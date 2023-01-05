ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Iggy Pop on turning down the Grammys: “I hate those people”

Iggy Pop has opened up on his troubled relationship with the Grammy awards, because “I hate those people”. In 2020, the legendary rocker was among the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement award from the prestigious organisation, but admitted that he struggled to work out whether to accept the honour.
NME

Lewis Capaldi reveals pseudonyms for “dud” songwriting credits

Lewis Capaldi has revealed the two pseudonyms he uses for occasional songwriting credits – Anita Jobby and Sooka Phatwan – which he uses for songs that he considers to be “duds”. Capaldi joked about the fake names in a new appearance on The Graham Norton Show,...
NME

Listen to Paramore tease new song ‘C’est Comme Ca’

Have teased new song ‘C’est Comme Ca’ from their forthcoming new album ‘This Is Why’ – listen to the snippet below. The band’s long-awaited sixth record will arrive February 10, 2023 via Atlantic – the follow-up to 2017’s ‘After Laughter’ – and have so far released singles ‘The News’ and title track ‘This Is Why’.
NME

Leonardo DiCaprio goes viral on TikTok for his dance moves

Leonardo DiCaprio has gone viral after a night out clubbing in Miami. The actor was seen in the Lounge at Gekko in Miami throwing some shapes on the dancefloor. Another reveller at the night spot, which is owned by rapper Bad Bunny, captured DiCaprio mid-dance in a video. The video...
MIAMI, FL
NME

‘Raised By Wolves’ actor Loulou Taylor bitten six times in Cape Town seal attack

Raised By Wolves actor Loulou Taylor was sent to the hospital after being attacked by a seal in South Africa. The star, who played Cassia in the HBO Max sci-fi drama, was swimming at Clifton Beach in Cape Town last Wednesday (January 4) when she was bitten by the mammal. Footage captured by onlookers and shared by the New York Post shows the seal swimming over to Taylor while people yell at her to “get out of the water”.
NME

Watch Ariana Grande’s surprise appearance on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Ariana Grande made a surprise appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race last night (January 6) – check out the footage below. Kicking off the show, Ariana Grande took to the runway dressed as former Drag Race star Ornacia, before apparently struggling to unmask herself. Grande then surprised the first eight contestants of season 15 with a dramatic reveal. “Mother has arrived,” she announced.
NME

Olivia Rodrigo shares new video in the studio: “Working on so many new songs”

On the two-year anniversary of her smash hit debut single, ‘drivers license’, Olivia Rodrigo has teased that new music is well and truly on the way. Rodrigo shared a brief, black-and-white video to her Instagram stories earlier today (January 9) in which she can be seen headbanging along to piano chords played by her producer, Dan Nigro.
NME

Wet Leg share Unknown Mortal Orchestra remix of ‘Chaise Longue’

Wet Leg have shared a remix of breakout single ‘Chaise Longue’ by New Zealand psychedelic rock band Unknown Mortal Orchestra – check it out below. Wet Leg released Chaise Longue in June 2021 as their debut single and the buzzy, indie anthem quickly went viral. The Isle...
NME

Sam Mendes says gender neutral awards are “perfectly reasonable”

Skyfall director Sam Mendes says he believes that gender neutral awards are “inevitable” and “perfectly reasonable”. There has been a keen debate in the arts world about gender neutral awards categories in the last few years. The BRITs removed gendered categories for the first time last year, while the Grammys have been gender neutral since 2012.
NME

NewJeans earn first top 10 entry on Billboard’s Global 200 with ‘Ditto’

Rookie K-pop girl group NewJeans have scored their first-ever Top 10 entry on Billboard Global 200 chart with their B-side track ‘Ditto’. On January 9, Billboard unveiled its Global 200 chart for the week, which ranks songs based on streaming and sales activity across over 200 territories. In this week’s chart, which is based on data monitored from December 30 to January 5, NewJeans’ ‘Ditto’ landed at number eight, making it the rookie group’s highest entry yet, as well as their first Top 10 song.
NME

Lil Nas X responds to backlash over rumoured collab with The Wiggles

Lil Nas X has responded to backlash over a potential collaboration with legendary Australian music group The Wiggles. Last week, The Wiggles shared a picture of them backstage at Falls Festival alongside Lil Nas X. The rapper can be seen holding up one of The Wiggles’ iconic coloured tops, while the children’s entertainers captioned the Instagram post “new collab in the wind?”
NME

Paul McCartney “nearly run over” while filming on Abbey Road zebra crossing

Paul McCartney was nearly run over while filming on the famous Abbey Road zebra crossing, his daughter has revealed. Mary McCartney, photographer, director and daughter of Paul and Linda McCartney, said the incident happened outside Abbey Road Studios while filming for her new documentary about the world-famous studio, If These Walls Could Sing.
NME

Willow shares in-studio snap with St. Vincent

Willow Smith has shared a picture from the studio featuring St. Vincent, leading many fans to believe a collaboration is in the works. The photo, which was shared on Willow’s instagram, sees St. Vincent adjusting some recording equipment. “Circutcircus <>” Willow captioned the post, with St. Vincent replying to...
NME

50 Cent reveals Eminem turned down $8million fee for World Cup performance

Eminem turned down a significant sum to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to 50 Cent. The tournament faced widespread criticism when it kicked off in November, regarding the death of migrant workers in the creation of stadiums and the country’s views on homosexuality, which is illegal in Qatar.
NME

Kanye West reportedly attends church amidst rumours he’s “missing”

Kanye West has reportedly attended church amidst rumours that he had gone “missing”. Late last year, the controversial rapper’s former business manager Thomas St. John said he had been unable to find him for weeks to serve him a lawsuit, triggering worry that he was missing. Now,...

