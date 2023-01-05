ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Buy One, Give One Wednesdays at Biggby!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Biggby Coffee of West Michigan is always doing great things for our community! One of them, is their buy one give one promotion that they have every Wednesday. How it works is you can buy a Biggby drink for yourself and then you get one free to share with a friend, loved on, co -worker, or even someone behind you in line. Check out at all the friends Maranda has made on Buy one Give one Wednesdays at Biggby! You can find more information about new drinks, menu items, locations and other information about Biggby here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Rockford artist discusses his World of Winter entry, Infinity Mountains

Rockford artist discusses his World of Winter entry, Infinity Mountains. Rockford artist discusses his World of Winter entry, …. Rockford artist discusses his World of Winter entry, Infinity Mountains. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 010923. Clouds will thicken up again, with the chance for a light wintry mix of...
ROCKFORD, MI
WOOD

“Winter’s a DRAG” is back at World of Winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – World of Winter is back and some community organizations are partnering up again for the “Winter’s a Drag” event taking place this Saturday. Trevor from MI Drag Brunch, Megan from Downtown Grand Rapids Inc and Andy from AYA Youth Collective join...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A look at this week’s January Series speakers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love January because it means it’s time for one of our favorite collection of special events! The January Series is a free lecture series at Calvin University that brings in a variety of speakers to cover a wide-range of topics and it kicks off today!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Enter the Morgan Wallen Ticket Giveaway Today!

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – The New Yorker dubbed Morgan Wallen “the most wanted man in country” in part due to the CMA Award winner’s 9 billion on-demand streams, multi-platinum certifications and four consecutive chart-toppers, and in part due to his flyover appeal: “Bruce Springsteen meets Larry the Cable Guy.” The critically-acclaimed and ACM Album of the Year Dangerous: The Double Album (Big Loud/Republic Records), Wallen’s follow-up to his Double Platinum breakout If I Know Me, topped 2021’s all-genre Billboard 200 Albums year-end chart with 4.1 million units sold earning him four 2022 Billboard Award nominations and sparking an in-demand 55-show THE DANGEROUS TOUR in 2022.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Untreated hearing loss impacts all aspects of your life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Untreated hearing loss negatively impacts your overall health and quality of life so with a new year, it’s important to make sure you’re taking care of yourself. Today we have our Hearing Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan, in studio with us from McDonald...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Cloud-A-Thon Continues

Jan. 9 AM – You’ve heard of a telethon…well, so far 2023 in West Michigan has been a cloud-a-thon. The pic. above was Saturday PM at the Holland Channel. You can see the Holland “Big Red” Lighthouse and some ice lingering at the shore. That ice formed mainly in the week before Christmas. You can also see the endless gray sky.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 010923

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Clouds will thicken up again, with the chance for a light wintry mix of precipitation to arrive by daybreak Tuesday. Lows will hold near 30 degrees. Ottawa Impact-backed Allendale School Board members …. Two Ottawa Impact-endorsed members...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Man, 82, arrested after standoff at Holland-area business

An 82-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening two people and then holing up inside a law firm north of Holland for more than four hours Monday, deputies say. (Jan. 9, 2023) Man, 82, arrested after standoff at Holland-area …. An 82-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening two people...
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Firefighters respond to fire at Green Ridge Apartments in Walker

Firefighters respond to fire at Green Ridge Apartments …. Firefighters are responding to a fire at a Walker apartment complex. (Jan. 9, 2023) Clouds will thicken up again, with the chance for a light wintry mix of precipitation to arrive by daybreak Tuesday. Lows will hold near 30 degrees. Ottawa...
WALKER, MI
Kristen Walters

Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Michigan

A well-known discount supermarket chain with hundreds of stores throughout the country recently opened another new grocery store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Michigan residents now have another option when it comes to saving money on groceries. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Michigan supermarket location in Hudsonville.
HUDSONVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy