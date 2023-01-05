Read full article on original website
New Political Movement Set to Unveil Platform in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3-Year-Old Girl That's had 30 Rounds of Cancer Treatment Gets a Princess Party Early Thanks to Dreams and Wishes of TNZack LoveBrentwood, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashvilleTed RiversNashville, TN
10 Subtle But Powerful Reasons Why You Will Be Crazy Not to Consider Relocating to NashvilleSuccex.ONashville, TN
Community Achieves Program Distributes $1.9 Million to Metro SchoolsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
NBC Sports
Tom Brady breaks his own NFL record for completions in a season
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady broke his own NFL record for completions in a season. He needed nine going into Sunday. He completed 13 of 17 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons before leaving with 4:00 left in the second quarter. Brady had a record 485 completions...
NBC Sports
Packers' Walker ejected for shoving Lions medical staffer
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker became the only player to be ejected twice this season following a strange and seemingly unprovoked shove of a Detroit Lions athletic trainer during Sunday Night Football. The Lions staffer tried to move Walker out of the way to get to injured running back...
NBC Sports
Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak
Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
NBC Sports
Mike Evans ruled out with illness
The Bucs are playing most of their starters, including Tom Brady, despite not having anything to play for today. Mike Evans is active, but he is not playing. The Bucs announced they have ruled out Evans with an illness. Evans never took the field. He was the NFC’s offensive player...
NBC Sports
Chiefs join Patriots, Colts as only NFL teams ever to accomplish this feat
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a playoff bye with their 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Saturday's Week 18 regular season finale. The Chiefs finished with a 14-3 record atop the AFC West, giving them 64 regular season wins from 2018 through 2022. As a result, they join the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts as the only NFL franchises ever to win 64 or more regular season games in a five-year span.
NBC Sports
Emotional Watt receives rousing send-off ovation from 49ers fans
Arizona Cardinals star and future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, marking the end to an incredible 12-year career. Playing host to Watt's emotional finale, 49ers fans at Levi's Stadium gave the five-time All-Pro a rousing ovation after he played...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”
The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
NBC Sports
Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts was hurting bad Sunday
The Eagles had quarterback Jalen Hurts back in the lineup on Sunday, but he didn’t look like he was back at full strength after missing two games with a shoulder sprain. Hurts was 20-of-35 for 229 yards and an interception in a 22-16 win over the Giants that secured the NFC East title and top seed in the conference for the Eagles. Hurts also ran six times for 16 yards, including a sneak, and got sacked three times over the course of the afternoon.
NBC Sports
49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel
Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco's rookie quarterback jogged off the field and tossed his towel into the stands above the tunnel.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady’s day ends late in second quarter
Despite the Bucs having already clinched the NFC South and having nothing to gain Sunday, Tom Brady started against the Falcons. He played five possessions before leaving with 4:00 left in the second quarter. Blaine Gabbert threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Russell Gage on his first possession to give...
NBC Sports
Lynch encapsulates 49ers rookie Purdy's unapologetic swagger
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has saved the 49ers' season by continuing the team's winning ways. But he is doing so while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron each week. San Francisco trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 in the second quarter last Sunday and faced a...
NBC Sports
Mike Vrabel laments Titans’ fall from 7-3 to 7-10
Through 10 games this season, Titans were 7-3 and appeared poised to cruise to the NFC South title. After Saturday night’s loss to the Jaguars, the Titans finished their season 7-10 and out of the playoffs. What went wrong?. “We just got on a shitty streak and we couldn’t...
NBC Sports
Warner dumbfounded by lack of attention Purdy is receiving
Brock Purdy and the 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the NFL playoffs after the team's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Purdy continues to impress since taking over the 49ers' starting job after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. While many are surprised by the 23-year-old's weekly performances, linebacker Fred Warner isn't.
NBC Sports
Breer: Three OC options for Pats not named Bill O'Brien
The New England Patriots almost certainly will find a new play-caller for the 2023 season after a lackluster year with Matt Patricia at the controls. Rumors have pointed toward Bill O'Brien being the man for the job, but what if the former Patriots offensive coordinator doesn't return?. Rick Stroud of...
NBC Sports
20 owners voted against effort to split AFC playoff proposals
On Friday, NFL owners voted to change the existing rule regarding playoff seeding in the event of the cancellation of a game. The league considered two different proposals that were mashed into one — the possibility of a neutral-site AFC Championship and a goofy, quirky AFC North scenario in which the Ravens and Bengals possibly would flip a coin for home-field advantage in the wild-card round — even though the Bengals have clinched the division title.
NBC Sports
On Monday night, Bengals were told the game will resume in 10 minutes
As the Bills and Bengals prepare to resume playing football on Sunday, a question still lingers regarding whether the teams were told that their Week 17 game would resume after appropriate care and attention had been given to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. ESPN said during the broadcast that the game...
NBC Sports
Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals
Kliff Kingsbury is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons, the team announced on Monday. In addition, the Cardinals announced that Steve Keim was stepping away from his position as general manager. The 43-year-old Kingsbury rose through the ranks of college football, developing a name for...
NBC Sports
Report: Chiefs abstained from vote to change playoff rules following cancellation
The final tally for Friday’s vote to change the existing rule regarding the impact of cancelled games, per a source with knowledge of the numbers, went like this: 25 yes, three no, four abstentions. That’s only one more “yes” than the rules require to change rules. As to the...
NBC Sports
Here are the Patriots' opponents for 2023 NFL season
The New England Patriots' 2022 season has come to an unceremonious end. A 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, along with the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers' wins, put an end to their playoff hopes. The Dolphins earned the seventh seed in the AFC to send the Patriots into the offseason.
NBC Sports
Vikings rule Harrison Smith out for Sunday
Safety Harrison Smith won’t be in the Vikings lineup on Sunday. Smith was a full participant in practice all week, but the team announced on Saturday afternoon that he has been ruled out after experiencing knee soreness on Friday. The Vikings have already clinched the NFC North and will...
