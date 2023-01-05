ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

WJHG-TV

Brother and sister charged after shots fired in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A brother and sister have been charged after two rounds from a handgun were fired into the air following a dispute, according to Panama City Police. In a news release, police say they responded to the 200 block of Sherman Avenue on Thursday, January 5...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Police seek to identify Niceville vehicle burglary suspect

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Police released video of a suspect allegedly stealing items from multiple cars Saturday night in Niceville. Police said the burglaries happened in the North Cedar and North Palm Neighborhoods. The videos show what police believe to be the same man in two different instances. Niceville Police said this person made entry […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

Man facing charges after armed robbery at a liquor store

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is now behind bars after an armed robbery that took place at a Holmes County liquor store on Saturday night. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Lamont Hall of Atlanta, Georgia entered State Line Liquors on Highway 179A wearing a mask, waving a firearm, and demanding […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Southport man arrested after meth found during traffic stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Southport man has been arrested after authorities found meth during a traffic stop, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release, officials say they made a traffic stop around noon on Monday on Sunny Hills Blvd. During the stop, a...
SOUTHPORT, FL
WMBB

Murder suspect held without bond

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The man charged with shooting and killing another man Friday night was in court Monday for a bond hearing. Authorities captured 24-year-old Charles Caulk Jr. early Saturday morning at a home in Callaway about three hours after he allegedly shot 42-year-old Timothy Kilgore in the chest. The shooting happened at […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Crestview man wanted for domestic violence arrested, Okaloosa Co. deputies

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Joshua Colley was taken into custody Monday after fleeing officers over the weekend. Colley was located at a home off Clover St. near the Auburn community northeast of Crestview. OCSO shut down roads to different neighborhoods Sunday to search for Colley after he fled […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
wtvy.com

Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected in a weekend robbery of a liquor store in Florida was captured by police in Geneva. According to press releases from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Geneva Police Department, deputies and investigators with Holmes County responded to an armed robbery report at State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Westville, Florida on Saturday, January 7.
GENEVA, AL
WJHG-TV

Two arrested on drug charges after leading Washington Co. deputies on high speed chase

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men have been arrested after leading law enforcement on a short pursuit in Washington County. In a news release, officials said at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies attempted a traffic stop on Creek Rd. in Vernon. That’s when deputies say Ian Julian Newkirk, 35, of Orlando continued traveling 45 miles per hour over the speed limit.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

OCSO searching for armed suspect

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s officials are searching for an armed suspect in connection to a domestic-related incident on Sunday. Residents in northern Okaloosa County are urged to keep their doors locked as authorities search for Joshua Colley, 29. Deputies said Colley was involved in a...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Suspect arrested and charged after fatal shooting in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Bay County man is behind bars and charged with an open count of murder following a fatal shooting in Panama City Friday night. Officers with the Panama City Police Department were called to a wooded area near the intersection of 13th Street and Mulberry Avenue around 9:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting.
PANAMA CITY, FL
holmescounty.news

Armed robbery suspect in custody

An Atlanta man is behind bars after he robbed a liquor store while brandishing a handgun Jan. 7. Deputies and investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in reference to an armed robbery. Video surveillance showed a suspect entering the store...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Driver crashes car into Destin tree line

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa Co. deputies blocked off 98 Palms Blvd Monday morning after a driver crashed into a tree line. The crash happened around 9:30 am behind the Target shopping center off Main Street. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the scene told WKRG News 5 the driver was rushed to the hospital […]
DESTIN, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 6-8, 2023

Hope Monsalvatge, 35, Alford, Florida: Battery domestic, improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Bradford, 26, Alford, Florida: Battery domestic, improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Sean Raynes, 36, Cape Coral, Florida: Hold for Lee County: Florida Highway...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach men arrested for explosive device

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two Panama City Beach men are in jail in connection to a parking lot explosion. Panama City Beach Police said they responded to the report of an explosion at Beach Scene off Hutchison Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. According to PCBPD, a witness reported hearing a loud noise like a gunshot […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Two charged with drug trafficking, SWAT team dispatched

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two suspects are in custody, one of them arrested after a SWAT team was dispatched. Last year on Dec. 28, officers with Panama City Police Street Crimes Unit attempted to pull over a vehicle after believing it was in a drug transaction. During the attempt, police say the driver drove off at a high rate of speed.
PANAMA CITY, FL

