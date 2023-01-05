Faithless‘ 1995 single ‘Insomnia’ has made its way into the top 10 of the Beatport Top 100, just weeks after the passing of longtime frontman Maxi Jazz. The “Monster Mix” version of the single, which was included on the original 1995 UK and European release, currently sits at number seven on the website’s Trance chart. It follows on from the song entering the UK’s Single Downloads chart at number four a week after Jazz’s death, as well as their 2005 best-of ‘Forever Faithless’ entering the UK Album Downloads chart at number seven simultaneously.

9 HOURS AGO