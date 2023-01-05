ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theprescotttimes.com

Honoring Our Men & Women In Blue

“The more than 90 Courthouse Plaza trees that are decorated with lights for the holidays will be switched to blue starting Monday night, January 9, 2023 for three nights in honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. A short program will be presented by local agencies at 5:30pm on the...
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

BLUE HILLS CAFÉ SPONSORS JANUARY COFFEE WITH A COP

The Blue Hills Café joins the Prescott Valley Police Department in celebrating the new year by sponsoring Coffee With a Cop on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 8:00am to 9:30am. The location is 12262 East Bradshaw Mountain Road in Dewey. The public is invited, and the coffee is free!
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Embry-Riddle Baseball Team Impact Signing Day

Tomorrow, the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Prescott and its baseball team are proud to welcome 8-year-old Eli Sanchez as a member of the team. Eli is a part of the Team Impact Program, and will be having his in person signing day at 2 p.m. in the Eagle Gym on Monday, January 9th. Eli was the victim of an accident that has required him to have multiple surgeries, and he is still recovering. Eli has already been to practices at Embry-Riddle, and members of the team have also participated in a variety of activities with Eli, making him a part of the team since the first day. Embry-Riddle would love to have the media out to see Eli sign with the baseball team tomorrow afternoon.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Men’s Basketball Falls In Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Yavapai College men’s basketball team headed to the valley on Saturday afternoon to take on the No. 20-ranked Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes. Unfortunately for the Roughriders, Scottsdale prevailed with a 78-72 final, dropping YC to 4-11 overall and 1-6 in conference play. Freshman...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Roughriders Set To Host Thunderbirds And Cougars This Week

PRESCOTT, Ariz. – After over a month of games on the road, the Roughrider basketball teams are back at home this week with conference matchups against Mesa Community College and South Mountain Community College scheduled. The Games. The action starts on Wednesday, January 11, when the Mesa Community College...
PRESCOTT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy