There are multiple factors influencing this trend but the extra stress on teachers and students because of the 2020 pandemic has not helped. Because there is a lack of substitutes when teachers have to leave school for their health or family matters, classes have to report to the arena. Coaches are watching over three classes at a time and students aren’t learning as efficiently as they could be.

EL DORADO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO