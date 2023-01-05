Tomorrow, the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Prescott and its baseball team are proud to welcome 8-year-old Eli Sanchez as a member of the team. Eli is a part of the Team Impact Program, and will be having his in person signing day at 2 p.m. in the Eagle Gym on Monday, January 9th. Eli was the victim of an accident that has required him to have multiple surgeries, and he is still recovering. Eli has already been to practices at Embry-Riddle, and members of the team have also participated in a variety of activities with Eli, making him a part of the team since the first day. Embry-Riddle would love to have the media out to see Eli sign with the baseball team tomorrow afternoon.

