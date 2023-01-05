Northumberland County, Pa. — A woman was charged with misdemeanor assault after she allegedly punched a man hard enough to knock his tooth out. Ingrid Jeannett Delgado, 30, of Northumberland pushed the man into a bathroom after she suspected him of contacting another woman on his phone. Delgado punched the accuser after he pushed her and attempted to leave the bathroom. Police spoke with Delgado on Dec. 24 and asked...

NORTHUMBERLAND, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO