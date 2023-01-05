ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics trade Haverhill native Noah Vonleh to Spurs, open up roster spot

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgMO0_0k4pzOiq00

The Celtics are undergoing a slight roster reshuffle to begin 2023. On Thursday, the Celtics traded forward/center Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs in return for a future top-55 protected second round pick.

Vonleh’s contract was set to become fully guaranteed this weekend. By trading Vonleh to San Antonio, the Celtics open up a roster spot and will lower their luxury tax bill. If Boston had kept Vonleh on the roster, the 10-year veteran would’ve cost Wyc Grousbeck and the rest of ownership $7 million in luxury tax money.

Although Vonleh made a push to earn a spot in Boston’s rotation to begin the year, center Robert Williams’ return had further pushed the North Shore native down the depth chart.

The move creates an open roster spot for Boston to add a player ahead of February 9′s trade deadline or to target a player that is bought out.

The Spurs, who are significantly under the salary cap, plan to waive Vonleh, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Boston and San Antonio’s agreement is the first trade since the start of the NBA regular season.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

DeMar DeRozan leaves Bulls-Celtics with quad injury

Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan left Monday's game against the Boston Celtics with a quadriceps strain. DeRozan collapsed to the floor in the third quarter while driving on Al Horford from the left elbow. Replay shows that DeRozan clipped the inside of his right foot against Horford's left foot before...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Anthony Davis starting 'ramp-up process' to return for Lakers after foot injury

Anthony Davis may not be sidelined for much longer. The Los Angeles Lakers star plans to begin the "ramp-up process" to return to play later this week, . While there isn't a specific timeframe for his return — the Lakers have said — his foot is continuing to improve. He will begin pool workouts, running on an altered-gravity treadmill and start increasing his basketball workouts in the coming weeks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Former Red Sox All-Star Pitcher Dead At 74

On Friday afternoon the Major League Baseball World received some sad news when a former player passed away. Bill Campbell, who pitched 15 seasons in the MLB, passed away this week after a battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. "Bill Campbell, whose 15-year MLB career included making the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
142K+
Followers
151K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy