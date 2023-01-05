Read full article on original website
NME
Iggy Pop on turning down the Grammys: “I hate those people”
Iggy Pop has opened up on his troubled relationship with the Grammy awards, because “I hate those people”. In 2020, the legendary rocker was among the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement award from the prestigious organisation, but admitted that he struggled to work out whether to accept the honour.
NME
Lewis Capaldi reveals pseudonyms for “dud” songwriting credits
Lewis Capaldi has revealed the two pseudonyms he uses for occasional songwriting credits – Anita Jobby and Sooka Phatwan – which he uses for songs that he considers to be “duds”. Capaldi joked about the fake names in a new appearance on The Graham Norton Show,...
NME
Listen to Paramore tease new song ‘C’est Comme Ca’
Have teased new song ‘C’est Comme Ca’ from their forthcoming new album ‘This Is Why’ – listen to the snippet below. The band’s long-awaited sixth record will arrive February 10, 2023 via Atlantic – the follow-up to 2017’s ‘After Laughter’ – and have so far released singles ‘The News’ and title track ‘This Is Why’.
NME
Paris Hilton shuts down “absolutely ridiculous” conspiracy theories about Britney Spears photo
Paris Hilton has called out “ridiculous” conspiracy theories that a picture of her and Britney Spears together is doctored. In a post shared to Hilton’s Instagram feed on Friday (January 6) for friend Cade Hudson’s birthday, one photo shows Spears posing between the pair. Why is...
NME
Leonardo DiCaprio goes viral on TikTok for his dance moves
Leonardo DiCaprio has gone viral after a night out clubbing in Miami. The actor was seen in the Lounge at Gekko in Miami throwing some shapes on the dancefloor. Another reveller at the night spot, which is owned by rapper Bad Bunny, captured DiCaprio mid-dance in a video. The video...
NME
Lizzo says the “discourse around bodies is officially tired” following body shaming comments
Lizzo has hit back at body shaming comments about her appearance, saying the “discourse around bodies is officially tired”. Taking to TikTok, Lizzo explained how she constantly sees people talking about how she looks. “I see comments go from ‘oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick’ to ‘oh my gosh, why did you lose weight?’”
NME
‘Raised By Wolves’ actor Loulou Taylor bitten six times in Cape Town seal attack
Raised By Wolves actor Loulou Taylor was sent to the hospital after being attacked by a seal in South Africa. The star, who played Cassia in the HBO Max sci-fi drama, was swimming at Clifton Beach in Cape Town last Wednesday (January 4) when she was bitten by the mammal. Footage captured by onlookers and shared by the New York Post shows the seal swimming over to Taylor while people yell at her to “get out of the water”.
NME
Watch Ariana Grande’s surprise appearance on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
Ariana Grande made a surprise appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race last night (January 6) – check out the footage below. Kicking off the show, Ariana Grande took to the runway dressed as former Drag Race star Ornacia, before apparently struggling to unmask herself. Grande then surprised the first eight contestants of season 15 with a dramatic reveal. “Mother has arrived,” she announced.
NME
Olivia Rodrigo shares new video in the studio: “Working on so many new songs”
On the two-year anniversary of her smash hit debut single, ‘drivers license’, Olivia Rodrigo has teased that new music is well and truly on the way. Rodrigo shared a brief, black-and-white video to her Instagram stories earlier today (January 9) in which she can be seen headbanging along to piano chords played by her producer, Dan Nigro.
NME
Slipknot bassist Alessandro Venturella said he predicted his identity would be revealed due to his tattoos
Slipknot bassist Alessandro ‘Vman’ Venturella has said he predicted his identity would be revealed prematurely after he joined the band in 2014 due to his distinctive hand tattoos. Venturella – who had previously worked as a guitar tech for bands such as Mastodon and Coheed and Cambria, and...
NME
Wet Leg share Unknown Mortal Orchestra remix of ‘Chaise Longue’
Wet Leg have shared a remix of breakout single ‘Chaise Longue’ by New Zealand psychedelic rock band Unknown Mortal Orchestra – check it out below. Wet Leg released Chaise Longue in June 2021 as their debut single and the buzzy, indie anthem quickly went viral. The Isle...
NME
Sam Mendes says gender neutral awards are “perfectly reasonable”
Skyfall director Sam Mendes says he believes that gender neutral awards are “inevitable” and “perfectly reasonable”. There has been a keen debate in the arts world about gender neutral awards categories in the last few years. The BRITs removed gendered categories for the first time last year, while the Grammys have been gender neutral since 2012.
NME
NewJeans earn first top 10 entry on Billboard’s Global 200 with ‘Ditto’
Rookie K-pop girl group NewJeans have scored their first-ever Top 10 entry on Billboard Global 200 chart with their B-side track ‘Ditto’. On January 9, Billboard unveiled its Global 200 chart for the week, which ranks songs based on streaming and sales activity across over 200 territories. In this week’s chart, which is based on data monitored from December 30 to January 5, NewJeans’ ‘Ditto’ landed at number eight, making it the rookie group’s highest entry yet, as well as their first Top 10 song.
NME
Lil Nas X responds to backlash over rumoured collab with The Wiggles
Lil Nas X has responded to backlash over a potential collaboration with legendary Australian music group The Wiggles. Last week, The Wiggles shared a picture of them backstage at Falls Festival alongside Lil Nas X. The rapper can be seen holding up one of The Wiggles’ iconic coloured tops, while the children’s entertainers captioned the Instagram post “new collab in the wind?”
NME
Paul McCartney “nearly run over” while filming on Abbey Road zebra crossing
Paul McCartney was nearly run over while filming on the famous Abbey Road zebra crossing, his daughter has revealed. Mary McCartney, photographer, director and daughter of Paul and Linda McCartney, said the incident happened outside Abbey Road Studios while filming for her new documentary about the world-famous studio, If These Walls Could Sing.
NME
Willow shares in-studio snap with St. Vincent
Willow Smith has shared a picture from the studio featuring St. Vincent, leading many fans to believe a collaboration is in the works. The photo, which was shared on Willow’s instagram, sees St. Vincent adjusting some recording equipment. “Circutcircus <>” Willow captioned the post, with St. Vincent replying to...
NME
50 Cent reveals Eminem turned down $8million fee for World Cup performance
Eminem turned down a significant sum to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to 50 Cent. The tournament faced widespread criticism when it kicked off in November, regarding the death of migrant workers in the creation of stadiums and the country’s views on homosexuality, which is illegal in Qatar.
NME
Robbie Williams reiterates desire to play Glastonbury’s legends slot: “I know I’d slaughter it”
Robbie Williams has reiterated his desire to play Glastonbury‘s legends slot, saying he’d “slaughter it” if given the chance. The singer has long stated that it’s his wish to perform at Worthy Farm, saying last year that it “would be cool” to play at “the epicentre of the music world”.
NME
Kanye West reportedly attends church amidst rumours he’s “missing”
Kanye West has reportedly attended church amidst rumours that he had gone “missing”. Late last year, the controversial rapper’s former business manager Thomas St. John said he had been unable to find him for weeks to serve him a lawsuit, triggering worry that he was missing. Now,...
NME
Peter Kay calls out heckler before having him ejected from show: “He’s a bit of an arsehole”
Peter Kay had to have an “arsehole” heckler removed from one of his comeback gigs, according to reports. The comic was on stage in Liverpool over the weekend as part of his live comeback to touring. Kay is said to have had to pause his set on at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday night (January 7) to deal with an “annoying” member of the audience.
