Raised By Wolves actor Loulou Taylor was sent to the hospital after being attacked by a seal in South Africa. The star, who played Cassia in the HBO Max sci-fi drama, was swimming at Clifton Beach in Cape Town last Wednesday (January 4) when she was bitten by the mammal. Footage captured by onlookers and shared by the New York Post shows the seal swimming over to Taylor while people yell at her to “get out of the water”.

1 DAY AGO