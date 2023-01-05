ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embattled Rep. George Santos Reportedly Called a Liar on House Floor During Rough First Day in Congress

Inside the House chamber, Santos was seen "sitting alone toward the back" and "busying himself on his phone," Fox News reports Incoming Rep. George Santos faced a rocky first day in Congress on Tuesday, with reports surfacing that he dodged reporters outside his office and was called a liar by at least one of his colleagues on the House floor. Various outlets report that the embattled newcomer approached his Capitol Hill office early Tuesday and turned in the opposite direction when he spotted reporters waiting for him. Though...
Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts

Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
The Tragic Life Of Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle is a well-known member of America's social elite. Easily recognizable due to her stint as a Fox News host, Guilfoyle was a vocal supporter of the Trump presidency. Her engagement to Donald Trump Jr. cements her place in the family she holds so highly. But Guilfoyle endured many hardships, scandals, and tragedies while rising through the ranks of the Republican Party to get where she is today.
Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
