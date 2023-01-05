Grading the Jazz at the Midseason Point

The Utah Jazz sit at 19-21 at the midseason point after starting off red-hot.
When the 2022-23 NBA season began, the Utah Jazz drew far more questions than answers following a tumultuous offseason that saw All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, along with a host of former key players, get dealt away.
The NBA world, Jazz Nation had no idea of what to expect. Out of nowhere, the Jazz started 9-1 and became the hottest topic in the league. Utah was seemingly moving forward with gusto without the services of Mitchell and Gobert.
But with success comes scrutiny and heightened attention, as the early-hunting Jazz have become the hunted . With half of the season in the books, let's evaluate the current status of the Jazz and legitimate expectations moving forward.
The Jazz have a talented roster but aren't utilizing obvious choices to appropriate earners, and it's becoming noticeable to people who actually understand the game. Not only do the Jazz have good players, but they are in shape, they desire to play, and they aren't interested in load management. These troops are hungry and embrace battle.
Coach Hardy's inexperience is surfacing, and he must re-evaluate rotations and minute distribution currently offered to his players. I'm a big fan of players performing in their natural role because stability can be obtained at a high level. Right now, the Jazz have too many players operating outside their nature, which is contributing to some of the losses.
On the bright side, it would not take much to regain some of the magic that saw Utah start this season at 9-1. Hopefully, the Jazz can get back to the winning side of things when they play the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.
