ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Electronic donation and recycling help Lincoln programs and enviroment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After the holiday season many individuals find themselves cluttered with old and new technology. To help sort out and find a new home for unwanted electrical items Goodwill Industries in the Lincoln area holds a donation drive to help out residents facing this problem. Whether...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

LTU engineer wins Mayor’s Award of Excellence for Lincoln employees

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird handed out her monthly Award of Excellence on Monday at the city council meeting. Zachary Becker, a senior engineer in the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department, was given the honor. Gaylor Baird said Becker’s leadership helped get the 56th Street...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury Resident Nationally Helping Rural Communities Find Substance Use and Misuse Solutions

FAIRBURY — The U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance announced Peggy Galloway, Director of Jefferson County Diversion and Pretrial Services in Fairbury was chosen to be part of a select group of fellows in a new rural leadership program. It’s called Reaching Rural: Advancing Collaborative Solutions. Program fellows will learn how to adopt bold solutions to the persistent challenge of substance use in rural communities. They’ll work closely with innovators who have established successful programs in other rural communities.
FAIRBURY, NE
cardinaltimes.org

Lincoln dance struggles to have practice time in the gym

Despite new, larger gyms, dance team members say they struggle to access practice space this year. The team feels they are not being prioritized in the way they deserve. “We’ve only had one full practice in the Lincoln gym this entire year,” said Eloise Hook, junior and dance team member.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'Come back soon': Friends raising money for Crete coach injured in crash

A community coming together for one of its coaches. "It means a lot and I think it means a lot to Aaron." Mitchell Homolka is one the people organizing a fundraiser for Aaron Mason. A former Doane University baseball player and now Crete’s Legion Baseball coach and Doane assistant coach,...
CRETE, NE
KSNB Local4

Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln firefighters prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue spent some time on the ice Thursday for ice rescue training, to prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios. Firefighters practiced drills that will help them save anyone that might be trapped under a frozen pond or lake as efficiently as possible.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Three generations born on Christmas Day

NEBRASKA CITY – When Klarissa and Braden Feickert learned the due date for their first baby was the day after Christmas, Klarissa knew better. Her dad, Douglas Howard Wampler (1965) and her grandpa Donald Lee Wampler (1941) were both born on Christmas Day and it seemed to her to be fitting for her son.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KETV.com

Child shelter crisis highlights need for Nebraska foster families

OMAHA, Neb. — There is a crisis in Nebraska's child welfare system with a desperate need for foster parents and emergency foster homes. KETV Newswatch 7 has learned, in recent months, that some children removed from traumatic family situations are sleeping in triage centers overnight, a place meant to be a safe area for hours at a time.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln City Council appoints Michelle Suarez to fill Raybould’s seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Scottsbluff native Michelle Suarez will now fill the Lincoln City Council seat left vacant by Jane Raybould. On Monday, Suarez was unanimously approved by the City Council to fill the District 3 seat, which covers southwest and central Lincoln. She will now take over for...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Life skills teacher accused of intentional abuse

NEBRASKA CITY , Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) -A Nebraska City life skills teacher has been charged in Otoe County with felony child abuse. Nebraska City Police sought an arrest warrant for 50-year-old Melissa Valenta on allegations that she placed a disabled student in a situation that endangered his physical and mental health at the Nebraska City High School.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy