NME

Lewis Capaldi reveals pseudonyms for “dud” songwriting credits

Lewis Capaldi has revealed the two pseudonyms he uses for occasional songwriting credits – Anita Jobby and Sooka Phatwan – which he uses for songs that he considers to be “duds”. Capaldi joked about the fake names in a new appearance on The Graham Norton Show,...
NME

Daughter announce new album ‘Stereo Mind Game’ and share first single ‘Be On Your Way’

Daughter have announced new album ‘Stereo Mind Game’ and shared lead single ‘Be On Your Way’ – listen below. The trio – comprising Elena Tonra, Igor Haefeli and Remi Aguilella – will release their first album in seven years on April 7, 2023, following 2016’s ‘Not To Disappear’ and soundtrack music from 2017 video game Life Is Strange: Before The Storm. Tonra’s debut solo album ‘Ex:Re’ also came out in 2018.
NME

Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds teases new music from the band

Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds has teased potential upcoming new music from the band via a post on his Twitter. Reynolds shared a short seven second clip in the tweet, which appeared to show a computer screen with the words “shikari2023” at the top. He also wrote: “1,000,000...
NME

Faithless’ ‘Insomnia’ returns to Beatport Top 100 following Maxi Jazz’s death

Faithless‘ 1995 single ‘Insomnia’ has made its way into the top 10 of the Beatport Top 100, just weeks after the passing of longtime frontman Maxi Jazz. The “Monster Mix” version of the single, which was included on the original 1995 UK and European release, currently sits at number seven on the website’s Trance chart. It follows on from the song entering the UK’s Single Downloads chart at number four a week after Jazz’s death, as well as their 2005 best-of ‘Forever Faithless’ entering the UK Album Downloads chart at number seven simultaneously.
NME

Iggy Pop on turning down the Grammys: “I hate those people”

Iggy Pop has opened up on his troubled relationship with the Grammy awards, because “I hate those people”. In 2020, the legendary rocker was among the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement award from the prestigious organisation, but admitted that he struggled to work out whether to accept the honour.
NME

‘Raised By Wolves’ actor Loulou Taylor bitten six times in Cape Town seal attack

Raised By Wolves actor Loulou Taylor was sent to the hospital after being attacked by a seal in South Africa. The star, who played Cassia in the HBO Max sci-fi drama, was swimming at Clifton Beach in Cape Town last Wednesday (January 4) when she was bitten by the mammal. Footage captured by onlookers and shared by the New York Post shows the seal swimming over to Taylor while people yell at her to “get out of the water”.
NME

Paul McCartney “nearly run over” while filming on Abbey Road zebra crossing

Paul McCartney was nearly run over while filming on the famous Abbey Road zebra crossing, his daughter has revealed. Mary McCartney, photographer, director and daughter of Paul and Linda McCartney, said the incident happened outside Abbey Road Studios while filming for her new documentary about the world-famous studio, If These Walls Could Sing.
NME

Sam Smith to drop new song ‘Gimme’ with Koffee and Jessie Reyez next week

Sam Smith is set to release a new song, ‘Gimme’, featuring Koffee and Jessie Reyez, on Wednesday (January 11). The artist confirmed the news on Twitter. The track is taken from Smith’s upcoming fourth album ‘Gloria’, which will arrive on January 27. It also features Smith’s collaboration with Kim Petras, ‘Unholy’, which led the pair to become the first openly non-binary and trans artists respectively to top the Billboard Hot 100.
NME

Willow shares in-studio snap with St. Vincent

Willow Smith has shared a picture from the studio featuring St. Vincent, leading many fans to believe a collaboration is in the works. The photo, which was shared on Willow’s instagram, sees St. Vincent adjusting some recording equipment. “Circutcircus <>” Willow captioned the post, with St. Vincent replying to...
NME

Self Esteem announces trio of shows in North America

Self Esteem has announced a trio of concerts in North America this spring. The singer – real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor – will be calling at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles on April 6, San Francisco Rickshaw Stop the following night (7) before wrapping up at New York’s Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 12.
NME

New York DJ Dino Calvao has died

New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
NME

Radiohead are going to “get together” in early 2023

Radiohead are going to “get together” in early 2023, drummer Phil Selway has revealed. The band’s last studio album came in 2016 with ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’, and their last tour was in 2018. In 2021, the band released ‘KID A MNESIA’, a triple album celebrating their ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ records, along with a third disc of rarities and B-sides called ‘Kid Amnesiae’.
NME

YouTuber Dunkey’s publishing label Bigmode announces ‘Animal Well’ as first title

YouTube content creator Dunkey has revealed that Animal Well will be the first game to launch under his publishing label, Bigmode. Developed by Billy Basso, Animal Well was originally revealed during last June’s Day of the Devs stream, where it was described as a “gorgeous pixel art action-adventure about exploring a surreal labyrinth populated by all manner of strange creatures.”
NME

Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers have ‘Wednesday’ reunion at Netflix Golden Globe party

Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers had a Wednesday reunion over the weekend. The two actors, who play Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair respectively in the hit series, attended the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast. The event was held in LA on Sunday (January 8), and saw the Ortega and Myers representing the streaming giants latest global hit.

