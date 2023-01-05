ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Crews continue to battle flames at John's Disposal Services in Whitewater

The district exhausted the three allotted days in December, forcing the contingency plan. Firefighters from multiple agencies battled throughout the night to contain the flames that sent smoke towering over a garbage and recycling collection site. Madison’s future intercity bus terminal has some neighbors worried. Updated: 7 hours ago.
WHITEWATER, WI
nbc15.com

Fire crews responding to fire at John’s Disposal in Whitewater

The district exhausted the three allotted days in December, forcing the contingency plan. An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison as part of a multi-million dollar redevelopment plan, but some are raising concerns about pedestrian safety. An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison. Updated:...
WHITEWATER, WI
nbc15.com

Juneau county receives DNR funding to improve public lands

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Juneau and Pierce counties will receive funding from the Cherish Wisconsin Outdoors Fund to improve public lands, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced. The funds will go to habitat restoration projects at the Cranberry Creek Mound Group State Natural Area in Juneau County. Additional...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison

There's one week until the Rapides Parish Library Board of Control votes on a proposed collection policy amendment that seeks to change material included in the children and teens section of the library. Now, a local group in opposition took their protest further than December’s board meeting remarks.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Bullet misses Madison driver by inches, police report

MADISON (WMTV) – A bullet nearly struck a driver Saturday evening while she was sitting in her car on Madison’s east side. The Madison Police Department reported the bullet missed the 38-year-old woman by just inches. Witnesses told MPD investigators they heard multiple shots fired during the incident, which happened around 6:45 p.m., in the 4500 block of Village Lane.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Executive Parisi, Madison Mayor Rhodes Conway announce City-County Humanitarian Awards

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Monday the recipients of the City-County Humanitarian Awards. Dr. Charles Taylor and the late Wayne Strong will receive awards honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Both Taylor and Strong were chosen to receive the award by a city-county commission who believe they reflect the values of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie Area School District evaluates snow day plan

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the Sun Prairie Area School District exhausting its three allotted snow days, it’s working through its plans on how to handle any extra necessary winter days during the spring semester. The district exhausted the three allotted days in December, forcing the contingency plan. “We...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville PD confirms man’s death after he was found unresponsive

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police stated that a man has died after being found unresponsive at a Janesville park, located near the Rock River. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department stated that it was called around 6:30 p.m. to the 200 block of North Main Street at Volunteer Park, near the Rock River, for a man down after two people saw him sleeping on a wall in the park and said he was unresponsive.
JANESVILLE, WI
Outsider.com

Wisconsin Canal Clogged by Butter After Dairy Plant Fire

Wisconsin authorities have a strange problem on their hands this week. One of the state’s most historic canals is clogged—with butter. The incident began on Monday, Jan.2, after the Associated Milk Producers Inc. dairy plant burst into flames and melted a massive storage room that was filled with sticks of the delicious condiment. The creamy liquid then oozed right into a nearby waterway.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Madison East HS drag show postponed amid safety concerns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A student-organized drag show that was supposed to take place next week at Madison East High School has been postponed amid safety concerns, a district spokesperson confirmed Monday. The drag show, organized by the student organization Gender and Sexuality Alliance, was set to be the school’s...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Little John’s seeking temporary home for community kitchen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Little John’s is hopeful in having the community’s support as it looks to move into a new space temporarily, as its plan to move into another space is now delayed. Little John’s, a nonprofit community kitchen that cooks meals for those in need, explained...
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect allegedly threatens and spits on officers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a suspect after he allegedly threatened and spit on them. Officers were dispatched to West Gilman Street and State Street at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to check on an unresponsive driver. The suspect’s car was running when officers arrived. The...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

'Heavy fire' in Fond du Lac apartment leaves multiple pets dead

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire above The Bull Pen tavern, reportedly receiving heavy damage on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The fire response team made their way to 243 W. 9th St. for a fire call at around 10 p.m. They found what is described as "heavy fire" showing from a second-floor window.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State Highway 19 reopened near Marshall after crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — State Highway 19 has reopened in both directions following a crash west of Marshall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. near Highway 19 and Schappe Drive. The road reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m. ﻿   The Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not have further information as of 6:15...
MARSHALL, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 injured in Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a fire at a home in Janesville Thursday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of North Oakhill Avenue. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said firefighters got to the scene to find smoke visible...
JANESVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy