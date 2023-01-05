Read full article on original website
Progression Guide: A Checklist for Every Biome
If you need some help tracking your Valheim progression, you’ve come to the right place. Upgrading your tools, weapons, and armor, along with building bases and gathering new resources, is essential to progress further in the Viking survival game. In short, the Valheim progression system requires you to gather...
PUBG Mobile Version 2.4 Update With Martial Showdown Event Out Along With New Bruce Lee Collaboration and Tribute Teaser
PUBG Mobile's latest update, 2.4, includes a new event, map, gameplay updates, and cosmetics. The update also marks the start of a collaboration with Bruce Lee, featuring a limited-time martial arts-themed event with new skins and outfits. The event will start on January 10. The update introduces the Martial Arts...
Valorant: Riot Introduces New 3 Site Map called Lotus Set in India in Ep 6 Act 1; Omen Nerfed in Latest Patch
Valorant has just entered its sixth episode and has brought a bunch of new content for the players to try out. The most notable change in the latest episode is the introduction of the ninth map in the game, Lotus. A new map has been introduced in the game after 6 months, the previous new map was Pearl, that was unveiled all the way back in June 2022.
We're Not Hiding
Follow Skizzo through the mine to the storeroom. Enter the storeroom to start a cutscene in which Deacon and Skizzo grab the TNT and exit the mine.
Bahumut Fury Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 04: An Angel's Dream's Bahamut Fury Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Bahamut Fury itself, and the best way to make swift work of this boss fight in the game. Boss Battle - Bahamut Fury. HP. 16000. MP. 312. STEAL. Hi-Potion. DROP. Thundara.
Illustrated: Every Picture Tells a Story - Official Launch Trailer
Check out the trailer for a look at Illustrated: Every Picture Tells a Story, a puzzle game created with famous artists from around the world by developer BorderLeap. Illustrated: Every Picture Tells a Story will feature a collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam to feature puzzles showcasing art from Vincent Van Gogh’s life.
Valorant Episode 6: Act 1 - New Lotus Map and All Update Changes Explained
VALORANT Episode 6 Act 1 introduces a new season complete with a new map, battlepass, and balance changes. The new map, Lotus, is the ninth map after Pearl’s release in June 2022. While there isn't a new Agent this season, there are plenty of changes made to VALORANT with this update so here's everything you need to know.
Genesis Part 05 Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 05: Where Are You?'s Genesis Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Genesis, and the best way to make swift work of this boss battle. Genesis can be a pesky foe to defeat depending on your level. We were in the low-30s when we fought him, so he was a pushover, but if you haven't done a lot of missions up to this point, this battle can be more difficult for you. Genesis isn't packing a lot of HP, but he does have some lethal attacks. His Dark Energy attack is a high-powered fire attack. The start of Dark Energy will leave Genesis invulnerable to attacks.
Mr. Negative Deck Build Guide
Mr. Negative decks can be tricky to put together and use reliably in Marvel Snap, but we’ve got a base that’ll come in handy for when you build your own Mr. Negative deck after reaching Pool 3. Negative Sera. We’ve covered this deck before in our Sera Deck...
Valorant Update 6.0 Patch Notes
The start of a new year for Valorant means a refresh of the Map Pool! On top of a patch filled with gameplay updates and bug fixes, Patch 6.0 will re-introduce Split back into the Map Pool. A host of changes have been made to the Split map, some more subtle than others. However small, these changes are bound to change your experience of this map.
Angeal Penance Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 05: Where Are You?'s Angeal Penance Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Angeal Penance, and the best way to make swift work of this boss battle. Angeal Penance Boss Guide. HP. 31800. MP. 544. STEAL. Bronze Armlet. DROP. Lightning Armlet. You'll notice when...
Epic Games Let Us Screw Around on Their Multi-Million Dollar Virtual Set
Epic Games invited IGN’s Ben and Jeffery to take a tour of their multi-million Dollar virtual set, they call the volume. So check us out as we play with the same video wall technology they use to shoot TV shows like The Mandalorian.
Daily Deals: Like a Dragon: Ishin SteelBook, Apple AirPods, Cowboy Bebop, and More
Today, you can preorder Like a Dragon: Ishin for an exclusive SteelBook at GameStop, get a pair of Apple AirPods for $30 off, and grab the complete Cowboy Bebop series for less than $15. And, you can find the hard-to-preorder Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition ahead of the game's release in two weeks. Plus, you can score a $50 eShop gift card for $45, which essentially means you're getting $5 free to spend on the Nintendo Switch eShop. In other deal news, score a Meta Quest 2 VR headset and get a free Elite strap, pick up a pair of adjustable dumbbells for well under $300, and more.
HTC Vive XR Elite: Hands-On
We went hands-on with the HTC Vive XR Elite at CES 2023. Here's what we learned after wearing it and playing games like Eternal Notre-Dame, Yuki, and Hubris VR.
Aussie Deals: One Piece Odyssey is Up for Preorder and Casts off Soon
If you're the type who's always up to buckle some swash, there's a fair chance you'll like the cut of One Piece Odyssey's jib. It'll soon be ready to board for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, and PC when it releases on January 13th. Played in a turn-based JRPG fashion, this all new adventure has you slipping into the straw sandals of Monkey D. Luffy and The Straw Hat Pirates as they (ship)wreck the hostile inhabitants of Waford island.
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider - Exclusive Stage 3 Gameplay
Check out eight minutes of exclusive new gameplay from Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, the action-platformer that channels the spirit of golden age 16-bit action games. In this gameplay video, you'll follow the cyborg known as Moonrider in a search through the outskirts of the Fallen City to locate the rival super soldier Flamestalker among the deadly rubble.
Best Silver Surfer Deck
Silver Surfer was recently introduced in Marvel Snap’s The Power Cosmic season, so we’ve got some deck suggestions now that he's been added to the Pool 5 card list. Here's one of the best Silver Surfer decks that you can use as a template to build something you’re comfortable with.
Elden Ring Streamer MissMikkaa Simultaneously Defeated Two Malenias With a Dance Pad and a Controller
As if beating Malenia - arguably Elden Ring's hardest boss - wasn't a feat enough in itself, Twitch streamer MissMikkaa just beat two Malenias at one time with a controller and a dance pad. MissMikkaa accomplished this astonishing feat during an "Ultimate Challenge Run," where she tasked herself with playing...
This New Switch Controller Revives Nintendo's Best Controller Ever
NYXI, a gaming peripheral controller maker, recently announced a new third-party controller for the Nintendo Switch. The design is not only reminsicent of the WaveBird — aka the best Nintendo controller ever — but the company claims that this controller will never get Joy-Con drift. The NYXI Wizard...
Dungeons 4 - Official Announcement Trailer
Watch the fun announcement trailer for Dungeons 4, the upcoming dungeon management game that will be available for Xbox Game Pass for console and PC and will be released on Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch in 2023. A closed beta will be available for the game and will run on the Microsoft Store and Steam from January 24 to February 7, 2023. Applications are available now and will close on January 15, 2023.
