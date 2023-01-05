Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Look: NFL World Furious With Missed Penalty On Sunday
The officiating crew in Buffalo missed an easy offsides penalty during the Patriots-Bills game. Bills star defensive tackle Ed Oliver jumped offsides before the ball snapped and the officials somehow didn't see it. It should've been five free yards for the Patriots but instead, they lost yardage on that play....
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Ponders Intriguing Scenario About Entering College Transfer Portal If It Existed in 2000’s
Roethlisberger, who played wide receiver until his senior year in high school, attended and played for Miami University (OH). He played his first game in 2001 and was drafted by the Steelers in 2004. During the time that he played, the college transfer portal did not exist and players did not typically sit out of bowl games.
NFL Week 18 Best Bets and Predictions
Welcome to week 18 of the 2022-2023 NFL Season. If this is the first time reading one of my articles, welcome to my weekly picks blog! I will give you guys’ predictions for every game in the NFL each week. First, First, First, I will provide predictions in three ways: Straight up (Picking the game’s winner), ATS (Against the Spread), and Over/Under of the total. Then, I will give my three best bets every week in more in-depth, and those will only be ATS; one of them will be my Greene Guarantee of the week. Last Year I had a pretty successful season, so without further ado, let’s get into it!
Steelers Miss Playoffs Because of Controversial Penalty in Dolphins-Jets Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell on the wrong end of a controversial call in the Jets-Dolphins game.
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7
The college football season is almost over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. The Texans need a signal-caller of the future. Stroud has shown good poise and accuracy throughout his college career, but even showed he could play out of structure in the CFP semifinal against Georgia.
Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason
The New York Jets are looking for an upgrade at the quarterback position for 2023, and they reportedly have three players on their wish list. SNY’s Connor Hughes reported on Sunday that the Jets will pursue Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson (if he is made available). Jackson probably isn’t going anywhere. Even though... The post Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
How many NFL wild card teams have won the Super Bowl?
Six wild card teams enter the 2022 NFL playoffs looking to make history – the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins in the AFC and the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC. While it’s only been a couple of years since a...
Broncos add another huge coaching target to its wish list
Keep an eye on the Denver Broncos potentially prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Denver Broncos are one of three NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy. After the disaster that was the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver, the Broncos are...
Packers Would Play 49ers in NFL Playoffs
Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions were eliminated when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime.
Updated AFC playoff picture after wins by Chiefs, Jaguars
Bills (12-3) — vs. Patriots. Jaguars (8-8) — won vs. Jaguars, clinched No. 4 seed. For the Chargers, if the Ravens lose to the Bengals at 10 am PT, they will clinch the No. 5 seed and face the Jaguars next weekend. However, if Baltimore beats Cincinnati, Los Angeles will have to beat the Broncos to clinch the fifth seed.
Mike Evans ruled out with illness
The Bucs are playing most of their starters, including Tom Brady, despite not having anything to play for today. Mike Evans is active, but he is not playing. The Bucs announced they have ruled out Evans with an illness. Evans never took the field. He was the NFC’s offensive player...
Best Super Bowl odds for every NFL team entering Wild Card playoffs
The NFL Playoffs are here and Vegas has already assigned the AFC as the conference to beat to win the Super Bowl. That’s right, two AFC teams sit atop the Super Bowl odds as we head into the playoffs despite the Eagles having a bye into the second round of the playoffs.
The NFL Approves Possible Neutral Venue for the AFC Championship
Despite protest from the Bengals, NFL owners voted affirmatively on changes to the AFC playoffs procedures.
NFL playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every 2023 postseason game
The NFL playoffs are here, and it's safe to say expectations are sky-high after an incredible month of games last year. Between a divisional round featuring four games that all came down to the final seconds and a Super Bowl that was won by a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, it's going to be tough for the entertainment to live up to last season's playoffs.
Here are the Patriots' opponents for 2023 NFL season
The New England Patriots' 2022 season has come to an unceremonious end. A 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, along with the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers' wins, put an end to their playoff hopes. The Dolphins earned the seventh seed in the AFC to send the Patriots into the offseason.
When 49ers can learn NFC playoff schedule, first opponent
As the 49ers enter the final week of the regular season as NFC West champions, the only certainty is their first playoff game will be at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers’ seeding, as well as the date and time of their postseason opener, will be determined through the results of the Week 18 games.
