On December 31, at approximately 9:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on the 100 block of Railroad Street in Lockridge. The caller reported that her husband, identified as 32-year-old Randon William Lee Robbins, had assaulted two family members, one a juvenile. The caller had locked herself and her child in the car for protection, while Robbins could be heard screaming and hitting the vehicle.

LOCKRIDGE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO