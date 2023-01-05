Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
LIHEAP heating crisis assistance enrollment opens in all KY counties
FRANKFORT, KY — Eligible Kentuckians can now apply for heating crisis assistance in all 120 counties through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. According to a release from Community Action Kentucky, LIHEAP Crisis Component benefits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
This Illinois County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
Appalachian Power omitted important information from customers in October
Electric bills are a concern for local residentsPhoto byFré SonneveldonUnsplash. Appalachian Powerannounced in October that the average customer using about 1000 kilowatts of electricity monthly would see their bill increase by around $20.00. The utility stressed that they would not receive any of the money as it was going for the cost of fuel for electricity. A few weeks later AP announced an additional average increase of $30.00 a month and this time they acknowledged that they would benefit from the rate hike.
Ironton Tribune
‘Our voice just got louder’
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a new speaker of the House and it’s a name well known to Lawrence County. State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, of Kitts Hill, was elected to the leadership position on Tuesday, winning over Derrick Merrin, R-42, of Monclova Township, who had been chosen in an unofficial vote by the Republican caucus in November 2022.
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Is In-N-Out coming? 5 chains not yet located in Tennessee
From Del Taco to Skyline Chili, there are some popular chain restaurants that aren't in the Volunteer State, but could that change?
13,000 West Virginia customers affected by gas company buyout
West Virginians served by Peoples West Virginia under Essential Utilities will have their natural gas utility transferred to Hope Gas.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Signs 23 Bills Into Law, Vetoes One
The veto came on a bill that would have prevented localities from enacting tougher tobacco laws, among other things
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
sam1039.com
LIHEAP Program To Begin Accepting Applications Monday
The low-income home energy assistance program or LIHEAP was created to help low-income households pay home heating cost. Rick Baker, LKLP executive director, says it’s to help people that are in a crisis situation that are either close to having their electricity disconnected, they have a disconnect notice or a cut off notice or a past due notice. He said they always see an increase in calls this time of year especially after the temperatures we had during Christmas. Baker said they are expecting to serve between 5,000 and 6,000 homes this year.
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
25newsnow.com
Peoria County farmer, ex-broadcaster leaves high-profile Pritzker Administration post
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan is leaving her job Jan. 16 as Gov. JB Pritzker starts his second term. Callahan is a Peoria County farmer and former agribusiness director for WMBD Radio and Television in Peoria. Pritzker appointed Callahan as IDNR director in 2019.
DeWine vetoes bill that would have stopped flavored tobacco ban
(The Center Square) – Columbus’ ban on flavored tobacco products got new life Thursday morning after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have stopped communities from creating their own regulations. DeWine said House Bill 513 is not in the best interest of Ohioans and said he would support a statewide ban on flavored tobacco products. “Candidly, we’re dealing with young people’s lives and when a local community...
Here's how Oregon plans to replace the gas tax as cars go electric
SALEM, Ore. — For Oregonians who drive, chances are that the vehicle they use to get around is much more fuel efficient than models from just a few decades ago — particularly if it's a hybrid or electric vehicle. That's a net positive for drivers and for the...
WLKY.com
Did you know Kentucky is one of the only places on Earth that has a regular 'moonbow?'
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — There's just something special about seeing a rainbow. But it's even rarer to see one at night. However, in Kentucky, you can see a "moonbow," or a lunar rainbow, pretty regularly. And it's one of only a few places on earth where that happens. The...
Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana
We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
2022 cannabis sales: This Oregon county is No. 1 for a third time
PORTLAND, Ore. — It might take actually moving the Oregon-Idaho border west to end Malheur County’s reign as Oregon’s top pot spot. Despite a 6.4% sales decline, the border county was Oregon’s per capita leader in cannabis sales in 2022, its third straight year at No. 1.
