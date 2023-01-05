Read full article on original website
Michiana Area Council of Governments looking for community input on CONNECT transit plan draft
The Michiana Area Council of Governments and the South Bend Transportation Corporation are looking for community comment on the new CONNECT Transit plan draft. Both organizations will be hosting a series of open houses for the public to help decide if the plan's draft recommendations will make transit more useful.
South Bend crime stat meetings to resume in 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Community crime stat meetings are set to resume in 2023, with the first occurring on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each month in the South Bend Police Department Auditorium. These meeting will cover crime trends from the previous...
Two Michiana school districts earn STEM grants from Department of Education
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two school districts in Michiana were chosen as STEM Integration Grant recipients by the Indiana Department of Education. Both the John Glenn School Corporation and the Union-North United School Corporation in St. Joseph County were awarded grant funding, which supports Indiana schools in integrating STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) learning opportunities into the classroom.
Mishawaka Parks and Recreation wins 2022 Holiday Spirit Photo contest
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department is the winner of the 2022 Holiday Spirit Photo contest. The contest was put on by the Indiana Park & Recreation Association, and results were determined based on the number of likes and shares that each individual photo received. Mishawaka's photo...
Resolution for reparations in South Bend taken off the agenda over technicality
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend Common Council started the new year with infighting and miscommunication. A resolution proposed by South Bend Common Councilman Henry Davis Jr. to give reparations to the city’s African-American community was removed from the meeting agenda because it didn’t meet the legal standard for filing. The move led to some accusations of council members making it more difficult for each other to pass legislation.
Common Council removes Reparatory Justice resolution from Monday agenda
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Common Council has removed the Reparatory Justice resolution from Monday's meeting due to an apparent clerical issue. In a statement issued Monday morning, Council President Sharon McBride and Vice President Sheila Niezgodski said the proposed resolution, "must be accompanied by a separate cover letter from the party initiating the resolution." This letter would identify the bill's sponsor, a committee to hear the bill, and when the sponsor wants the bill heard.
New School Resource Officer assigned to Buchanan Community Schools
BUCHANAN, Mich. -- Buchanan Community Schools is set to welcome their new School Resource Officer, Amy Bruce on Monday. Bruce is a veteran officer with the Buchanan City Police Department and will now work with school staff to help mentor students and keep them safe. Bruce says that she's excited...
Potawatomi Zoo Winter Days begin January 7
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--Visit the Potowatomi Zoo in the off-season during Winter Days. This year, Winter Days are on both Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Winter Days are on January 7, 8, 21 and 22; February 4, 5, 18 and 1 and March 4, 5, 18 and 19.
NIBCO Water and Ice Park to host 90s-themed weekend
ELKHART, Ind. -- Grab your mom jeans and flannel, the NIBCO Water and Ice Park is set to host a 90s-themed weekend for Michiana skaters. Between Friday and Sunday, skaters are encouraged to bust out their most fly pieces of 90s fashion and skate to some of the decade's most rad tunes.
Two dead after crash closes area of U.S. 12, Portage Road near Niles
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Two people are dead following a crash involving two semi-trucks on US-12 in Berrien County Monday. The driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police. Propane spilled at the scene was quickly contained.
Deputies investigating explosive device found in building on U.S. 33
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an explosive device was found at an automotive business on U.S. 33 Friday afternoon. At 1:36 p.m., a man reported finding a small, explosive device at CK Auto Works in the 23000 block of U.S. Hwy 33/Elkhart Road.
'Dry January' promotes health going into the new year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- For those that set New Year’s resolutions this year, Sunday marks one week down with their new goals. For many, that means finishing up their first week of ‘Dry January’. Most people participate in ‘Dry January’ as a way to take a break...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Bend
South Bend might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from South Bend.
Police identify Goshen man killed in train crash
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Officials have identified 51-year-old Jonathan Simanton as the man who was hit and killed by a train at the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Jan. 3, according to the Elkhart County Homicide Unit. Now, police are currently looking to contact members of Simanton's family. Anyone related to...
Enjoy the quiet stretch of weather while it lasts
Michiana has earned a well-deserved break from the winter weather the past couple of weeks. Tonight will be quiet with mostly cloudy conditions and calm winds that will last through Sunday. There is the possibility for fog further inland closer to the Indiana/Ohio state border around eastern Goshen and Warsaw, but that will retreat by noon on Sunday. Temperatures will slightly increase to above freezing on Sunday and skies will clear by the overnight hours. Monday will see a similar trend to Sunday, with temperatures jumping into the low 40s and skies becoming partly cloudy during the day. The evening hours going into Tuesday morning will return temperatures back to sub-freezing temporarily and see overcast skies. Come Tuesday, a slight chance for a light rain shower exists during the morning hours, but that is about it. Temperatures will continue to hike towards mid 40s through Wednesday and into Thursday, but the warmth comes at the cost of the quiet weather turning into rain showers Wednesday night followed by a steadier rain on Thursday.
Woman killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend
Notre Dame men's basketball looking to end losing streak in game against Georgia Tech
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Notre Dame men's basketball team is hoping to end its losing streak in a game against Georgia Tech Tuesday. The Irish currently hold an 8-8 record after losing to North Carolina over the weekend.
