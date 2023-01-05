Read full article on original website
January 9, 2023 - U.S. Highway 84 in Joaquin just past the intersection with State Highway 7 was the scene of a two-vehicle crash January 5, 2023. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields, Jr., at 5pm a white 2009 Hyundai driven by Yaneka Jackson, 30, of Louisiana was traveling in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 84 and was attempting to turn left to head back westbound. At that time a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jarrell Taylor, 24, of Louisiana was traveling in the same lane behind the Hyundai and failed to control speed, striking the rear of the Hyundai, and causing damage to both vehicles.
A terrible crash in Angelina County involving an 18-wheeler has left one dead and one hospitalized. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night on State Highway 103, east of Lufkin. Troopers say 37-year-old Terry Vaught, of Longview, was driving the big-rig and he...
Texas Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Louisiana Highway 513 in DeSoto Parish. Mansfield, Louisiana – A Texas woman died in a one-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 513 in Louisiana on January 3, 2023, after the Mack truck she was operating went off the road, through the ditch, and overturned.
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Lufkin man was sentenced to 16 years in prison after allegedly hitting and killing a driver while fleeing from Angelina County deputies in April 2022. Dalton Lilley, 24, was charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle causing death on April 24, 2022, and pleaded guilty and was sentenced […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for their help after the burglary of a vehicle in Nacogdoches County. The incident happened in the 3000 block of County Road 509 Wednesday morning. Deputies are asking people to call them if they saw anything out of the ordinary Tuesday […]
Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Thursday night that three people were detained following a high speed pursuit, and deputies were looking very closely at the vehicle that the suspects were in. Duncan said the chase began shortly after 8:00 Thursday night on Highway 96 between Jasper and Kirbyville, and ended on County Road 451, commonly known as Bon Ami Road.
A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, Louisiana. Crews from Entergy finally found the problem late Sunday afternoon and restored...
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Texas lost her life in a wreck in DeSoto Parish, Louisiana State Police reports. On Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 9:30 p.m., troopers started investigating the one-vehicle wreck on Highway 513 neat Oxford Cutoff Road. Schanda Roundtree, 52, of Nacogdoches, Texas, was killed. LSP’s...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the names of two men involved in a shooting on Rhones Quarter Road on Tuesday. According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, Dalton Morgan, 41, of Henderson was allegedly shot by Jacob Wayne Gore, 19, of Tyler. Morgan remains at a local hospital in stable condition. Gore has since been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $250,000 bond.
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A man who was one of two people convicted of capital murder in the deaths of five people for the 1983 Kilgore KFC killings has died in prison, records show. Darnell Hartsfield and his cousin Romeo Pinkerton were convicted of abducting the victims from a restaurant on Sept. 23, 1983, driving […]
Prayers for Houston County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Roger Dickey who suffered a stroke Christmas Day and was taken to a Houston-area hospital for recovery. There was no further updates available as of press time.
HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County Sheriffs Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Christoper Mark Jenkins of Crockett for defrauding a family member out of nearly $9,000 by abusing his trust and debit cards. Sherriff’s Deputy Ryan Hutcherson was called out on a call Nov. 29 from adult...
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - When Lynn and Tommy Bryan took over the Angelina County Farmers Market five years ago, it was closed for seven months out of the year. During their tenure as owners, they’ve listened to their vendors and the community and have decided the market isn’t just for spring and summer anymore.
Dillon Bailey of Holly Springs had a day off and all he wanted to do was catch a big mess of fish, but sometimes it just doesn't go the way you want it to. Dillon was in the process of loading his boat in the Angelina River just below the Highway 63 bridge, west of Jasper, shortly before noon when something happened and the boat, trailer and Chevrolet Tahoe rolled into the water.
It was short and to the point on Tuesday, when District Judge James Payne read the sentence, sending convicted killer Matthew Edgar to prison. The order as handed down by a jury in the same courtroom last year, ordered the Hemphill man to spend 99 years behind bars for murder of his ex-girlfriend Livye Lewis.
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - The Crockett City Council met Monday night to discuss a forensic audit report of the Crockett Economic and Industrial Development Corporation. The CEIDC is a division of the City of Crockett. After significant questioning over their activities of the recent years, city officials requested assistance of accounting firm Weaver and Tidwell to review their actions.
Long-time buffet restaurant favorite Golden Corral is turning 50 this year, and they have a slate of fun promotions and customer events to help celebrate their Golden Anniversary throughout 2023. "Many thought buffet restaurants wouldn't survive the pandemic, yet Golden Corral has come back stronger than ever," according to a...
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
