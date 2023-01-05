ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prestonsburg, KY

wymt.com

Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening. Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Clay City Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Prestonsburg

A Clay City man was arrested on drug charges Saturday in Prestonsburg. The Prestonsburg Police Department reports officers stopped a 2006 Buick Lacrosse operated by 33-year-old Earl Lane of Clay City on Saturday. During the investigation, officers reportedly located methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin. Lane was charged with trafficking...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wklw.com

Magoffin Co Officials ask for Help Identifying Suspects

Magoffin Co Officials are asking for your help in identifying people who reportedly caused damage to a park. In a video posted to Facebook, several cars were caught driving on Half Mountain Battlefield Community Park. Police responded to the scene, but the cars were gone. If you have any information about this case or notice any suspicious activity, you can call Magoffin Co Dispatch at 606-349-4403.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Virginia police department investigating explicit viral video

GRUNDY, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia police are investigating after a video went viral on social media. Grundy Chief of Police J. Seth McGlothlin said his department is aware of an incident that happened at a Double Kwik gas station on January 1. Police told CBS affiliate WJHL the video shows...
GRUNDY, VA
wymt.com

House fire kills one in Breathitt County

CLAYHOLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is dead after a house fire in Breathitt County early Thursday afternoon. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard were called in reference to a house fire in the Clayhole area of Breathitt County just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday. Multiple agencies and...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is injured and another is facing charges following what police are calling a violent assault in Wise County. Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post their office was called to the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound on Tuesday.
WISE COUNTY, VA
q95fm.net

KSP Searching For Eastern Kentucky Man Wanted For Receiving Stolen Property

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a wanted man. Kentucky State Police announced that they are looking for 23 year old Anthony Taylor. Taylor is wanted for receiving stolen Property. He is described as being a black male, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.
HAZARD, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested for rape, incest in Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody for alleged sex crimes against a minor. According to Kentucky State Police, they were made aware of sex abuse allegations involving a juvenile in Greenup County. KSP says they found the suspect, Justin McDowell at a residence in Ashland, and he brandished a knife and fought with detectives […]
ASHLAND, KY
WKYT 27

Two killed in Breathitt Co. crash

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men were killed in a Breathitt County crash on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they received a call of a single-vehicle accident on KY 1098 in the Southfork community Thursday night. KSP says their investigation indicated that 31-year-old Chad Hardin was driving a Chevrolet...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Leatherwood Elementary to use ‘emergency day’ after water outage

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leatherwood Elementary School will be closed Monday, January 9, for an ‘emergency day.’. Perry County Superintendent Kent Campbell announced on his Facebook page that the school is suffering from a water outage. Students and staff will not report that day, and staff will make...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Man arrested after being stabbed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who was stabbed Thursday afternoon at a home in Huntington was also arrested. According to the criminal complaint, the mother of 37-year-old Christopher Shawn Miller told police her son has been battling substance abuse, and during the past few weeks, he’d become “very paranoid and violent.”
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia firefighters battle house fire, explosion in Kenova

(Video above courtesy of Austin West) KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Wayne County 911 said there was a structure fire in Kenova, West Virginia, on Sunday evening. Dispatchers answered the call around 6 p.m. They said the fire started in the 100 block of Wilson Court. Dispatchers also said there were no injuries. They were not […]
KENOVA, WV
WSAZ

Troopers release new details in teen death investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police released new information after a teenager was hit and killed Friday night in Huntington. Troopers say the 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. The family identified the victim as...
HUNTINGTON, WV

