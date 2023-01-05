Read full article on original website
Daily Deals: Fire Emblem Engage Special Edition In Stock, $50 eShop Gift Card for $5 Off
Today you can find the hard-to-preorder Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition ahead of the game's release in two weeks. Plus, you can score a $50 eShop gift card for $45, which essentially means you're getting $5 free to spend on the Nintendo Switch eShop. In other deal news, score a Meta Quest 2 VR headset and get a free Elite strap, pick up a pair of adjustable dumbbells for well under $300, and more.
This New Switch Controller Revives Nintendo's Best Controller Ever
NYXI, a gaming peripheral controller maker, recently announced a new third-party controller for the Nintendo Switch. The design is not only reminsicent of the WaveBird — aka the best Nintendo controller ever — but the company claims that this controller will never get Joy-Con drift. The NYXI Wizard...
The Last of Us Part 2 Gets Bella Ramsey Mod - IGN Daily Fix
In today's Daily Fix, modders have added one of the stars of the upcoming Last of Us series into one of the games. Modder and character artist Alejandro Bielsa helped bring the mod to life, re-skinning TLOU 2's Ellie with Bella Ramsey's face. Apparently the feat wasn't that hard to accomplish, but maybe we'll get official skins of Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal in the games when the show official releases this weekend. In other news, NetEase, one of China's largest game publishers, has acquired SkyBox Labs, a Canadian developer that worked on several Halo games and Minecraft. The deal is meant to help NetEase compete with their biggest regional rival, megacorporation Tencent. And finally, Xbox and Oreo are teaming up to launch Xbox-themed Oreo cookies in the real workd, and Oreo-themed items in select Microsoft games like Halo Infinite, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 5. Are you excited for the upcoming The Last of Us series? Let us know in the comments!
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: Hands-On
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 truly pushes the question of whether there's ever too much gaming monitor. With a massive 57-inch wingspan and 7,680x2,160, this gaming monitor is a spectacle to behold.
