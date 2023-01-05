Read full article on original website
Fire at concrete business in Schuylkill County ruled accidental
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — A fire that damaged a concrete business in Schuylkill County has been ruled an accident. Quandel Concrete near Minersville, caught fire last week. The owner says he was grateful local fire crews were able to quickly put out the flames, saving his business. No one was...
UPMC employee saves man's life
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Shaun McQuay is a rehabilitation aide at UPMC Northcentral in Williamsport. A typical day for him is helping patients get back on their feet, but on November 18, he went above and beyond his title. "I was on my computer doing stuff with the charts, and...
Roadway reopens after crash in Northumberland County
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT a roadway has reopened after a collision in Northumberland County. PennDOT says State Route 1024 (Ridge Road) between Route 1035 (Strawbridge Road) and Neitz Road in Point Township, is back open after a crash closed down the road, Monday morning. Officials say, the crash initially closed […]
Threats to shoot McDonald’s worker over forgotten juice
SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating an incident where a woman threatened to shoot a McDonald’s employee when she forgot to give her orange juice. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Christmas Eve around 9:00 a.m., troopers were told about an incident at a McDonald’s in Shamokin Dam. Police […]
Woman charged with setting tree on fire
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman who's had repeated trouble with the law was caught setting fire outside a children's museum last month. Jayda Rene Klinger, 18, was seen on video with two other people on Dec. 4 near the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, 2 W. Seventh Street, according to Bloomsburg Officer Kenneth Auchter. Klinger reportedly can be seen torching a pine tree on the property around 8 p.m. Related reading: Alleged...
Fallen power lines shut down road in Lehigh County, Pa.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Fallen power cables shut down a road on Monday in Lehigh County, Pa. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. Saucon Valley Road is closed in both directions between Lanark Road and PA-309 south of Allentown.
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
Liquor Control cites local business for violations
Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
Selinsgrove Officer Suspended Four Weeks Without Pay
SELINSGROVE – A veteran Selinsgrove Borough Police Officer, who sent threatening messages to Chief Shanee Mitchell, has been suspended for one month. Selinsgrove Borough Manager Lauren Martz says Officer Scott Grove was suspended for four weeks without pay, this follows a meeting Monday afternoon. She says the borough’s solicitor will also implement ‘return to work procedures.’
Lottery sold 4 tickets worth $1M during New Year’s raffle. 2 were sold in central PA
All four tickets remain unclaimed as of Monday afternoon. Check out the winning numbers.
Garage heavily damaged by fire in Wyoming County
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Flames heavily damaged a garage in Wyoming County. Fire crews were called to the place along Twin Drive in Tunkhannock around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night. When crews arrived, they found one side of the garage fully involved. No one was injured in the fire. There's no...
Garage destroyed by flames in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. — A garage was destroyed, and two homes were damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Columbia County. Officials say the flames broke out at the place along East 8th Street in Berwick around 1 p.m. The garage was a total loss, and the homes next to...
Woman knocks man’s tooth out during assault
Northumberland County, Pa. — A woman was charged with misdemeanor assault after she allegedly punched a man hard enough to knock his tooth out. Ingrid Jeannett Delgado, 30, of Northumberland pushed the man into a bathroom after she suspected him of contacting another woman on his phone. Delgado punched the accuser after he pushed her and attempted to leave the bathroom. Police spoke with Delgado on Dec. 24 and asked...
Beloved Capital Region bear dies in accident
A black bear that was spotted earlier this year in the Capital Region, has now died from injuries sustained from a car crash in Pennsylvania. The bear was originally spotted in a Washington Park tree in Albany, then traveled roughly 140 miles to neighboring Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says...
Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct
READING, Pa. - A man was found dead underneath the Pendora Viaduct in Reading. Police say they got an anonymous call on Saturday about the man. He's believed to be in his 50s. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Pa. company to close after 56 years, and will lay off more than 100 people
After more than five decades in business, a Berks County company is going out of business. C.H. Briggs, a wholesale distributor of interior specialty building materials for more than 55 years, announced last week that it will be winding down operations. The company said its decision to close was made...
One dead after crash in Lycoming County
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 17-year-old is dead after a crash that occurred Friday morning. According to a release from the Lycoming County coroner, Hailey Bilbay was pronounced dead just before 9:00 a.m. The crash occurred on Northway Road in Eldred Township. The road was shut down for several hours while crews worked […]
Pa. man dies following construction site accident, coroner says
An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
Wanted man in custody after two-mile chase
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man refused to stop after authorities saw him driving a vehicle near the 700 block of W. Fourth Street. Keith Bernard Haynes was wanted by the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office when detectives spotted him on Nov. 14. Williamsport Police officers attempted to stop Haynes, who refused to pull over and drove away. Related reading: Man charged after two crack sales to detectives ...
