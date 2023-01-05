JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police stated that a man has died after being found unresponsive at a Janesville park, located near the Rock River. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department stated that it was called around 6:30 p.m. to the 200 block of North Main Street at Volunteer Park, near the Rock River, for a man down after two people saw him sleeping on a wall in the park and said he was unresponsive.

