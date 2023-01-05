Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Brother and sister charged after shots fired in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A brother and sister have been charged after two rounds from a handgun were fired into the air following a dispute, according to Panama City Police. In a news release, police say they responded to the 200 block of Sherman Avenue on Thursday, January 5...
Police seek to identify Niceville vehicle burglary suspect
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Police released video of a suspect allegedly stealing items from multiple cars Saturday night in Niceville. Police said the burglaries happened in the North Cedar and North Palm Neighborhoods. The videos show what police believe to be the same man in two different instances. Niceville Police said this person made entry […]
WJHG-TV
Okaloosa County armed suspect in custody following 24-hour search
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview area man who was the subject of a day long search was taken into custody Monday morning. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they tracked Joshua Colley, 29, to a home on Clover Street in the Auburn community. Deputies began the search...
Man facing charges after armed robbery at a liquor store
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is now behind bars after an armed robbery that took place at a Holmes County liquor store on Saturday night. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Lamont Hall of Atlanta, Georgia entered State Line Liquors on Highway 179A wearing a mask, waving a firearm, and demanding […]
WJHG-TV
Southport man arrested after meth found during traffic stop
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Southport man has been arrested after authorities found meth during a traffic stop, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release, officials say they made a traffic stop around noon on Monday on Sunny Hills Blvd. During the stop, a...
Murder suspect held without bond
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The man charged with shooting and killing another man Friday night was in court Monday for a bond hearing. Authorities captured 24-year-old Charles Caulk Jr. early Saturday morning at a home in Callaway about three hours after he allegedly shot 42-year-old Timothy Kilgore in the chest. The shooting happened at […]
Crestview man wanted for domestic violence arrested, Okaloosa Co. deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Joshua Colley was taken into custody Monday after fleeing officers over the weekend. Colley was located at a home off Clover St. near the Auburn community northeast of Crestview. OCSO shut down roads to different neighborhoods Sunday to search for Colley after he fled […]
wtvy.com
Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected in a weekend robbery of a liquor store in Florida was captured by police in Geneva. According to press releases from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Geneva Police Department, deputies and investigators with Holmes County responded to an armed robbery report at State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Westville, Florida on Saturday, January 7.
WJHG-TV
Two arrested on drug charges after leading Washington Co. deputies on high speed chase
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men have been arrested after leading law enforcement on a short pursuit in Washington County. In a news release, officials said at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies attempted a traffic stop on Creek Rd. in Vernon. That’s when deputies say Ian Julian Newkirk, 35, of Orlando continued traveling 45 miles per hour over the speed limit.
WJHG-TV
OCSO searching for armed suspect
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s officials are searching for an armed suspect in connection to a domestic-related incident on Sunday. Residents in northern Okaloosa County are urged to keep their doors locked as authorities search for Joshua Colley, 29. Deputies said Colley was involved in a...
WJHG-TV
Suspect arrested and charged after fatal shooting in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Bay County man is behind bars and charged with an open count of murder following a fatal shooting in Panama City Friday night. Officers with the Panama City Police Department were called to a wooded area near the intersection of 13th Street and Mulberry Avenue around 9:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting.
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies search for armed suspect near Poverty Creek Road, Medfords Way
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for an armed suspect near Poverty Creek Road and Medfords Way Sunday afternoon. While the sheriff's office tracks the suspect, deputies ask all residents in the area to stay inside their homes. Deputies say they are looking for a...
holmescounty.news
Armed robbery suspect in custody
An Atlanta man is behind bars after he robbed a liquor store while brandishing a handgun Jan. 7. Deputies and investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in reference to an armed robbery. Video surveillance showed a suspect entering the store...
Driver crashes car into Destin tree line
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa Co. deputies blocked off 98 Palms Blvd Monday morning after a driver crashed into a tree line. The crash happened around 9:30 am behind the Target shopping center off Main Street. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the scene told WKRG News 5 the driver was rushed to the hospital […]
Man allegedly steals gun from car, shoots himself in the leg: Okaloosa Co. deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies arrested a Crestview man on Jan. 4 after he allegedly stole a gun from a vehicle and shot himself in the leg. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Justin McCall, 28, allegedly broke into multiple cars in the Lake Arthur Estates neighbors Jan. 3. On the morning of Jan. 4 […]
Barrel racer dies in Okaloosa County rodeo, deputies investigating: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death of a barrel racer that happened during a local rodeo. Officials said the 56-year-old woman from out of state was competing in the Baker Rodeo on Saturday, Jan. 7, when she was thrown from her horse. The […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 6-8, 2023
Hope Monsalvatge, 35, Alford, Florida: Battery domestic, improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Bradford, 26, Alford, Florida: Battery domestic, improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Sean Raynes, 36, Cape Coral, Florida: Hold for Lee County: Florida Highway...
Panama City Beach men arrested for explosive device
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two Panama City Beach men are in jail in connection to a parking lot explosion. Panama City Beach Police said they responded to the report of an explosion at Beach Scene off Hutchison Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. According to PCBPD, a witness reported hearing a loud noise like a gunshot […]
getthecoast.com
State Attorney’s Office to consider death penalty for Williams in shooting of Corporal Hamilton
On Friday, January 6, State Attorney Ginger Madden held a press conference to update the public on the shooting that occurred on December 24 in Fort Walton Beach, in which Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Corporal Ray Hamilton was killed. During the press conference, Madden announced that a grand jury had...
WJHG-TV
Two charged with drug trafficking, SWAT team dispatched
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two suspects are in custody, one of them arrested after a SWAT team was dispatched. Last year on Dec. 28, officers with Panama City Police Street Crimes Unit attempted to pull over a vehicle after believing it was in a drug transaction. During the attempt, police say the driver drove off at a high rate of speed.
