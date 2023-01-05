Read full article on original website
5 simple ways to access Google Lens on your Android or iPhone
Google Lens is a clever tool you can access from your smart device. Touting AI visual recognition powered by neural networks, Lens looks at saved photos and the display on your camera and then offers information about what it sees. Anyone passing on Lens is missing out on one of Google's most valuable services.
Android Auto’s massive redesign is finally rolling out to everyone
It's been a long ride for the new Android Auto redesign. After initially leaking out way back in September of 2021 to an official unveil at last year's Google I/O, we've waited a long time to get our hands on this refreshed car-friendly UI. Today, after a two-month beta period, Google is taking to CES 2023 to announce Android Auto's new dashboard is coming to all drivers starting today.
Here's your up-close and personal look at Google's Android experience at CES
Your favorite tech companies are kicking off 2023 with CES in Las Vegas. The entire show is a spectacle, with participating companies showing off the latest tech of all kinds — from everyday products like phones and tablets to slightly stranger fare like a connected urinalysis device and battery-powered TVs.
The Google Play Store could soon tell real users apart from bots
The Play Store is at the heart of every Android phone, be it Google's own Pixel 7 Pro or one of the leading budget phones on the market. As much as it is consumer-friendly, app developers on the platform have access to an equally versatile dashboard to micro-manage their apps. Google allowed app developers to list their security and privacy practices not too long ago, and it's now looking to give them the ability to tell real users apart from bots.
Reolink's three new security camera includes its first battery-powered option
While more announcements are expected at CES 2023, we've been treated to some unique products already, ranging from new smart home products to smartphones and, my personal favorite, the Ring Car Cam. Another renowned producer of smart cameras, Reolink, was also in attendance at the annual electronics event, showcasing three new security cameras.
Get ready to live life on the Razer Edge, as this next-gen Android gaming handheld prepares to land
2022 was a hell of a year for handheld gaming consoles, and while the aging Nintendo Switch did pick up some fantastic new releases, maybe the hottest action was taking place in the PC & Android space, especially when that came to cloud gaming. Devices like Valve's Steam Deck and the Logitech G Cloud dominated our attention, but in mid-October one of the biggest names in gaming hardware dropped a teaser for an upcoming handheld of its own: the Razer Edge. Based on the successful Razer Kishi controller accessory, we knew the Edge was coming out in 2023, but when? This year at CES 2023, I finally got to go hands-on with the Razer Edge, while also getting the details on those release plans, and checking out the rest of Razer's big CES hardware announcements.
Samsung makes pairing Matter devices as easy as Google's Fast Pair
After numerous delays, Matter officially launched in November 2022, with support from almost all major tech giants, including Apple, Google, and Amazon. The new standard was the star of CES 2023, with the best smart home products from the tech show being compatible with Matter. Samsung has also gone all in on the new smart home connectivity standard— it added Matter integration to the SmartThings Hub last year and launched the SmartThings Station at this year's CES. With Matter-compatible accessories now available in the market, the Korean is making it easy to connect them to your smart home through your Galaxy phone.
OnePlus's long-rumored tablet has reportedly entered private testing
The Android tablet market, including our selection of the best, has been dominated by a few stale options from PC hardware specialists like Lenovo and Samsung's Galaxy Tab range. However, a new contender might soon challenge the status quo. As a brand (at least formerly) known for flagship-killer hardware on a budget, OnePlus could change the tablet game. We are now even more hopeful, as rumors suggest a OnePlus Pad is in private testing in India.
The 8 most tempting smart home products from CES 2023
This year's CES is back in full swing after a couple of years of limited activity — and boy, is it back! As is the case for most things in the 21st century, most new devices that were showcased at the event have some sort of connected feature built in. And as you'd definitely expect from a tech extravaganza based in Las Vegas, a whole lot of those gadgets got real weird. But after the champagne flights and our long working nights, we now bring to you some of the best smart home devices from CES 2023 that you might actually consider living with.
HP developed an exciting charging case to go with its new wireless earbuds
Wireless earbuds are a must-have in an era where the headphone jack no longer exists on most phones. Besides offering pure tetherless convenience, top-of-the-line buds will get you pretty good audio quality, a case that supports wireless charging, and maybe a few other flourishes. On-device playback and settings controls have always been lacking on these personal audio products, though, and that, to us, has been a shame. HP and subsidiary Poly, an enterprise audio vendor, seem keen to do better on this front at CES 2023 with their Voyager Free 60 series.
