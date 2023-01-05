ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

onedetroitpbs.org

University of Michigan Ford School hosts former Michigan Reps. Andy Levin, Peter Meijer in conversation

Watch former Michigan Reps. Andy Levin and Peter Meijer discuss voters’ confidence in democracy live at 4 p.m. Jan. 12. Democracy has been increasingly contested around the world. A majority of Americans are not satisfied with how democratic systems in the United States are functioning. In a climate of deep partisan antagonism and widespread misinformation, confidence in our elections has been declining for a myriad of reasons. The real-world implications of this moment cannot be overstated.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Financial concerns prompt oversight at National Shrine of the Little Flower

Concerns about administrative and financial practices at a Royal Oak Catholic parish has led the Archdiocese of Detroit to bring in a financial administrator for six months. In a letter Sunday to parishioners of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Auxiliary Bishop Arturo Cepeda said that the Rev. Walter Hurley, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Grand Rapids and former auxiliary bishop of Detroit, would serve as a delegate of fiscal affairs through June, "with the possibility his appointment may be extended."
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Customers line up at Avalon Bakery's flagship store on bittersweet day

Sunday was a bittersweet day for Jackie Victor as she helped her employees make coffee drinks and serve loafs of bread and sweet treats to a seemingly unending line of customers at Avalon International Bakery in Midtown Detroit. "This is a really hard, really almost a tortured decision, to be honest," said Victor, as she prepared herself for the permanent closure of the flagship store that she opened in 1997 on Willis Street, long before Midtown became...
DETROIT, MI
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips from Detroit

Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services

Valicor Environmental Services, a large provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment and recycling services, today announced it has acquired Usher Oil, a centralized wastewater treatment facility founded in 1930 in Detroit. […] The post Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
foodieflashpacker.com

The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Voluntary departures save Detroit Free Press from forced layoffs

The Free Press will narrowly avoid forced layoffs later this month because eight employees have volunteered to leave their jobs, including some top editors, staff members were told Friday. The newspaper had been facing the possibility of as many as 14 layoffs amid financial challenges at its parent company, Gannett. This week was the deadline for employees to volunteer to leave. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Gleaners and Kroger team up for January food collections

If you're looking to help metro Detroiters in need, you can start the new year off by helping in the battle against hunger. Throughout January, Kroger Co. of Michigan will host food drives to aid Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan. Gleaners, according to its website, supplies food to more than 600 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters and other agencies across the region.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside The Now Abandoned Wayne County Court House

First built in the late 1800s, the courthouse has seen many years, and is in marvelous condition for its age. The building itself hasn't been closed for very long now either, officially closing its doors in 2009. Abandoned Wayne County Courthouse. The name of the building later changed from the...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

