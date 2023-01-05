Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Former Kirksville woman killed in Illinois car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Family friends have started an online fundraiser for a northeast Missouri native killed in a car crash in central Illinois. The tragedy happened last Thursday afternoon six miles south of Springfield. The coroner identifies the victim as LaDonna Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois. Rude grew up...
khqa.com
Ft. Madison man arrested for distributing drugs, police say
FT. MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A Fort Madison man faces a felony drug charge following an investigation. On Saturday, Fort Madison Police stopped John Charles Arthur in the 2100 block of 303rd Avenue for a traffic infraction. Arthur, 58, was arrested on a warrant at the time of the stop. The charge stem from an investigation conducted by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force accusing Arthur of distributing methamphetamine in the Fort Madison area, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.
ktvo.com
Fairfield man and Texas man killed in 16-vehicle crash on I-80 Sunday
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A Fairfield man and a Texas man were both killed in crash Sunday morning on Interstate 80 near the Dodge Street exit of Iowa City. The Iowa State Patrol says 16 vehicles were involved. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. and blocked the road for several hours.
ktvo.com
Memphis man hurt in rear-end crash on Highway 136
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was hurt in a rear-end crash Monday morning. It happened at 8:15 a.m. on Highway 136 in Memphis, about one-tenth of a mile west of the Highway 15 intersection. State troopers say a car driven by James McQuoid, of Memphis, was stopped...
KBUR
Abandoned home fire in Fort Madison
Fort Madison, IA- Fort Madison Fire officials have announced another fire at an abandoned home. The Pen City Current reports that Fort Madison fire officials responded to 2818 Avenue O at about 10 AM Sunday, and found an abandoned home fully engulfed in flames. Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren...
khqa.com
Man guilty of fatal stabbing in Macomb sentenced
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — A Bardolph man who was found guilty of second degree murder has been sentenced to nearly two decades behind bars. A McDonough County judge sentenced Brandon A. Whiteman, 21, to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections following his conviction for second degree murder in mid-November of 2022.
khqa.com
Argyle man facing drug trafficking charges
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KHQA) — An Argyle man accused of drug trafficking in the Keokuk area is facing felony charges. Stephen Leonard Wixom, 71, was arrested in the 700 block of South 5th St in Keokuk on warrants of delivering more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a class B Felony, and the Iowa Drug Tax Stamp Violation, a class D Felony.
ktvo.com
Terry Dwane Stewart, 73, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Terry Dwane Stewart, 73, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Macon Health Care Center in Macon, Missouri. The son of the late Andrew and Eliza Jean (Beall) Stewart, he was born April 1, 1949 in Kirksville, Missouri. On May 18, 1979 in Kirksville, Missouri, Terry was united in marriage to Marsha Ann Seavey.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested following overdose
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for drug possession following an overdose. According to a news release, at about 10:22 PM Thursday, January 5th, Des Moines County Deputies responded to 11912 Highway 99, lot number 96 in reference to a possible drug overdose.
KBUR
Jefferson County man charged with Domestic Violence, Child Endangerment
Lockridge, IA- A Jefferson County man has been arrested and charged with child endangerment and felony domestic assault. TV Station KTVO reports that 32-year-old Randon William Lee Robbins is accused of assaulting two family members on New Year’s Eve in Lockridge. One of the family members he assaulted, being a child.
kciiradio.com
Felony Assault Charges For Lockridge Man
On December 31, at approximately 9:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on the 100 block of Railroad Street in Lockridge. The caller reported that her husband, identified as 32-year-old Randon William Lee Robbins, had assaulted two family members, one a juvenile. The caller had locked herself and her child in the car for protection, while Robbins could be heard screaming and hitting the vehicle.
ktvo.com
Eldon Keith Simler, 89, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Eldon Keith Simler, 89, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Kirksville Manor Care Center. The son of the late Arthur Holland and Gracia Ella (Waddill) Simler, he was born August 28, 1933 in Kirksville, Missouri. On June 24, 1956 in Green Castle, Missouri, Keith was united in marriage to Wanda Parmley who preceded him in death on March 6, 2014. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Darrell Simler, and three sisters, Margie Wood, Mavis Young, and Neva Jean Barnhill.
kttn.com
Northeast Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel and is ejected during crash
The Highway Patrol reports a Memphis man sustained minor injuries as the result of falling asleep while driving a sports utility vehicle, then being ejected from the vehicle near Kirksville on Thursday, January 5th. Emergency medical services took 68-year-old Stephen Snodgrass to Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. The SUV...
khqa.com
2 more suspects arrested after Quincy shooting, warrant issued for 3rd man
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two more people on Wednesday were arrested following a shooting that happened in Quincy on Tuesday, and an arrest warrant has been issued against a third person. On Tuesday shortly after the shooting, officers arrested the first person in connection to the shooting. Gage L....
kciiradio.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Office Warns Against Scams
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens to be cautious of phone and internet scams. The warning comes after a report of a scam received by the office December 20, involving the social media platform, Facebook, and the digital wallet, Venmo. According to the report, the victim was...
wlds.com
17th Count Against Quincy Woman Officially Dropped in Fatal DUI Case
The Adams County State’s Attorney’s office will not file an appeal of last month’s Fourth District Appellate Court’s ruling that upheld a decision to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence against a Quincy woman. A status hearing on 36 year old Natasha L....
KBUR
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office: Holiday Traffic Enforcement Detail
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has released the results of the Sheriff’s Office’s Holiday Season Traffic Enforcement Detail. The enforcement detail was conducted from mid-November through December of 2022. The categories focused on in the detail are the leading cause of traffic crashes and crash-related...
Two arrested on stolen vehicle, drug charges
Two people are behind bars after Henderson County deputies arrested them on a variety of charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. On Tuesday, January 3rd at approximately 12:07 p.m., Henderson County deputies were called to Stronghurst, IL for a possible domestic disturbance. When they arrived, the individuals involved […]
muddyrivernews.com
No one injured in early Saturday fire on Ruby Street in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — An early Saturday morning fire was determined to be accidental due to an overloaded electrical extension cord after an investigation by the Hannibal Fire Department and Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office. The Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched by NECOMM (911) at 5:34 a.m. for a...
A website claims they found the Most ‘Unusual’ Town in Missouri
When you walk down the streets of this little town you'll see things that are slightly unusual to modern America. But all of it made sense to the most famous person from this town over 130 years ago... According to the website alothealth.com, little Hannibal here in the Tri-States is...
