Read full article on original website
Related
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Google's most cutting-edge moonshot lab is refocusing on actually making money
After years of burning Google's cash to pursue lofty, sci-fi dreams, the X labs are pivoting towards projects that might make money for the company.
Comments / 0