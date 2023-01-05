Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Investigation underway for Lake Village homicide
LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. — At the request of the Lake Village Police Department, the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is looking into a homicide that happened on January 8. 18-year-old Jayani L. Jordan was the victim of a homicide that happened in the front yard of a Lake...
neareport.com
Murder in southeast Arkansas
The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation into a homicide that occurred yesterday at the request of Lake Village Police Department authorities. Jayani L. Jordan, 18, was the victim of an apparent homicide yesterday evening (Sunday, January 8th) while walking in his front yard at 604...
magnoliareporter.com
Defendants knock hole through Shipley Do-Nut franchise lawsuit
Defendants have responded and filed a counter-claim in a Columbia County lawsuit that pits the parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts against local franchise holders. Last August, Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed suit in Columbia County Circuit Court against...
monticellolive.com
Monticello's Daily News
Monday afternoon, Ashley County was placed under a tornado watch. A tornado warning was issued later in the evening, followed by a tornado or straight wins (depending on which sources you trust) struck the city of Montrose and surrounding areas. Up to 10 homes were destroyed; up to 30 other...
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish shooting club promotes firearm safety for youth
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Children in Ouachita Parish have the opportunity to go to various competitions for shooting sports. While they practice, they get a chance to learn about firearm safety at a young age. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Shooting Range allows children in the Ouachita 4-H Shooting Sports Club to practice shooting different kinds of guns and archery most Sundays, according to Shooting Sports Coordinator, Janet Mills. Mill says practices prepare children for more than just competitions. They prepare for firearm safety.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 4
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Dexter Bernard Beasley and Laverne Ann Beasley, P.O. Box 111, Waldo; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 30. Nevada. Courtney D. Mixon, 1735 Hwy 371,...
The Weather Channel
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
42-year-old Monroe man arrested for second-degree battery
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2022, authorities were dispatched to 6343 Highway 165 Bypass South in response to a battery call. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim was receiving medical treatment for their injuries from the Acadian Ambulance Paramedics. The officers were able to observe injuries on the right side of […]
Farmerville man wanted by authorities for attempted second-degree murder
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Jamario Lewis is currently wanted by the Farmerville Police Department on charges of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. It is believed that Lewis was involved in a shooting that occurred inside the […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in Farmerville murder
The suspect accused of murdering a man in Farmerville last April has been captured in Texas, according to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bruce Causey, 49, who was a work release inmate working at Foster Farms in Farmerville, is accused of stabbing and killing co-worker Ketrick Calhoun on April 21, 2022.
ehshigusher.com
Teacher and Sub shortage at El Dorado High School.
Recently there’s been a teacher and substitute shortage at El Dorado High School. Not only is there a lack of teachers but substitute teacher employment is declining slowly. There are multiple factors influencing this trend but the extra stress on teachers and students because of the 2020 pandemic has not helped. Because there is a lack of substitutes when teachers have to leave school for their health or family matters, classes have to report to the arena. Coaches are watching over three classes at a time and students aren’t learning as efficiently as they could be.
Intoxicated Monroe man yells at group of women outside of bar while carrying a handgun; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, an off duty officer was working at Sippers Bar at 100 Sterling Road between 11:00 PM and 2:30 AM on January 8, 2023. Around 2:00 AM, two officers attempted to break up a fight between a large group of females. Meanwhile, a Black male was spotted, 34-year-old […]
KATV
1 teen dead, 1 injured in Monticello after Tuesday morning residential disturbance
Authorities in Monticello are investigating a Tuesday morning homicide where one teenager was killed and another was injured police said. According to the department's Police Chief Carlos Garcia, a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Hwy 278 East of town was received at around 4:28 a.m. When officers...
KNOE TV8
Submit your photos: Mardi Gras 2023
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Laissez les bons temp rouler!. It is Mardi Gras season and we want to see all of the fun times everyone is having!. Did you catch some beads? Was the baby in your slice of king cake?. Submit any and all of your Mardi Gras celebration...
opso.net
In Memory of Lieutenant Michael Swallow
Today we pay tribute to our fallen brother, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Michael Swallow. Lt. Swallow passed away on January 8, 2022 due to a medical emergency while on duty. He was a 25-year veteran of the department and was very well respected by fellow Deputies, the Law Enforcement Community and his many personal friends.
6 men arrested in El Dorado drug bust; nearly 3 pounds of narcotics seized
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, El Dorado Police arrested six men after conducting a drug distribution investigation. According to officers, the arrestees included the following individuals: During the arrest, three homes were raided on West Block Street and on South West Avenue. During the raids, police seized approximately one pound […]
April 2022 Foster Farms fatal stabbing suspect arrested in Texas
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. PEARLAND, Texas (KTVE/KARD) — On December 31, 2022, the Pearland Police Department confirmed that they arrested 49-year-old Bruce Causey who is an Union Parish inmate escapee and the suspect in the April 2022 fatal stabbing that took place at Foster Farms in Farmerville, La. According to police, […]
KNOE TV8
Wossman beats Ouachita to take home the 28th annual Don Redden Memorial Classic
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It was a cat fight from the start, Wossman was leading Ouachita at the half, 32 to 27. From there it was all Wossman, the Wildcats put up 21 points in the fourth quarter while holding the Lions to only 12. Wossman takes home back-to-back Don Redden Memorial Classic titles, 73 to 54, the final.
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently searching for 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn. Abella is described as a White female standing at five feet and six inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. There are currently no details about what Abella is wearing. Abella’s last known location was the West Old […]
Six arrested in drug bust; $12K, 6 guns seized with drugs
Six local men were arrested on Tuesday as law enforcement agencies in El Dorado and Union County concluded a “lengthy” investigation into drug distribution. Ronald E. Brown, 52; Remondo Caver, 34; Brandon B. Boone, 25; Syroid S. Palmer, 31; Jaterrance D. Hamilton, 32; and Corey E. Parker, 28, all face multiple felony charges in the […]
Comments / 0