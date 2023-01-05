Read full article on original website
NME
Lewis Capaldi reveals pseudonyms for “dud” songwriting credits
Lewis Capaldi has revealed the two pseudonyms he uses for occasional songwriting credits – Anita Jobby and Sooka Phatwan – which he uses for songs that he considers to be “duds”. Capaldi joked about the fake names in a new appearance on The Graham Norton Show,...
NME
Daughter announce new album ‘Stereo Mind Game’ and share first single ‘Be On Your Way’
Daughter have announced new album ‘Stereo Mind Game’ and shared lead single ‘Be On Your Way’ – listen below. The trio – comprising Elena Tonra, Igor Haefeli and Remi Aguilella – will release their first album in seven years on April 7, 2023, following 2016’s ‘Not To Disappear’ and soundtrack music from 2017 video game Life Is Strange: Before The Storm. Tonra’s debut solo album ‘Ex:Re’ also came out in 2018.
NME
The Weeknd shares ‘Is There Someone Else?’ video to celebrate one year of ‘Dawn FM’
The Weeknd has released a new, voyeuristic video for ‘Is There Someone Else? to celebrate the one year anniversary of fifth studio album ‘Dawn FM’. First released on January 7 2022, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘After Hours’ features singles ‘Take My Breath’, ‘Sacrifice’, ‘Out Of Time and ‘Less Than Zero’.
NME
Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds teases new music from the band
Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds has teased potential upcoming new music from the band via a post on his Twitter. Reynolds shared a short seven second clip in the tweet, which appeared to show a computer screen with the words “shikari2023” at the top. He also wrote: “1,000,000...
NME
Faithless’ ‘Insomnia’ returns to Beatport Top 100 following Maxi Jazz’s death
Faithless‘ 1995 single ‘Insomnia’ has made its way into the top 10 of the Beatport Top 100, just weeks after the passing of longtime frontman Maxi Jazz. The “Monster Mix” version of the single, which was included on the original 1995 UK and European release, currently sits at number seven on the website’s Trance chart. It follows on from the song entering the UK’s Single Downloads chart at number four a week after Jazz’s death, as well as their 2005 best-of ‘Forever Faithless’ entering the UK Album Downloads chart at number seven simultaneously.
NME
Iggy Pop on turning down the Grammys: “I hate those people”
Iggy Pop has opened up on his troubled relationship with the Grammy awards, because “I hate those people”. In 2020, the legendary rocker was among the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement award from the prestigious organisation, but admitted that he struggled to work out whether to accept the honour.
NME
‘Raised By Wolves’ actor Loulou Taylor bitten six times in Cape Town seal attack
Raised By Wolves actor Loulou Taylor was sent to the hospital after being attacked by a seal in South Africa. The star, who played Cassia in the HBO Max sci-fi drama, was swimming at Clifton Beach in Cape Town last Wednesday (January 4) when she was bitten by the mammal. Footage captured by onlookers and shared by the New York Post shows the seal swimming over to Taylor while people yell at her to “get out of the water”.
NME
Slipknot bassist Alessandro Venturella said he predicted his identity would be revealed due to his tattoos
Slipknot bassist Alessandro ‘Vman’ Venturella has said he predicted his identity would be revealed prematurely after he joined the band in 2014 due to his distinctive hand tattoos. Venturella – who had previously worked as a guitar tech for bands such as Mastodon and Coheed and Cambria, and...
NME
Paul McCartney “nearly run over” while filming on Abbey Road zebra crossing
Paul McCartney was nearly run over while filming on the famous Abbey Road zebra crossing, his daughter has revealed. Mary McCartney, photographer, director and daughter of Paul and Linda McCartney, said the incident happened outside Abbey Road Studios while filming for her new documentary about the world-famous studio, If These Walls Could Sing.
NME
Sam Smith to drop new song ‘Gimme’ with Koffee and Jessie Reyez next week
Sam Smith is set to release a new song, ‘Gimme’, featuring Koffee and Jessie Reyez, on Wednesday (January 11). The artist confirmed the news on Twitter. The track is taken from Smith’s upcoming fourth album ‘Gloria’, which will arrive on January 27. It also features Smith’s collaboration with Kim Petras, ‘Unholy’, which led the pair to become the first openly non-binary and trans artists respectively to top the Billboard Hot 100.
NME
Willow shares in-studio snap with St. Vincent
Willow Smith has shared a picture from the studio featuring St. Vincent, leading many fans to believe a collaboration is in the works. The photo, which was shared on Willow’s instagram, sees St. Vincent adjusting some recording equipment. “Circutcircus <>” Willow captioned the post, with St. Vincent replying to...
NME
Matty Healy supports striking workers as The 1975 kick off UK and Ireland tour
The 1975 kicked off their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour of the UK and Ireland last night, with Matty Healy sharing a message in support of striking workers – see footage, the full setlist and remaining tour dates below. The band were playing the Brighton Centre on...
NME
Self Esteem announces trio of shows in North America
Self Esteem has announced a trio of concerts in North America this spring. The singer – real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor – will be calling at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles on April 6, San Francisco Rickshaw Stop the following night (7) before wrapping up at New York’s Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 12.
NME
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
NME
Billie Eilish believed U2 were from Scranton due to ‘The Office’ joke
Billie Eilish has revealed that up until last year, she believed U2 were from Scranton, Pennsylvania – and not their actual stomping grounds of Dublin, Ireland – due to a joke on The Office. U2 formed in 1976 in Dublin, while Eilish was born in 2001. “Starting to...
NME
Circa Waves postpone album launch shows after frontman Kieran Shudall is admitted to hospital
Circa Waves have postponed four of their forthcoming album launch shows after frontman Kieran Shudall was admitted to hospital. The Liverpool band were due to hit the road for seven intimate gigs kicking off at Kingston, Pryzm this Thursday (January 12). They also had further dates booked in Bournemouth (13),...
NME
Radiohead are going to “get together” in early 2023
Radiohead are going to “get together” in early 2023, drummer Phil Selway has revealed. The band’s last studio album came in 2016 with ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’, and their last tour was in 2018. In 2021, the band released ‘KID A MNESIA’, a triple album celebrating their ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ records, along with a third disc of rarities and B-sides called ‘Kid Amnesiae’.
NME
YouTuber Dunkey’s publishing label Bigmode announces ‘Animal Well’ as first title
YouTube content creator Dunkey has revealed that Animal Well will be the first game to launch under his publishing label, Bigmode. Developed by Billy Basso, Animal Well was originally revealed during last June’s Day of the Devs stream, where it was described as a “gorgeous pixel art action-adventure about exploring a surreal labyrinth populated by all manner of strange creatures.”
NME
Robbie Williams reiterates desire to play Glastonbury’s legends slot: “I know I’d slaughter it”
Robbie Williams has reiterated his desire to play Glastonbury‘s legends slot, saying he’d “slaughter it” if given the chance. The singer has long stated that it’s his wish to perform at Worthy Farm, saying last year that it “would be cool” to play at “the epicentre of the music world”.
NME
Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers have ‘Wednesday’ reunion at Netflix Golden Globe party
Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers had a Wednesday reunion over the weekend. The two actors, who play Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair respectively in the hit series, attended the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast. The event was held in LA on Sunday (January 8), and saw the Ortega and Myers representing the streaming giants latest global hit.