Google helps devs bring new Android features to older phones
Android's biggest strength and weakness is its fragmentation. It's great that Android allows us to get hundreds of amazing smartphones from all kinds of manufacturers every year, but this also means that all of these devices need their own update channels—and some of them just inevitably get left behind. Google was able to fix a lot of problems related to this by decoupling core Android components from the operating system itself as part of Project Mainline, and now, the company is introducing a way to make it easier for developers to take advantage of the latest features across all Android versions.
Google Maps navigation now works without your phone on Wear OS 3
The entire Wear OS platform received a shot in the arm with the launch of Wear OS 3, reinvigorating developer interest in the ecosystem. Google led from the front, updating its suite of Wear OS apps with Material You and enhanced functionality. When Samsung unveiled its 2022 foldables and the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup in August last year, Google revealed that it was working on a redesigned Wear OS Play Store and phoneless Google Maps navigation. While the new Play Store debuted soon after, Google Maps navigation for Wear OS 3 watches without an actively paired phone was nowhere to be seen. That's changing now, though.
Google Play app changelogs have disappeared without a trace on the web
App updates have become boring. In the past, new releases would almost always bring new features to your favorite Android phone, but these days, they mostly offer bug fixes and changes in the background only. Bigger features are instead released in server-side rollouts and as part of a/b tests. A lot of people still appreciate knowing what an app update brings, if developers care to fill in helpful details. Those days might be counted, as Google was spotted removing changelogs from the Play Store on the web altogether.
Ring's latest security camera isn't meant for your house
Ring makes some of the best home security and outdoor security cameras for your smart home. Its cameras come in all shapes and sizes, allowing you to mount them anywhere you like in your home or office. With the Ring Car Cam, the company is now expanding its product lineup to vehicles for your greater peace of mind. Unveiled at CES 2023, the Car Cam features dual-facing cameras, allowing it to record the inside and outside of your car.
How to set up Emergency SOS and Fall Detection on your Google Pixel Watch
Google's Pixel Watch is one of the best Android smartwatches available due to its fantastic suite of features and charming profile. The best features are Google Assistant integration and Google's exclusive watch faces, but the recently added Emergency SOS and Fall Detection features make Google's value proposition even better. This guide shows you how to enable these features so that you can live a little more safely.
The Google Pixel Watch is getting the January 2023 update
The Google Pixel Watch is among our favorite Android smartwatches on the market. It has only improved since its launch, with updates addressing many lingering bugs and adding some new features. Now, it looks like Google plans to update its first smartwatch every month, just like its Pixel phones. A week after the January 2023 update for Pixel phones dropped, the Pixel Watch is also getting the latest monthly security patch. This is the second consecutive month Google's smartwatch has received a security patch after its release.
WhatsApp is flirting with a cloud-less chat transfer option for Android phones
WhatsApp may be among the best messaging apps out there, but you can't turn a blind eye to some of its ridiculous limitations, such as the lack of support for multiple devices for a single account. Furthermore, transferring chats between Android and iOS had historically been a bit of a chore, though this was addressed a few years ago. However, there are some prerequisites, including the need to back up your chats to supported cloud services in order to complete the migration. Thankfully, a potential feature may take that step out of the equation, with WhatsApp apparently working on a new chat transfer option that doesn't require backups.
Google Pixel 7a might be the most competitive A-series entry yet
It wouldn't be a Google phone if we weren't bombarded with leak after leak months in advance. So far, the Pixel 7a is no exception. After a few leaks revealed specs and renders, one user managed to get an early hands-on with the device well before it's expected to hit store shelves later this year. Google has finally remotely locked this particular unit — no surprise there — but not before we could learn a few more tidbits about the company's next mid-range phone.
Samsung wants you controlling Matter gear with its SmartThings Station
It's CES 2023 and at the same time as the players in the smart home field are all pushing out Matter-certified gear, said players are reinforcing their own ecosystems with new hubs and bridges for loyal single-brand customers. To this point, Samsung is out with a new SmartThings hub that doubles as a wireless charging pad.
Xiaomi‘s new Redmi 12 Pro+ packs a 200MP camera for less than $400
Motorola and Xiaomi were among the first companies to launch their premium smartphones sporting a massive 200MP primary camera in the second half of 2022. Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra is also in the news for its rumored 200MP camera. If you have been lusting after a phone with a 200MP camera but don't have the money to spend, Xiaomi has a solution for you. In what is now typical for the Chinese smartphone maker, the company is bringing the 200MP camera to the masses with its latest Redmi Note phone.
