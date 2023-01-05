Read full article on original website
wklw.com
7 Facing Charges Following Drug Investigation in Greenup County
Officials in Greenup County are calling it a lengthy drug investigation that has landed seven people behind bars – one of the seven being a juvenile. WSAZ-TV reports the suspects were taken into custody late last week from a home in the White Oak area of Greenup County. Several...
q95fm.net
Prestonsburg Police Arrest Man Over Weekend As Meth and Heroin Were Discovered in Traffic Stop
An Eastern Kentucky man was arrested and charged over the weekend after police discovered meth and heroin. Prestonsburg Police Officer J. Arms conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Buick Lacrosse on Saturday for a traffic violation. Officer Arms conducted an investigation when they found methamphetamine and a sufficient amount of heroin.
wklw.com
Clay City Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Prestonsburg
A Clay City man was arrested on drug charges Saturday in Prestonsburg. The Prestonsburg Police Department reports officers stopped a 2006 Buick Lacrosse operated by 33-year-old Earl Lane of Clay City on Saturday. During the investigation, officers reportedly located methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin. Lane was charged with trafficking...
WSAZ
Outside sheriff’s office to internally investigate deadly Cabell Co. incident
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal investigation regarding possible policy violations in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle released that information Friday night.
fox56news.com
Mt. Sterling woman arrested on drug charges
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Lanita Ramirez at 12:26 a.m. on Saturday after methamphetamine was discovered after she was pulled over. Ramirez was also found to have an active bench warrant against her.
wklw.com
Magoffin Co Officials ask for Help Identifying Suspects
Magoffin Co Officials are asking for your help in identifying people who reportedly caused damage to a park. In a video posted to Facebook, several cars were caught driving on Half Mountain Battlefield Community Park. Police responded to the scene, but the cars were gone. If you have any information about this case or notice any suspicious activity, you can call Magoffin Co Dispatch at 606-349-4403.
Ironton Tribune
Two arrested for theft at Scioto County Glockner’s
PORTSMOUTH — A man and woman were charged after deputies said they attempted to steal tires from a Glockner’s location in Scioto County on Dec. 31. Arrested were Felicia Tully, 36, of Portsmouth, and Kevin Nance, 29, of New Boston. Both were charged with petty theft, a misdemeanor...
Kentucky man racks up multiple charges after Floyd County traffic stop
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — One Kentucky man is facing several drug-related charges after he was pulled over in the Prestonsburg area on Saturday. Prestonsburg Police Department says Officer J. Arms stopped a 2006 Buick Lacross for a traffic violation. The officer found methamphetamine and heroin in the vehicle, police say. Authorities say that Earl […]
7 arrested in Greenup County, Kentucky Drug bust
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)–Seven people were arrested on drug charges on Thursday morning. According to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department, they searched a residence on the 1300 block of Big White Oak Road after a one-month-long investigation. Deputies found several grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. GCSD says that some of the suspects already had drug-related […]
wymt.com
‘Use them, not abuse them’: Officials respond to Magoffin County park incident
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After community complaints brought attention to an issue at a Magoffin County park, officials are highlighting the importance of taking care of community spaces. A video shared on Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman’s Facebook page asked the public’s help identifying the drivers of several vehicles caught...
wklw.com
Man Facing Rape and Incest Charges
Kentucky State Police arrested a Greenup Co man on allegations of sexual abuse.Troopers arrested Justin McDowell and charged him with second degree rape and incest. McDowell was arrested at a home in Ashland, Ky. on January 4. Investigators said when they attempted to arrest McDowell, they had a brief altercation and showed a knife to Troopers. McDowell was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center and then to the Boyd Co Detention Center. Troopers said charges are also pending against McDowell in Boyd Co stemming from the incident at the time of the arrest.
Man arrested on rape, incest charges in Ashland
According to Kentucky State Police (KSP), they were made aware of sex abuse allegations involving a female juvenile in Greenup County.
WSAZ
Grand jury to hear case against mother involved in Amber Alert
CLARK COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia, stood before a judge in Clark County, Kentucky, on Wednesday. Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14 after a chase on Interstate 64 that ended as Carf hit multiple police cruisers and a Kentucky State Police vehicle.
WKYT 27
Five months after floods, search continues for missing Breathitt Co. woman
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been more than five months since 60-year-old Vanessa Baker went missing from the Lost Creek community. But search and rescue crews were still hopeful they could find her Saturday. “We’ve been planning this for three weeks,” said Chief John May of Wolfe County...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Portsmouth Woman Sentenced to Prison for Drug Trafficking around Children
PICKAWAY – A woman was finally brought to justice after being caught with drugs around children in 2020. On November 2, 2020, at around 12:57 P.M. Deputy Ed Moore, Corporal Stephen Harger, and the Harrison TWP Medics were dispatched to 16302 Florence Chapel Pike on the report of a woman passed out inside their vehicle, along with two juvenile children.
wklw.com
Two Killed and Two Injured following Crash in Greenup Co
A man and a 17-year-old girl were killed Tuesday night following a crash along the Industrial Parkway in Greenup Co. According to the Kentucky State Police, the accident happened just after 6:30 PM Monday near the intersection of Technology Drive. It’s in an area between Interstate 64 and Brush Creek. Trooper Shane Goodall, public affairs officer for KSP Post 14 in Ashland, said the two people killed were in an SUV that was headed north on the Industrial Parkway. He said the driver attempted to pass another vehicle and a tractor-trailer and then collided head-on with a full-size pickup truck that was headed south. Reece Murray, 27, and the 17-year-old girl were traveling in the SUV and were pronounced dead at the scene, KSP reports. The two occupants of the pickup truck were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital. No word on their condition. The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate this incident.
wymt.com
Leatherwood Elementary to use ‘emergency day’ after water outage
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leatherwood Elementary School will be closed Monday, January 9, for an ‘emergency day.’. Perry County Superintendent Kent Campbell announced on his Facebook page that the school is suffering from a water outage. Students and staff will not report that day, and staff will make...
cartercountytimes.com
Indictments: 11/18/22
The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on November 18, 2022. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
Man arrested after writing and passing fake check
MILTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is behind bars after being caught for writing and passing a fake check in Milton. According to the Milton Police Department, Trai Don Gordon was arrested today by the Charleston Police Department by Cpl. Whittington Warrants division on felony warrants obtained by Chief Parsons for Fraudulent Schemes, Forgery and Uttering and obtaining money by false pretense stemming from a bogus check.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 1/4/23
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past two weeks. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Susan Lewis, 29, of Sandy Hook, arrested by Kentucky State Police,...
