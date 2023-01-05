Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.Yanasa TVWright, WY
Rockford artist shows how to get the best photo with his World of Winter art
Rockford artist shows how to get the best photo with his World of Winter art
Rockford artist discusses his World of Winter entry, Infinity Mountains
Rockford artist discusses his World of Winter entry, Infinity Mountains
“Winter’s a DRAG” is back at World of Winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – World of Winter is back and some community organizations are partnering up again for the “Winter’s a Drag” event taking place this Saturday. Trevor from MI Drag Brunch, Megan from Downtown Grand Rapids Inc and Andy from AYA Youth Collective join...
A look at this week’s January Series speakers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love January because it means it’s time for one of our favorite collection of special events! The January Series is a free lecture series at Calvin University that brings in a variety of speakers to cover a wide-range of topics and it kicks off today!
Kalamazoo restaurant closes after 50 years in business
Theo & Stacy's has been serving Greek-American cuisine to Kalamazoo residents since 1973. Its last day of business is slated for January 29.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Michigan
A highly-anticipated new restaurant recently opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the highly-anticipated new restaurant Tia Juana officially opened its doors to the public in Grand Rapids, according to a post on their Facebook page.
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of Michigan
When it comes to dining, Michigan has no shortage of incredible options. From little hole-in-the-wall eateries to iconic diners that have been open for 100 years, there’s something here in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
West Michigan Birthday Freebies You Don’t Want To Miss in 2023
Happy Birthday to you! It's a great day to celebrate, and whether you have a giant party planned or you're just spending time by yourself, there are several chances to get something free on your special day. There's only one day a year that's dedicated to you- so make sure...
Cloud-A-Thon Continues
Jan. 9 AM – You’ve heard of a telethon…well, so far 2023 in West Michigan has been a cloud-a-thon. The pic. above was Saturday PM at the Holland Channel. You can see the Holland “Big Red” Lighthouse and some ice lingering at the shore. That ice formed mainly in the week before Christmas. You can also see the endless gray sky.
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 010923
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Clouds will thicken up again, with the chance for a light wintry mix of precipitation to arrive by daybreak Tuesday. Lows will hold near 30 degrees.
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
City of Kentwood needs help finding a Yeti on the loose
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department is warning that there have been rumors of a Yeti in the area. They are asking families to grab a flashlight and head out to East Paris Nature Park for the Flashlight Yeti Hunt 3.0 on Friday, Jan. 27.
Man, 82, arrested after standoff at Holland-area business
An 82-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening two people and then holing up inside a law firm north of Holland for more than four hours Monday, deputies say. (Jan. 9, 2023)
Firefighters respond to fire at Green Ridge Apartments in Walker
Firefighters are responding to a fire at a Walker apartment complex. (Jan. 9, 2023)
City of Lansing responds to Marvin Gardens conditions
Marvin Gardens in Lansing is an apartment complex that has been heavily featured here on WLNS.
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Michigan
A well-known discount supermarket chain with hundreds of stores throughout the country recently opened another new grocery store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Michigan residents now have another option when it comes to saving money on groceries. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Michigan supermarket location in Hudsonville.
Hudsonville Ice Cream names new CEO
Hudsonville Ice Cream announced Wednesday that it has appointed its new CEO.
