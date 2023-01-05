Rapper Reported Missing by Family Found Safe

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Rapper Theophilus London, who was reported missing in Los Angeles by his family in late December, was found safe, according to his cousin.

Mikhail Noel announced the news on his Instagram page late Wednesday, posting a previous photo of the 35-year-old rapper with the caption, ``We have found Theo. He is safe and well, at this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!''

He added, ``Truly appreciate everyone's support in finding my cousin. It's refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all.'' No other details were released.

The rapper's family filed a missing-person report in late December with the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said in a statement that the rapper had not been seen since Oct. 15, although some media reports suggested he had been missing since July.

In a statement last month, the rapper's father, Lary Moses London, said, ``Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.''

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, London was raised in Brooklyn, New York. He received a 2016 Grammy nomination for his featured performance on Kanye West's ``All Day.''