Celtics trade Haverhill native Noah Vonleh to Spurs, open up roster spot

The Celtics are undergoing a slight roster reshuffle to begin 2023. On Thursday, the Celtics traded forward/center Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs in return for a future top-55 protected second round pick.

Vonleh’s contract was set to become fully guaranteed this weekend. By trading Vonleh to San Antonio, the Celtics open up a roster spot and will lower their luxury tax bill. If Boston had kept Vonleh on the roster, the 10-year veteran would’ve cost Wyc Grousbeck and the rest of ownership $7 million in luxury tax money.

Although Vonleh made a push to earn a spot in Boston’s rotation to begin the year, center Robert Williams’ return had further pushed the North Shore native down the depth chart.

The move creates an open roster spot for Boston to add a player ahead of February 9′s trade deadline or to target a player that is bought out.

The Spurs, who are significantly under the salary cap, plan to waive Vonleh, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Boston and San Antonio’s agreement is the first trade since the start of the NBA regular season.

