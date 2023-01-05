Read full article on original website
Kansas Chamber's agenda focuses on tax, regulation, workforce
TOPEKA — The Kansas Chamber’s wish list for the legislative session that opened Monday features corporate and individual income tax cuts, a blockade on local government bans on plastic bags and regulatory changes to deliver regionally competitive energy costs. The organization proposed lawmakers help fill gaps in the...
INSIGHT KANSAS: No more lobbyist-authored bills
I’ve got the perfect New Year’s resolution for Kansas legislators: no more lobbyist-authored bills. Last year, Kansas lawmaking was marked by two dramatic “fails,” both involving lobbyist-authored acts. One of them failed, the other passed, and both were problematic. First came anti-abortion “Value Them Both” amendment,...
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
Sec. of State releases plan to modernize Kansas election laws
TOPEKA — Kansas election laws may be overhauled again this year with new legislation geared toward clearing up confusion with state voting processes. Secretary of State Scott Schwab, the state’s top elections officer, said he planned to introduce legislation to update state election codes and simplify state election laws this year, following confusion over rules and regulation in past elections.
OPINION: January ushers in COVID turning points year after year
The COVID-19 pandemic has crafted many of its dark landmarks during recent Januarys. The last three installments have brought perhaps the most significant events related to the virus: the month that introduced COVID-19 to Kansas, two months that contained the two most deadly and contagious surges, and also a month that introduced widespread vaccination.
Kan. teacher shortage: Calls for higher pay, paid student teachers
As Kansas faces the worst teacher shortage it’s ever known, one group says the state needs to raise teacher pay, elevate the profession and offer student teachers a paycheck. “Part of the problem is our salaries in education stink,” said Rick Ginsburg, dean of education at the University of...
On Capitol attack anniversary, challenge of Senate seat announced
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two years to the day since U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's now-famous raised-fist salute to rioters at the U.S. Capitol, a Marine veteran who ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2022 announced Friday that he'll try to unseat Hawley in 2024. Lucas Kunce, 40, served 13 years...
WSU Report: Employment growth will slow in 2023
WICHITA—Wichita State University's Center for Economic Development and Business Research has released an updated Kansas Employment Forecast. Uncertainty about an economic recession and inflation expectations has plagued the U.S. economy in 2022. The Bureau of Economic Analysis's preliminary estimates of Gross Domestic Product indicated significant declines, which sparked concerns about a recession. Those estimates have been revised upward but still, show losses. The third quarter estimates, however, have a significant rebound in the economy of 3.2%. An alternative measure of the economy that the Center has recently followed more closely is Gross Domestic Income (GDI). It too has a small decline in the first half of the year with a strong rebound in the third quarter. Based on these two estimates, the U.S. economy was on shaky ground in the first half of 2022 as it dealt with the fallout of the Russian invasion, increased energy prices, and residual COVID effects.
Goss: Unemployment is bright spot, even as interest rates rise
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve continues to make are having an effect. "We're seeing it across the economy," Goss said. "Not seeing it so much in the job market. Even in the Mid-America region and in Kansas, the overall job numbers are looking reasonably well. In other words, the unemployment rate is down at really good levels. The issue, of course, is the shortage of workers."
Read final KBI report on investigation of alleged clergy abuse
TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Friday received and released the final report by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation concerning allegations of child sexual abuse by members of the clergy in Kansas. In November 2018, following the release of internal files and documents by the Catholic dioceses...
KOERNER: Detecting radon in your home
Have you heard about radon? Do you wonder if your home is at risk for high radon levels? Would you like to learn more about radon and its risks? January is National Radon Action Month and Kansas Radon Action Month. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 12:15pm (Central Standard Time) Living Well Wednesday will offer an online webinar, “Know Your Risks”. The webinar will be presented by Brian Hanson, from the Kansas Radon Program. You can register online or scan the QR code found on the Cottonwood Extension Facebook Page. If you cannot watch on the 11th, the webinar will be recorded and placed on the KSRE Living Well Wednesday website.
MADORIN: More Great Plains blizzard tales
I loved teaching Great Plains novels by regional authors. Over the years, I taught Winter Thunder by Mari Sandoz who grew up on a western Nebraska ranch. Her tale of a bus load of students and their teacher surviving a multi-day blizzard engrossed students. It focused on Nebraska farm kids who survived eight frigid days outdoors after their bus slid off the road and caught fire in the sandhills. Led by their teacher, the group rationed lunches and built shelter from dry brush. While several suffered frostbite, rescuers found them alive. Every time a blizzard blows through western Kansas, it adds another story. I can contribute a couple of my own as can my readers.
Resolve to make a difference by volunteering with Red Cross
The American Red Cross Greater Kansas Chapter needs your help in 2023 and asks that you to consider making a New Year’s resolution to become a volunteer. Locally, more than 350 people volunteer with the Red Cross. These local volunteers are part of the almost 300,000 people across the country whose support enables the Red Cross to respond to an average of more than 60,000 disasters every year and deliver more than 6.4 million blood products to hospital patients in need. Volunteers also help train more than 4.6 million people in Red Cross lifesaving skills; help provide nearly 550,000 services to military members, veterans and their families; and to reconnect almost 9,000 families separated by war or disaster around the world.
