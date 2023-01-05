Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Crews continue to battle flames at John's Disposal Services in Whitewater
The district exhausted the three allotted days in December, forcing the contingency plan. Firefighters from multiple agencies battled throughout the night to contain the flames that sent smoke towering over a garbage and recycling collection site. Madison’s future intercity bus terminal has some neighbors worried. Updated: 7 hours ago.
nbc15.com
Fire crews responding to fire at John’s Disposal in Whitewater
The district exhausted the three allotted days in December, forcing the contingency plan. An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison as part of a multi-million dollar redevelopment plan, but some are raising concerns about pedestrian safety. An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison. Updated:...
nbc15.com
Employees return to work as fire crews continue to battle flames at Whitewater collection site
The district exhausted the three allotted days in December, forcing the contingency plan. Firefighters from multiple agencies battled throughout the night to contain the flames that sent smoke towering over a garbage and recycling collection site. Madison’s future intercity bus terminal has some neighbors worried. Updated: 7 hours ago.
nbc15.com
Juneau county receives DNR funding to improve public lands
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Juneau and Pierce counties will receive funding from the Cherish Wisconsin Outdoors Fund to improve public lands, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced. The funds will go to habitat restoration projects at the Cranberry Creek Mound Group State Natural Area in Juneau County. Additional...
nbc15.com
An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison
There's one week until the Rapides Parish Library Board of Control votes on a proposed collection policy amendment that seeks to change material included in the children and teens section of the library. Now, a local group in opposition took their protest further than December’s board meeting remarks.
nbc15.com
Bullet misses Madison driver by inches, police report
MADISON (WMTV) – A bullet nearly struck a driver Saturday evening while she was sitting in her car on Madison’s east side. The Madison Police Department reported the bullet missed the 38-year-old woman by just inches. Witnesses told MPD investigators they heard multiple shots fired during the incident, which happened around 6:45 p.m., in the 4500 block of Village Lane.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Executive Parisi, Madison Mayor Rhodes Conway announce City-County Humanitarian Awards
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Monday the recipients of the City-County Humanitarian Awards. Dr. Charles Taylor and the late Wayne Strong will receive awards honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Both Taylor and Strong were chosen to receive the award by a city-county commission who believe they reflect the values of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie Area School District evaluates snow day plan
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the Sun Prairie Area School District exhausting its three allotted snow days, it’s working through its plans on how to handle any extra necessary winter days during the spring semester. The district exhausted the three allotted days in December, forcing the contingency plan. “We...
nbc15.com
Janesville PD confirms man’s death after he was found unresponsive
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police stated that a man has died after being found unresponsive at a Janesville park, located near the Rock River. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department stated that it was called around 6:30 p.m. to the 200 block of North Main Street at Volunteer Park, near the Rock River, for a man down after two people saw him sleeping on a wall in the park and said he was unresponsive.
Wisconsin Canal Clogged by Butter After Dairy Plant Fire
Wisconsin authorities have a strange problem on their hands this week. One of the state’s most historic canals is clogged—with butter. The incident began on Monday, Jan.2, after the Associated Milk Producers Inc. dairy plant burst into flames and melted a massive storage room that was filled with sticks of the delicious condiment. The creamy liquid then oozed right into a nearby waterway.
nbc15.com
Madison East HS drag show postponed amid safety concerns
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A student-organized drag show that was supposed to take place next week at Madison East High School has been postponed amid safety concerns, a district spokesperson confirmed Monday. The drag show, organized by the student organization Gender and Sexuality Alliance, was set to be the school’s...
nbc15.com
Little John’s seeking temporary home for community kitchen
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Little John’s is hopeful in having the community’s support as it looks to move into a new space temporarily, as its plan to move into another space is now delayed. Little John’s, a nonprofit community kitchen that cooks meals for those in need, explained...
1490wosh.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total Dec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases 1,727,951 1,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated 3,606,992 (61.8%) 3,606,830 (61.8%)
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Dispatch: All lanes of traffic cleared after Marshall crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of traffic are clear after Dane County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Sun Prairie EMS and Marshall Fire responded to the crash Thursday evening on US 19, dispatch said. Dane Co. Dispatch said officials responded to the crash at 5:39 p.m. to WIS 19 eastbound...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin deputies follow blood trail into woods after 100+mph pursuit ended in crash, suspect in custody
SPRINGVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in central Wisconsin has a 62-year-old man in custody on requested charges that include fleeing/eluding and OWI (10th offense), after he allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed it in a ditch following a pursuit with deputies. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office,...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect allegedly threatens and spits on officers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a suspect after he allegedly threatened and spit on them. Officers were dispatched to West Gilman Street and State Street at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to check on an unresponsive driver. The suspect’s car was running when officers arrived. The...
CBS 58
'Heavy fire' in Fond du Lac apartment leaves multiple pets dead
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire above The Bull Pen tavern, reportedly receiving heavy damage on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The fire response team made their way to 243 W. 9th St. for a fire call at around 10 p.m. They found what is described as "heavy fire" showing from a second-floor window.
State Highway 19 reopened near Marshall after crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — State Highway 19 has reopened in both directions following a crash west of Marshall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. near Highway 19 and Schappe Drive. The road reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not have further information as of 6:15...
2 injured in Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a fire at a home in Janesville Thursday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of North Oakhill Avenue. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said firefighters got to the scene to find smoke visible...
nbc15.com
Ukrainian woman uses skills learned in Wisconsin to help war-torn town heal
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Searching for the bodies of her family members after Russian attacks on her home, a Ukrainian woman met an American journalist. Though it may have seemed like the two didn’t have a lot in common, a small south central Wisconsin town brought them together. Now,...
Comments / 0