Deep Playoff Run Not Out of the Question for Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins may not have won in a few games, but they have what it takes to be one of the best teams in the NHL.

There is still a little over half of the season to be played, and they may be riding another tough losing streak, but the Pittsburgh Penguins know what it takes to win.

Through 37 games played, the Penguins hold a record of 19-12-6 and sit just outside of a wild card spot.

Despite not currently sitting in a playoff position, the odds makers and players in the room believe they have what it takes to make the post season.

There may be doubt amongst the fan base, but there is something brewing with the Penguins, they just have to find it.

When fully healthy and humming along the proper way, the Penguins are a team that is stacked up with star power and stellar depth.

The Penguins have some of the best odds to win the Stanley Cup because they possess a well rounded team, it’s just a matter of the pieces falling the right way.

Sidney Crosby proved early he can still be one of the best players in the NHL by dominating play at 5-on-5.

There may be a cold spell, but when Crosby is on, the team wins.

Same goes for guys like Jake Guentzel or Evgeni Malkin; things are cold right now, but when they start clicking they’re unstoppable.

The Penguins defense may have taken a beaten in recent games, but they are comfortable with each blue liner they throw into the lineup.

Entering the season, the Penguins discussed how they have nine NHL-caliber defenders, and now they’ve all seen playing time to relative success.

Some of the dead weight needs to be cut off somehow, but when the defense is fully healthy, they have options.

The forward depth needs a shot in the arm; the personnel that are already there have the skill to be quiet contributors, but things are yet to take off.

Kasperi Kapanen has played with real confidence and is getting to the right areas to succeed; Brock McGinn has become an interesting goal scoring option who, if given the right opportunity, can act as a solid piece.

The goaltending depth is about to be tested with Tristan Jarry’s recent injury, but it’s already well known the kind of netminder Jarry can be.

When Jarry is on his game, he is All-Star caliber and capable of replicating something similar to his recent 11-0-3 stretch.

It’s a contract year for Jarry and he is on the verge of becoming known as one of the best goalies in the NHL.

It may not seem like it at the moment, but if the Penguins can put things together and build momentum, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t vie for the Cup.

They have all of the tools it takes to become a champion, it’s just a matter of seeing it come together.

