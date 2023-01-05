Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
GBI continues efforts to identify woman’s remains
RICEBORO – The GBI releases an updated sketch with more information to seek the public’s help in identifying female remains. The GBI and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to seek the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dismembered. An updated forensic artist’s rendering of the woman is attached.
wtoc.com
‘I still feel something more could have been done:’ Family friend addresses death in officer-involved shooting
WJCL
Investigation underway after apartment catches fire in Bulloch County
STATESBORO, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Bulloch County. The fire broke out at a complex off Rucker Lane in Statesboro shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday. Even though firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames, we're...
wtoc.com
1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.
1 injured in overnight armed robbery in Savannah
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man fatally shot after assaulting elderly father, firing gun at police, GBI says
One dead after shootout with Bulloch Deputies
allongeorgia.com
Swainsboro Man Arrested for Assault After Shots Fired at Southern Villas in Statesboro
A domestic dispute Friday evening at Southern Villas on Chandler Road in Statesboro led to shots being fired and the suspect fleeing on foot. The suspect, identified as Shamar Littles, had fired shots from handgun at his girlfriend and her father. Littles was located in Swainsboro on Monday. He was arrested and transported back to the Bulloch County Jail where he is awaiting further judicial action.
WJCL
Deputies: 16-year-old Hilton Head Island girl wakes up to find stranger inside her bedroom
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A Savannah man is facing charges of burglary, voyeurism, peeping tom, indecent exposure and more. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office arrested 35-year-old Kewyn Louis Williams Friday night in connection to an incident at a Hilton Head Island home. According...
BCSO says missing Burton man found safe
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says that a missing Burton man has returned home. According to police, James Filiaggi, 38, was reported missing by his family earlier today. His family says that they saw him around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 right before he left his residence on […]
Bryan County residents want leaders to take action on unpaved road without disturbing cemetery
ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – Some Ellabell residents are calling on local leaders to take action on Mill Creek Church Road, an unpaved road alongside homes, businesses and churches. “Well, flooding mostly and when you get, when it gets wet, you can’t just hardly get through here,” said Tony Singleton, pastor of Boyds Temple New Order […]
Authorities find wood preservatives in Brunswick canal after residents complain about fish dying
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Georgia Environmental Protection Division and the Glynn County Health Department are investigating a spill into a storm water drainage ditch along Chris Road and Highway 99 after fish began to wash up dead in the area. STORY: FHP: Woman dies when hit by SUV while...
wtoc.com
GBI releases updated sketch of unidentified woman found in Riceboro
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators are still hoping to identify a woman who was found dismembered in Riceboro last month. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released an updated description and new sketch of what they believe the woman looked like. Officials say hunters discovered partial remains of a white...
WJCL
Quinton Simon: A full timeline of events surrounding the disappearance and death of Savannah toddler
Here is what we know right now about the disappearance of Quinton Simon. Check back for updates as they develop. Quinton is seen around 6 a.m. in his playpen at his Buckhalter Road home. He is noticed missing around 9 a.m. and the police are contacted. This content is imported...
WJCL
Quinton Simon's family waiting on federal investigators before holding funeral for killed toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thursday marked three months since toddler Quinton Simon disappeared from his Savannah home. And while his mother, 23-year-old Leilani Simon, is behind bars charged with his murder, his family still can't bury him. It's unknown when the family of Quinton will be able to lay him...
live5news.com
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
WJCL
Officials: House fire in McIntosh County kills 91-year-old woman, 59-year-old man
TOWNSEND, Ga. — Two people have lost their lives following a house fire in McIntosh County. On Thursday, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King confirmed the two deaths, stemming from the fire in Townsend on December 30. According to officials, the fire began around 1:15 a.m....
2 dead in McIntosh Co. house fire
WSAV-TV
Fort Stewart soldier gets 3.5 years in prison for COVID-19, student loan fraud scheme
A Fort Stewart soldier will spend three and a half years in prison for leading a fraud scheme involving COVID-19 relief programs and federal student loan forgiveness. Fort Stewart soldier gets 3.5 years in prison for …. A Fort Stewart soldier will spend three and a half years in prison...
Former Georgia police officer arrested for shoplifting at Orange Park Mall, deputies say
A former Savannah, Georgia, police officer is in Clay County Jail after he was arrested Sunday for grand theft from Watches Plus in the Orange Park Mall, deputies said. A former Savannah, Georgia, police officer was arrested for shoplifting from the Orange Park Mall on New Year's day.Photo byOrange Park Mall.
