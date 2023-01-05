Bills Release Thursday Injury Report; Josh Allen Ankle Concerning?

The Buffalo Bills had a flurry of new "limited" tags on Thursday's injury report.

The Buffalo Bills released Thursday's injury report ahead of Sunday's meeting with the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

After a walk-through on Wednesday, Bills held their first practice on Thursday since safety Damar Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest in Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But despite only having cornerback Taron Johnson listed as limited on Wednesday due to a concussion, the newest injury report has a handful of more limited tags and a pair of DNPs.

Here's the injury report:

QB Josh Allen (ankle/elbow) - LIMITED

LB Tyrel Dodson (knee) - LIMITED

CB Taron Johnson (concussion) - LIMITED

TE Dawson Knox (hip) - LIMITED

CB Cam Lewis (forearm) - FULL

LB Matt Milano (knee) - LIMITED

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) - LIMITED

S Jordan Poyer (knee) - DNP

G Rodger Saffold (rest) - DNP

Allen appeared to suffer an ankle injury early in Monday's game against the Bengals, though he never missed any time during the remainder of the game that was played.

Poyer was a full participant in Wednesday's walk-through but jumped all the way to DNP as he continues to deal with a knee injury that was recently revealed to be a torn meniscus. He intends to play through the injury after being active against the Bengals.

Offensive guard Rodger Saffold was a new addition to the injury report, but his DNP tag was merely for some "veteran rest," per the team.

The Bills (12-3) and Patriots (8-8) are set for kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .