Read full article on original website
kelly Ford
4d ago
many people show up to work hungover yet still have jobs 🤔 will they be tested for alcohol it's a legal substance, too. And puts others at risk. just my opinion. When they agree to that, then I'll be okay with the other testing to not just get but keep a job.
Reply(1)
8
We the People are done with Biden!!
4d ago
If she was only using CBD oil the she wouldn’t of had a positive THC test. I didn’t read were she used marijuana so i guess I missed that.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
NFL Wild Card Weekend Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Extend JuJu!Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
marijuanamoment.net
Missouri Residents Can Soon Fill Out Applications To Grow Marijuana At Home
Missouri regulators have released sample applications for adults who want to be able to grow marijuana at home for personal use. The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) posted the forms on Saturday to give people time to gather the necessary information needed to fill them out before regulators start formally accepting and reviewing applications early next month.
Syphilis Cases Rise By 259% In Missouri
According to the latest numbers from Missouri health officials.
KCTV 5
Jackson County, Missouri, proposes marijuana sales tax
Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon. Sadly, one person has died. A historic Overland Park, Kansas, church could be transforming into a boutique hotel. Senior living community in KCK impacted by bedbugs. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Victory Hills Senior...
This Missouri County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
kttn.com
Missouri business owner sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison for pandemic and bank fraud
U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Friday sentenced a University City, Missouri business owner to 30 months in prison and ordered him to repay $650,000 that he reaped from bank and pandemic-related fraud. Le Mell Harlston, 36, used the Social Security number assigned to a minor from the Kansas...
KCTV 5
Missouri makes personal marijuana cultivation applications available to the public
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services made its application for personal marijuana cultivation available to the public on Saturday. The state will start accepting applications on Monday, February 6. The application costs $100. If the application is approved, Missouri marijuana growers will have...
Check your address to help Missouri get better broadband access
Missouri will receive a share of $42 billion to fund broadband access for a federal program, but the state is asking residents to help ensure they receive proper coverage.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri
With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
KCTV 5
Senior living community in KCK impacted by bedbugs
A historic Overland Park, Kansas, church could be transforming into a boutique hotel. Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon. Sadly, one person has died. Jackson County, Missouri, proposes marijuana sales tax. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. State and county governments...
State health department to post personal marijuana cultivation applications
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The process to make recreational marijuana more accessible to Missourians will take a step forward this weekend. Starting Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will post applications for personal cultivation licenses. The license will allow approved applicants to grow their own marijuana. The future use of recreational marijuana The post State health department to post personal marijuana cultivation applications appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCTV 5
Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.
KYTV
Coming Soon: Missouri recreational pot users can get licenses to grow their own
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting this weekend (January 7-8) the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will have on its website (cannabis.mo.gov) a look at the sample application individuals will soon be able to submit to get a license to grow their own recreational marijuana. You can’t actually use...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol Conducting Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative
The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol will participate in a five-day Human Trafficking Awareness initiative beginning tomorrow. This initiative is a concentrated effort to educate commercial motor vehicle drivers, motor carriers, law enforcement officers, and the general public about human trafficking, what signs to look for, and what to do in these situations.
WIBW
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
Agriculture Online
Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle
At the start of the new year, several Missouri cattlemen have reported their cattle dying of fescue foot. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it most often occurs, says University of Missouri Extension forage expert, Craig Roberts.
Missourians wanting to grow marijuana can now view applications, submit soon
Missouri residents who want to grow marijuana for personal use can begin the application process on Jan. 7, when the state posts applications.
Why are deputies in Missouri encouraging day drinking?
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants booze-drinking volunteers.
State reps seek to legalize psychedelic mushrooms as a treatment for mental illness
Psychedelic substances like psilocybin — the compound found in “magic mushrooms” — have been researched as mental health treatments over the last few years, with some promising results. Could this research eventually lead to their legalization?
KCTV 5
Concern grows over school reading levels in Kansas City, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some Kansas City, Missouri, leaders are calling the alarming number of students in 3rd grade “a state of crisis.”. Lead to Read’s Executive Director Pauly Hart said some KCMO schools’ 3rd grade reading levels are unacceptable. “Unfortunately, we have a 20% reading...
kbia.org
Long COVID redefines one woman's identity, and complicates state economy
Michelle Wilson was a nurse at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in the emergency room when she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November 2020. She had what she calls a “mild case,” and returned back to work after recovering. But then she started to feel sick again. One morning, she woke...
Comments / 28