Read full article on original website
Related
The 7 Best Vinyl Floor Cleaners of 2023
The Rejuvenate Luxury Vinyl Floor Cleaner is our top pick for its powerful formula and streak-free shine.
The 10 Best Door Draft Stoppers of 2023
Our top pick is the Suptikes 2-Pack Door Draft Stopper for its indoor-outdoor versatility, affordability, and durable construction.
The 8 Best Hand Mixers of 2023
The KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer is our top pick because of its variety of speed settings that start off slow and gradually increase to prevent splatters.
The 10 Best Light Bulbs of 2023
We like the Philips LED Ultra Definition Dimmable Warm Glow Effect A19 Light Bulb for its soft white light, dimmable brightness, energy efficiency, and more.
The 12 Best Coffee Tables of 2023
Our top choice is the Carta Coffee Table from Burrow for its sturdy build, storage capacity, and customization options.
The 70 Best Deals From Amazon’s Massive New Year Sale
Get up to 70 percent off Fitbit, Bissell, Apple, and more while these deals last.
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Store Has Deals on All Kinds of Furniture for Up to 65% Off
Start off the new year with new furniture.
Spanx’s Surprise End of Season Sale Offers an Extra 30% Off Discounted Best-Sellers
And many of my favorite styles are on sale.
The 8 Best Adjustable Beds of 2023
We like the Saatva Adjustable Base Plus for its customizable options, full-body massage feature, and an easy-to-use remote.
My Favorite Alarm Clock Brand Just Launched a Coordinating Sunrise Lamp—and It’s Now 25% Off
Your New Year’s Resolution just got easier.
Start the New Year Off Right With This Guided Wellness Journal That Has Over 12,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon
Shoppers say using it is a rewarding ritual.
The 19 Best Journals of 2023
Our picks include everything from guided journals for self-discovery to pocket-sized notebooks for jotting down thoughts on the go.
Tech Tips for Meeting Your New Year’s Goals
Let your smartphone, smart home—or some other cool tech devices—help you make your New Year's resolutions a reality.
How to Incorporate More Color Into Your Home and Life
Some worry that the world is becoming all too gray—but your home doesn't have to.
Save Up to 60% on Essential Cold-Weather Styles During Macy's After-Christmas Sale—Prices Start at $13
Save on cashmere sweaters, faux-fur coats, chunky knits, and more.
Leggings, Sweats, Workout Tops, and More Are Quietly on Sale at Alo Yoga Right Now, Starting at Just $14
They’ll get you excited to exercise in the New Year.
Booties, Moccasins, and Slide Slippers That Are ‘So Comfortable and Warm’ Are Up to 50% Off at Target
And they start at just $7.
This Glass Storage Container Set Is Used by Three Generations of Our Editorial Director's Family
The 24-piece set is perfect for food storage and meal prep.
This Luxurious, Editor-Loved Anti-Aging Device Lifts and Tones—and It’s on Secret Sale for Just Two More Days
Grab the NuFace Mini+ device for less.
Real Simple
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT
Creative, practical & inspiring solutions to make life easier.https://www.realsimple.com/
Comments / 0