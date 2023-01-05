Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
Embattled Rep. George Santos Reportedly Called a Liar on House Floor During Rough First Day in Congress
Inside the House chamber, Santos was seen "sitting alone toward the back" and "busying himself on his phone," Fox News reports Incoming Rep. George Santos faced a rocky first day in Congress on Tuesday, with reports surfacing that he dodged reporters outside his office and was called a liar by at least one of his colleagues on the House floor. Various outlets report that the embattled newcomer approached his Capitol Hill office early Tuesday and turned in the opposite direction when he spotted reporters waiting for him. Though...
Trump Is in 'Deep Trouble' and the 'End Is Near': Former GOP Congressman
Carlos Curbelo said the former president's other troubles are enough for him to be done in by, and argued that a criminal referral would help rally his base.
'He lies': Kevin McCarthy's political mentor rips him as liar in scathing attack
A former mentor to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted the aspiring speaker in remarks published this week for a profile of McCarthy.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference
"You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."
GOP Releases Report Laden with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi was Directly Responsible for Security Failures
Republican lawmakers counter the January 6th Committees controversially redacted final report by confirming the outgoing House Speaker played a large role in the failure to protect the Capitol.
Pelosi told Obama Dems lost House in 2010 because White men 'get in a mood' when they don't have jobs
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2010 blamed Democratic midterm election losses on White males who were "in a mood" over job losses, a new documentary shows.
Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts
Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
Trump Just Announced What He Plans to Do If He Wins 2024 Election
On Thursday, the former president announced his plans to attack censorship and protect free speech in a video posted to his Truth Social account.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
The Tragic Life Of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Kimberly Guilfoyle is a well-known member of America's social elite. Easily recognizable due to her stint as a Fox News host, Guilfoyle was a vocal supporter of the Trump presidency. Her engagement to Donald Trump Jr. cements her place in the family she holds so highly. But Guilfoyle endured many hardships, scandals, and tragedies while rising through the ranks of the Republican Party to get where she is today.
Told By Ron DeSantis ‘Nobody Wants To Hear From You,’ Now He's Headed To Congress
Gen Z's first U.S. representative, Maxwell Frost, is the somewhat reluctant ambassador for a crop of young people shaped by ceaseless gun violence.
Hear what jumped out to investigative reporter after seeing Trump's taxes
New York Times reporter Russ Buettner discusses key takeaways after Democrats released some of former President Donald Trump's taxes to the public.
Fallon Says Kevin McCarthy Has a New Slogan for House Speaker: ‘The First Republican to Storm OUT of the Capitol’ (Video)
After three days of voting and at least six attempts so far, Kevin McCarthy still has not secured the votes needed to become the next Speaker of the House. So, at this point, Jimmy Fallon suspects the Republican politician may have a new slogan for his campaign. Over the course...
Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
Opinion: Hakeem Jeffries gave the speech that Kevin McCarthy should have — but won't
Hakeem Jeffries' speech wasn't just remarkable because of his alphabetical recitation of what Democrats will defend and reject, writes Dean Obeidallah. It was striking because it should have been the speech House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave, he says.
Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) We regret the error. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday questioning why House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was already inhabiting the Speaker’s office amid an intraparty battle over the House’s top leadership…
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0