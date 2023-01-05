Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant
The fried-chicken-sandwich slinger’s latest store is coming to Livonia
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
onedetroitpbs.org
University of Michigan Ford School hosts former Michigan Reps. Andy Levin, Peter Meijer in conversation
Watch former Michigan Reps. Andy Levin and Peter Meijer discuss voters’ confidence in democracy live at 4 p.m. Jan. 12. Democracy has been increasingly contested around the world. A majority of Americans are not satisfied with how democratic systems in the United States are functioning. In a climate of deep partisan antagonism and widespread misinformation, confidence in our elections has been declining for a myriad of reasons. The real-world implications of this moment cannot be overstated.
Detroit News
Financial concerns prompt oversight at National Shrine of the Little Flower
Concerns about administrative and financial practices at a Royal Oak Catholic parish has led the Archdiocese of Detroit to bring in a financial administrator for six months. In a letter Sunday to parishioners of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Auxiliary Bishop Arturo Cepeda said that the Rev. Walter Hurley, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Grand Rapids and former auxiliary bishop of Detroit, would serve as a delegate of fiscal affairs through June, "with the possibility his appointment may be extended."
Christianne Malone Named to Dual Role with TechTown Detroit and Wayne State
The Wayne State University (WSU) Office of Economic Development (OED) in Detroit and TechTown Detroit have named social architect and urbanist Christianne Malone to the dual role of assistant vice […] The post Christianne Malone Named to Dual Role with TechTown Detroit and Wayne State appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Customers line up at Avalon Bakery's flagship store on bittersweet day
Sunday was a bittersweet day for Jackie Victor as she helped her employees make coffee drinks and serve loafs of bread and sweet treats to a seemingly unending line of customers at Avalon International Bakery in Midtown Detroit. "This is a really hard, really almost a tortured decision, to be honest," said Victor, as she prepared herself for the permanent closure of the flagship store that she opened in 1997 on Willis Street, long before Midtown became...
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips from Detroit
Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
Looking For A New Gig? This Michigan City Was Named Worst In America for Jobs
Everybody's working for the weekend, but not everyone has to hate the work they do to get there. And with a new year upon us, you may find yourself looking for an opportunity to start fresh in the new year with a new career. That's why the helpful people at Wallethub decided to crunch the numbers in order to find the best cities in America for jobs.
Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services
Valicor Environmental Services, a large provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment and recycling services, today announced it has acquired Usher Oil, a centralized wastewater treatment facility founded in 1930 in Detroit. […] The post Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Arab American News
Resilient Neighborhoods: A resident-led group has drastically cut vacancies on Detroit’s West Side
The five communities that make up Detroit’s Grandmont Rosedale district found themselves confronting — and ultimately overcoming — a serious crisis during the late 2000s. Known for its historic homes and close-knit community, Grandmont Rosedale has a reputation for being a highly desirable place to live. But...
Edgewater Park, the Amusement Park That Disappeared: Detroit, Michigan, 1927-1981
Driving by the area of Seven Mile Road and Berg Road, you’ll notice a block that contains the greater Grace Conference Center and Temple. To anyone born after 1980, you’d never know there used to be one of Detroit’s most popular amusement parks on that very spot.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
fox2detroit.com
New Era Detroit community group volunteers to protect party store customers
A local group is working to make Detroit safer one liquor store at a time. Gas stations and party stores that stay open after dark can sometimes be dangerous but New Era Detroit is hoping to change that.
Voluntary departures save Detroit Free Press from forced layoffs
The Free Press will narrowly avoid forced layoffs later this month because eight employees have volunteered to leave their jobs, including some top editors, staff members were told Friday. The newspaper had been facing the possibility of as many as 14 layoffs amid financial challenges at its parent company, Gannett. This week was the deadline for employees to volunteer to leave. ...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Jim Brady’s is closing; UPS driver saves the day
A new year means renewed hope. This past week, reporter Makayla Coffee wrote a touching story about a UPS driver who helped out some folks who got stranded in Ann Arbor while checking out the University of Michigan campus. It’s just a reminder that good will and generosity are still...
Ann Arbor Public Schools says masks will be required for the next two weeks
AAPS states that "Masks are required while indoors in AAPS schools from January 9 - 20." The district says they're making this decision as students return to class from winter break.
fox2detroit.com
Eloise psychiatric hospital renovation plans include 1920s-themed speakeasy, restaurant, hotel
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Plans for the former Eloise psychiatric hospital in Westland include a hotel, a restaurant, and a speakeasy. Many of the original buildings on the property are gone. Currently, there are escape rooms and a haunted attraction in the Kay Beard Building. Paranormal tours are also offered on Saturday nights.
Gleaners and Kroger team up for January food collections
If you're looking to help metro Detroiters in need, you can start the new year off by helping in the battle against hunger. Throughout January, Kroger Co. of Michigan will host food drives to aid Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan. Gleaners, according to its website, supplies food to more than 600 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters and other agencies across the region.
Ann Arbor to undo funky new zigzag sidewalks after negative feedback
ANN ARBOR, MI — New zigzag sidewalks along an Ann Arbor neighborhood street are proving unpopular with residents and it’s an issue the city now plans to literally straighten out. “Thank goodness,” said Avery Demond, who lives off Arborview Boulevard and was walking her dog Truly on Friday,...
Look Inside The Now Abandoned Wayne County Court House
First built in the late 1800s, the courthouse has seen many years, and is in marvelous condition for its age. The building itself hasn't been closed for very long now either, officially closing its doors in 2009. Abandoned Wayne County Courthouse. The name of the building later changed from the...
