Kentucky State

wpsdlocal6.com

LIHEAP heating crisis assistance enrollment opens in all KY counties

FRANKFORT, KY — Eligible Kentuckians can now apply for heating crisis assistance in all 120 counties through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. According to a release from Community Action Kentucky, LIHEAP Crisis Component benefits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?

As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
INDIANA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Appalachian Power omitted important information from customers in October

Electric bills are a concern for local residentsPhoto byFré SonneveldonUnsplash. Appalachian Powerannounced in October that the average customer using about 1000 kilowatts of electricity monthly would see their bill increase by around $20.00. The utility stressed that they would not receive any of the money as it was going for the cost of fuel for electricity. A few weeks later AP announced an additional average increase of $30.00 a month and this time they acknowledged that they would benefit from the rate hike.
VIRGINIA STATE
Ironton Tribune

‘Our voice just got louder’

COLUMBUS — Ohio has a new speaker of the House and it’s a name well known to Lawrence County. State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, of Kitts Hill, was elected to the leadership position on Tuesday, winning over Derrick Merrin, R-42, of Monclova Township, who had been chosen in an unofficial vote by the Republican caucus in November 2022.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WJHL

TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
sam1039.com

LIHEAP Program To Begin Accepting Applications Monday

The low-income home energy assistance program or LIHEAP was created to help low-income households pay home heating cost. Rick Baker, LKLP executive director, says it’s to help people that are in a crisis situation that are either close to having their electricity disconnected, they have a disconnect notice or a cut off notice or a past due notice. He said they always see an increase in calls this time of year especially after the temperatures we had during Christmas. Baker said they are expecting to serve between 5,000 and 6,000 homes this year.
KENTUCKY STATE
Virginia Mercury

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?  MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

DeWine vetoes bill that would have stopped flavored tobacco ban

(The Center Square) – Columbus’ ban on flavored tobacco products got new life Thursday morning after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have stopped communities from creating their own regulations. DeWine said House Bill 513 is not in the best interest of Ohioans and said he would support a statewide ban on flavored tobacco products. “Candidly, we’re dealing with young people’s lives and when a local community...
COLUMBUS, OH
99.5 WKDQ

Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana

We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
INDIANA STATE

