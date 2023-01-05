Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
thecomeback.com
Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans
Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
NBC Miami
Jaguars Owner Seen Sleeping During Crucial Finale Vs. Titans
Jaguars owner seen sleeping during crucial finale vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Watching the AFC South isn’t always for the faint of heart – or in this case, eyes. That’s what seemingly happened with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who looked to be dozing off...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady breaks his own NFL record for completions in a season
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady broke his own NFL record for completions in a season. He needed nine going into Sunday. He completed 13 of 17 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons before leaving with 4:00 left in the second quarter. Brady had a record 485 completions...
Kirby Smart Set to Coach CFP Title Game With a Heavy Heart
Smart’s first coach and father, Sonny, will miss the Dawgs’ attempt at a second straight national championship as he deals with health issues.
Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, celebrates Jaguars’ postseason berth: ‘Playoffs here we come’
Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, is ready to cheer on the Jaguars in the postseason. Moments after the Jaguars topped the Titans on Saturday, 20-16, and clinched the AFC South, Marissa took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate. “Playoffs here we come!” Marissa posted from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, where she watched the game with Ozzy Ozkan and Jazmyn Jones, the significant others of Jaguars players Christian Kirk and Marvin Jones Jr., respectively. Lawrence, who is in his second season as the Jaguars’ quarterback, completed 20 of 32 passing attempts for 212 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in the victory. An...
NBC Sports
Emotional Watt receives rousing send-off ovation from 49ers fans
Arizona Cardinals star and future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, marking the end to an incredible 12-year career. Playing host to Watt's emotional finale, 49ers fans at Levi's Stadium gave the five-time All-Pro a rousing ovation after he played...
Carolina Panthers could retain Steve Wilks under one condition
No matter what happens in the Carolina Panthers’ regular season finale in Week 18, they’ve already secured their best record
NBC Sports
Packers' Walker ejected for shoving Lions medical staffer
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker became the only player to be ejected twice this season following a strange and seemingly unprovoked shove of a Detroit Lions athletic trainer during Sunday Night Football. The Lions staffer tried to move Walker out of the way to get to injured running back...
NBC Sports
Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts was hurting bad Sunday
The Eagles had quarterback Jalen Hurts back in the lineup on Sunday, but he didn’t look like he was back at full strength after missing two games with a shoulder sprain. Hurts was 20-of-35 for 229 yards and an interception in a 22-16 win over the Giants that secured the NFC East title and top seed in the conference for the Eagles. Hurts also ran six times for 16 yards, including a sneak, and got sacked three times over the course of the afternoon.
NBC Sports
Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak
Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”
The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
NBC Sports
Mike Evans ruled out with illness
The Bucs are playing most of their starters, including Tom Brady, despite not having anything to play for today. Mike Evans is active, but he is not playing. The Bucs announced they have ruled out Evans with an illness. Evans never took the field. He was the NFC’s offensive player...
NFL fans crushed Urban Meyer after the Jaguars beat the Titans to win the AFC South
What a difference a year makes. Just ask the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last season they had to live through the nightmare of having Urban Meyer as their head coach. That bad time only lasted 13 games (the Jaguars were 2-11 at the time), however, because Meyer was so bad at his job that he couldn’t even make it through a full year in the NFL.
NBC Sports
49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel
Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco's rookie quarterback jogged off the field and tossed his towel into the stands above the tunnel.
NBC Sports
Breer: Signs of 'disconnect' between Pats' young players and coaches?
Amid a trying 2022 season in New England, it's worth wondering whether the Patriots' players and coaching staff are on the same page. Rookie cornerback Jack Jones and Jake Bailey both apparently had disagreements with the team that led to them being placed on the reserve/injured list this week. According to reports, Jones missed rehab assignments after suffering a knee injury, while Bailey and the Patriots had "differing viewpoints" on whether the punter was ready to return to game action.
NBC Sports
Lynch encapsulates 49ers rookie Purdy's unapologetic swagger
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has saved the 49ers' season by continuing the team's winning ways. But he is doing so while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron each week. San Francisco trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 in the second quarter last Sunday and faced a...
NBC Sports
Warner dumbfounded by lack of attention Purdy is receiving
Brock Purdy and the 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the NFL playoffs after the team's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Purdy continues to impress since taking over the 49ers' starting job after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. While many are surprised by the 23-year-old's weekly performances, linebacker Fred Warner isn't.
NBC Sports
Chiefs join Patriots, Colts as only NFL teams ever to accomplish this feat
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a playoff bye with their 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Saturday's Week 18 regular season finale. The Chiefs finished with a 14-3 record atop the AFC West, giving them 64 regular season wins from 2018 through 2022. As a result, they join the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts as the only NFL franchises ever to win 64 or more regular season games in a five-year span.
