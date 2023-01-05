Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Elizabethtown man arrested for theft after returning to the store
An old law enforcement adage says that the perpetrator often returns to the scene of the crime. Metropolis Police recently responded to a theft call at the Speedy Mart. A clerk reported a man stole cigars there. Before police could arrive, the subject reportedly left the store. Later, the clerk...
westkentuckystar.com
Murray men face drug, gun charges
Two Murray men were arrested on several charges during a traffic stop Saturday. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle Saturday night driven by 51-year-old Anthony Clinton and passenger 49-year-old Daryl Eldridge. During a search the deputy allegedly found methamphetamine and a handgun in the vehicle. Both Clinton and Eldridge are convicted felons.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office searching for UTV reported stolen in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is searching for a utility terrain vehicle reported stolen in the area of Wingo, Kentucky. In an alert about the stolen UTV send Monday, the sheriff's office says the theft happened sometime during the overnight hours. The stolen vehicle is...
westkentuckystar.com
Four arrested in Murray after drug trafficking investigation
Three Murray residents and a Louisville man were arrested Friday in Calloway County in connection to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking. The Calloway County Sheriff's office said the Murray residents — 29-year-old Jessy Casey, 36-year-old Alyssa Turpin and 44-year-old April Wilkins — were each charged with trafficking in 2 grams or more of methamphetamine.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested after New Year's fight at Metropolis bowling alley
A Paducah man was arrested on New Year's Day after a fight at SuperBowl in Metropolis. Metropolis Police responded to a call about the fight and were directed to 22-year-old Desean A. Thomas of Paducah, who was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers said Thomas showed signs...
KFVS12
2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus
One person was killed in a 2 vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 20.8 involving a commercial vehicle and passenger car in Pemiscot County. Former handler reunited with K-9 in Scott County, Mo. Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST. KFVS M-F 5-530p Recurring Syncbak Primary. Rust College...
kbsi23.com
2 arrested after warrant served in Calloway County
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two peole face charges after a Calloway County Sheriff’s deputy served an arrested warrant on January 4. Justin Barnett faces charges for violation of an emergency protective order. Ladon Mohler was with Barnett. She was in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana,...
westkentuckystar.com
Juvenile detained in Paducah charged with assaulting police officer
A juvenile already detained at the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center has been charged with assaulting a police officer on Wednesday evening. Kentucky State Police were contacted regarding the incident in which Detective Robert Stucki of the Hopkinsville Police Department was explaining and executing a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Judge. The juvenile then reportedly "became combative," and allegedly picked up the detective and threw him to the floor, damaging some of the detective's personal property.
kbsi23.com
Juvenile facing charges for assault on police officer at McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A juvenile faces charges after Kentucky State Police say the teen assaulted a detective trying to execute a court order. The juvenile faces one count of assault, 3rd degree – police officer and one count of criminal mischief, 3rd degree. Detective Robert Stucki of...
localmemphis.com
Murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Ripley
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Lauderdale County on a charge of first-degree murder was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday. According to the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Task Force, Christopher Dye, 20, of Ripley, was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Ripley on Dec. 29, 2022.
actionnews5.com
Arrest made after fatal shooting in Ripley
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a man accused of a fatal shooting in Ripley, Tennessee. The shooting happened on December 29 at the corner of Eastland Avenue and Gay Street where two people were shot. One victim had minor injuries, while another died upon arriving at the hospital.
WBBJ
Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
kbsi23.com
Kevil man facing shoplifting, drug charges
KEVIL, Ky. (KBSI) – A Kevil man faces charges shoplifting and drug charges after sheriff’s deputies were called to a dollar store in Kevil. Rodney Carter, 61, of Kevil faces charges of theft by unlawful taking or disp shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance first degree third or greater offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City man found with cocaine in Martin
A Union City man is facing charges after being found with cocaine in a parking lot in Martin. Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 21-year-old Jackson Davis Whaley was arrested early Sunday morning in a bar parking lot after an officer on patrol saw Whaley sitting in his car with a bag containing a white powdery substance.
Murray Ledger & Times
Jones sentenced to 7 years for 2nd-degree manslaughter
MURRAY – Benjamin Shane Jones was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday on a charge of second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting 53-year-old Luis A. Mancilla in December 2020. Jones, 42, of Murray, recently entered an Alford plea for the manslaughter charge and was sentenced by Calloway Circuit Judge...
thunderboltradio.com
Large Drug Seizure Made at Mayfield Residence
The call to a disturbance at a Mayfield home on Sunday night, led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs. Graves County Sheriff’s reports an investigation by deputies led to a search warrant, which led to the arrest of 36 year old Brandon Cavette on multiple drug trafficking charges.
WBBJ
Suspect leads authorities on search in Madison County
MADSION COUNTY, Tenn. — On Wednesday morning around 7:40, a tipster let us know about a large police presence near Cotton Grove Road in Madison County. We arrived on scene shortly after to find the sheriff’s department, state troopers and a helicopter in an active search. Our crews...
WBBJ
Law enforcement seen along Fowler Road
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement was spotted in mass in northeast Madison County. A large amount of law enforcement was spotted on Fowler Road near Beech Bluff Thursday night. Our crews on the scene observed crime scene tape around a home, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies entering...
wpsdlocal6.com
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
WBBJ
Milan couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide
MILAN, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Milan. According to Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers, officers from the department were performing a wellness check on a couple on Forrest Street on Thursday morning. The wellness check was ordered after family members of...
