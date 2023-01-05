Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Every NFL firing that happened on Sunday and ‘Black Monday’ [UPDATED]
Black Monday is here, and teams are making decisions on their future. Here are all the coaches that have been let go so far. This season wasn’t the smoothest in the NFL. Look no further than the fact that the defending Super Bowl champions fell to 5-12 this year and missed the postseason.
49ers playoff schedule 2023: Game days, start times, opponents [UPDATED]
The San Francisco 49ers’ electric offense and dominant defense helped them overcome quarterback injuries to make the playoffs. Here’s who they’ll play and when, updated. The San Francisco 49ers have had quite the season, where they had to start multiple quarterbacks due to injury. Trey Lance, their 2021 third-overall pick, suffered a fractured ankle in Week 2. Jimmy Garoppolo, who led the team to seven wins in 10 starts, broke his foot in Week 13. That left the 49ers with Brock Purdy, the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, as their starter. Sure enough, Purdy has played well enough to help lead the teams to wins and a playoff berth.
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital
The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Cowboys sign three-time Pro Bowler to boost secondary
The Dallas Cowboys secondary depth issues have been well-documented, but they may now have a potential solution in veteran CB Xavier Rhodes. While Xavier Rhodes is far from the player he once was, the former Minnesota Vikings standout made the Pro Bowl as recently as 2019. Since then, he’s taken a rather major step back in journeyman stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.
Updated AFC Playoff Picture after Chiefs Week 18 win
The Chiefs made it look easy beating the Raiders to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Here’s what the AFC Playoff Picture looks like now. The AFC playoff picture has gotten complicated by the cancelation of Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals, but the Chiefs took the field against the Raiders on Sunday knowing they controlled one simple thing. A win would clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Miami Marlins starting pitchers made available
In a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Miami Marlins are reportedly making four of their starting pitchers available via trade and that could be of interest to the Chicago Cubs. We always assumed Pablo Lopez would be had this winter via trade, but now the Cubs have some shopping to do. To be fair, all four aren't quite at that ace level, but there is a lot of potential in all four who have recently experienced success at the MLB level.
David Pollack names Georgia new kings of CFB right in front of Nick Saban (Video)
ESPN analyst and former Georgia linebacker David Pollack declared the Bulldogs the next kings of college football right in front of Alabama head coach Nick Saban. The Georgia Bulldogs were the heavy favorites entering the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the TCU Horned Frogs. Well, Georgia certainly lived up to expectations, as they demolished TCU to take a dominant 38-7 lead entering halftime after putting up 354 yards of total offense in just two quarters. It was a great night to be a Georgia fan or alum.
Watch Lee Corso make shocking headgear pick for Georgia-TCU National Championship
Lee Corso was on-site at SoFi Stadium for the CFP National Championship Game with College GameDay and made his vaunted headgear pick for Georgia-TCU. With College GameDay in Inglewood, CA and at SoFi Stadium, we knew we were going to get a dose of college football goodness before the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. And even better, the legendary Lee Corso was in attendance and on the set.
College Football Playoff title game rosters 5 players from South Florida
Only three players on the Georgia roster and two on TCU are from South Florida as they play in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Monday night. Miami football legacy Kenny McIntosh leads Georgia in rushing and total yards and TDs.
Lincoln Riley finally made it to a CFP National Championship Game
USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley finally made it to the CFP National Championship Game, albeit as a spectator. The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game takes place on Monday, Jan. 9. One of the teams will have a member on the coaching staff with the last name Riley, but it’s not the one everyone’s thinking of.
