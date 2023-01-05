Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
kidsburgh.org
24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun
Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
WJAC TV
Johnstown Galleria: the 2023 outlook and recovery
Cambria County, PA — Weeks after the lower level of the Johnstown Galleria flooded, vendors are recovering. Some new ones are in negotiations to start operating at the mall too. “We got a lot of stores that have come over here. So pretty much, I say I got like...
New Castle man wins Pittsburgh Steelers truck
PITTSBURGH — A man from New Castle is now the proud owner of the official truck of the Pittsburgh Steelers. 40-year-old Travis McConnell was announced the winner of the “Toughest Truck, Toughest Team Sweepstakes” at halftime of Sunday’s game. He said this was the first time...
Lottery sold 4 tickets worth $1M during New Year’s raffle. 2 were sold in central PA
All four tickets remain unclaimed as of Monday afternoon. Check out the winning numbers.
WNYT
Beloved Capital Region bear dies in accident
A black bear that was spotted earlier this year in the Capital Region, has now died from injuries sustained from a car crash in Pennsylvania. The bear was originally spotted in a Washington Park tree in Albany, then traveled roughly 140 miles to neighboring Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says...
Garage destroyed by flames in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. — A garage was destroyed, and two homes were damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Columbia County. Officials say the flames broke out at the place along East 8th Street in Berwick around 1 p.m. The garage was a total loss, and the homes next to...
Altoona man killed in crash near Columbus
LONDON, Ohio (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed early Saturday morning outside of Columbus, Ohio. In a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which was shared from WTAJ’s sister station WCMH, James M. Lego, 46, was killed after crashing into a concrete wall along Interstate 70. After hitting the concrete wall, Lego was […]
2 injured in Route 22 wreck in Derry Township
Two motorists were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Route 22 in Derry Township. A man and woman were taken by ambulance to an area hospital after their vehicle overturned in the wreck, according to Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine. The woman was trapped and had to be freed by forcing open a vehicle door, he said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny custodian passes away at 30
Students and staff of North Allegheny School District are mourning the death of the head custodian at Hosack Elementary School. Kevin Cavlovich, 30, died on Jan. 5, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. “Mr. Kevin” had been a custodian for the North Allegheny School District for more...
How severe weather is putting Pennsylvania's 'Steel City' at serious risk
Pittsburgh, Pa. — The riverbanks and clay slopes that make up one of Pennsylvania's landmark cities is quite literally slipping away. According to a piece on PublicSource, "Pittsburgh's red beds" make it the most likely place to experience and suffer from landslides in the Keystone state. Pittsburgh is experiencing an increase in landslides due to concentrated rains and its unique geology. The region is particularly susceptible to landslides due to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Private Tate Lindermuth became a United States Marine on Friday, January 6. Tate is a part of Campers Paradise’s maintenance crew. Fellow maintenance crew Greg Reiber, Marine Veteran, and Leroy Cogley, Army Veteran, attended his graduation. Photo courtesy Campers Paradise. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights...
wtae.com
Penn Hills police searching for missing woman
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Penn Hills police are requesting our help in locating a missing woman. Nia Rash was reportedly seen at the PAT Bus Stop at Frankstown Road and Duff Road in Penn Hills on the afternoon of Dec. 28. She was wearing a black coat with fur on the hood, gray sweatpants and light brown Ugg Boots.
Argument leads to man's arrest
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A husband punched his wife in the head multiple times during a fight after she slapped him, police say. Thomas M. Zurewich, 55, allegedly admitted he and his wife had gotten into an argument on Dec. 23 in their home on East Tenth Street before she called 911. The dispatcher told police they could hear a fight in the background before a male voice said, 'You don't need help. You beat up on me." ...
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
Lancaster Farming
PA Farm Show Crowns Apple Pie Champion
HARRISBURG, Pa. — For Elouise Caseman of Shunk, Pa., opening day of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show represented a series of firsts. Caseman, 90, representing Sullivan County Agricultural Society, took fifth place at the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Lehigh County resident and 2022 Kempton Fair champion Lorrie Rauch took the blue), but it was the first-ever trip to the state competition for her county, where Caseman took first place for both her apple pie and her chili at the 2022 Sullivan County Fair.
wtae.com
25-year-old dead after crash in Pine Township
INDIANA, Pa. — An early morning crash on Route 422 in Pine Township, Indiana County, has been deemed fatal. Hunter Lewis McCloskey, 25, of Homer City, died Saturday around 1 a.m., according to a report from the Indiana County coroner. The report said that McCloskey was rear-ended by a...
Pa. man killed after being ejected from car in crash: reports
A Pennsylvania man died in a vehicle crash on Saturday in Indiana County, according to reports from KDKA and WXPI. The Indiana County Coroner’s Office reported that the accident happened at the intersection of Route 422 Highway East and Red Mill Road in Pine Township just before 1 a.m.
wtae.com
Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber, Nemacolin founder, dies at age 100
FARMINGTON, Pa. — 84 Lumber and Nemacolin resort founder Joseph A. Hardy III died Saturday on his 100th birthday, the vice-president of marketing for 84 Lumber, Amy Smiley, confirms to Pittsburgh's Action News 4. A statement from the family said the following:. "It is with heavy hearts that we...
wtae.com
Ligonier Valley police seek attempted kidnapping suspect
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ligonier Valley police announced that they’re searching for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping. The incident happened Sunday morning on Route 381 in Rector, a small community in Ligonier Township. The stretch of road has few houses and runs along a creek. It's popular with runners and bikers.
Comments / 0