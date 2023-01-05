ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I got a Wednesday Addams tattoo — but it looks more like Samuel L. Jackson

By Jack Hobbs
 4 days ago

One fan of the hit Netflix show “Wednesday” has gone viral on Twitter after his attempt to get a tattoo of the titular character’s face went horribly wrong.

“The client asked for Wednesday but instead got Saturday night at the after hours,” reads the caption on the photo, posted Monday to an account called @TheeSocialitee. By Thursday, it gained nearly 4 million views and 4,000 likes, though many poked fun at the art.

Some Twitter users likened the unfortunate tattoo to both Samuel L. Jackson as well as Gollum from the “Lord of the Rings” franchise rather than Jenna Ortega, who stars in the Netflix show.

“Wednesday x Gollum,” tweeted one user.

“Gollum in braids,” tweeted another person.

“Looks like she’s about to ask about her Precious,” tweeted a third user, joking about the “LOTR” character’s oft-used word.

It’s unclear who received the tattoo or where the person was inked, though one content creator claimed it as their handiwork .

Some likened the tat to Samuel L. Jackson.
“Looks like she’s about to ask about her Precious,” tweeted one user.
Other users said the tattoo reminded them of actor Samuel L. Jackson.

“Do you see Wednesday? NO, No! All I see is Samuel L. Jackson,” tweeted one user alongside a gif of the “Pulp Fiction” actor.

“She already looking for a plane that contains snakes,” joked another user referencing Jackson’s 2006 flick.

Several users said that the tattoo also reminds them of the Malian musician and comedian known for his facial expressions, Grand M , who also posted the artwork on his Instagram .

One user decided to comment on the photo using the days of the week.

“This is definitely a Monday morning after a wild Sunday night out,” joked the user.

SanJoseBandit
2d ago

Oh damn, I couldn't stop laughing, thanks for making my day, unfortunately on a mistake...oh geez.

MissBatman
3d ago

It’s so bad..it’s good. What a great conversation starter. I love it lol

Stacy Feight
2d ago

OMG 😱 that is completely horrible !!! That tattoo artist is no good !!!!!!!!!

