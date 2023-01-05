Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
From service to retail, here's how the 'metaverse' is reshaping the auto industry
Las Vegas — It's not science fiction anymore. Car owners may soon have their vehicles serviced with the help of augmented reality, and they may soon explore a virtual world while charging their electric vehicles. And get ready for an otherworldly shopping experience. The "metaverse" — or virtual reality...
Detroit News
Stellantis secures manganese sulphate supply for EV batteries from Element 25
The maker of Jeep SUVs, Ram pickup trucks and other vehicles on Monday said it has secured supply of high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate for electric vehicle batteries in a five-year agreement with Australian miner Element 25 Ltd. Manganese is the key stabilizing ingredient in the battery's cathode for nickel-manganese-cobalt chemistries,...
Comments / 0