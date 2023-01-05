ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Traveling Santa Fe Trail timeline makes winter stop in Larned

Traveling through five states, the Santa Fe Trail was one of America's first interstate commercial highways in the early and mid-1800s. Traversing all of Kansas with final destinations in Santa Fe, New Mexico, or Independence, Mo., the trail passed through modern-day Fort Zarah and Fort Larned. Two hundred years later, the Santa Fe Trail Museum will feature a traveling exhibit about the importance of the trail.
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

USD 428 Board members lead for the future

January is School Board Appreciation Month, a great opportunity to say thank you to the USD 428 Board of Education who are committed to the success of every student on our community. Great Bend USD 428 Board of Education members include, Jacquie Disque, president, Aaron Emerson, vice-president, Chad Burroughs, Deanna...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Weather Outlook 2023

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, January 3 no change as we are still in extreme drought. There is little hope for any change in conditions in the short or even long term. The six to ten-day outlook (January 10 to 14) indicates a 60 to 80% chance of above normal temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation, which isn’t much to begin with. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 12 to 18) indicates a continued 70 to 80% of above normal temperatures and a continued 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. While the warmer temperature continues to hold, at least precipitation patterns are slightly more favorable.
NEBRASKA STATE
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (1/9)

OLD BUSINESS - -There is no Old Business at this time. Recognition of Outgoing Officials – Commissioners Kirby Krier, Jon Prescott and Jennifer Schartz were given an opportunity to speak. Chairman Shawn Prescott followed with a thank you to each. RECESS FOR SWEARING IN OF OFFICIALS: -The following officials...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

UWCK making Valentine's Day a little sweeter for homebound seniors

United Way of Central Kansas often provides for the essentials in life. It's nice to have a little fun as well. Box of Love returns this February with a Valentine's Day surprise for homebound seniors. The mini tote bags will be filled with a refrigerator memo magnet, facial tissue, word puzzles and a pencil, toothpaste and a toothbrush, chocolates, and non-slip fuzzy socks. Each package will also include homemade Valentine’s Day cards made by local kids.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Wrestling places four at Friends Invitational

Taking the mat for the first time in over a month, the Barton Community College wrestling team placed four Saturday at the Friends Invitational held at the Garvey Gymnasium on the campus of Friends University. The Cougar six-pack accumulated a 6-12 overall record while securing four placings on the day.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 vs Northwest Tech

The Barton Community College basketball teams will host Northwest Kansas Technical College on Saturday, Jan. 7. You can follow the action by listening on 1590 AM / 95.5 FM, greatbendpost.com or the KVGB mobile app. The women's game begins at 2 p.m. with the men's game starting at 4 p.m.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Change order approved for more road maintenance in Great Bend

The Great Bend City Council approved $40,000 in additional funding for an outside contractor to finish crack sealing street in the southeast section of Great Bend. Circle C Pavers, already approved for the crack seal project, stated that due to the crack sizes, more material is needed than originally estimated. There were approximately 70 blocks left to complete.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Three new Barton Co. Commissioners sworn into office

The changing of the guard is complete. The Barton County Commission met away from its usual time Monday morning to swear in new Commissioners Duane Reif, Tricia Schlessiger and Donna Zimmerman. Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said goodbye to Commissioners Jennifer Schartz, Kirby Krier, and Jon Prescott. "You have spent hours...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

USD 428 school board meeting agenda (1/9)

Jan. 9 - 5 p.m. District Education Center, 201 S. Patton Road, Great Bend. • Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time spent on citizen participation.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (1/5)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/5) At 6:27 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at 24th & K-96 Highway. At 7:47 p.m. an accident was reported at U.S. 281 Highway & NE 50 Road. Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/5) Breathing Problems. At 2:04 a.m. ambulance assistance...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff IDs body found as missing Kansas man

RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a body found on the west edge of Hutchinson on Dec. 20 have positively identified the victim as 67-year-old Leonard Anthony Williams, according to a statement from the Reno County Sheriff's office. Williams was first reported missing on October 9, and when...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/6 - 1/8)

BOOKED: Crystal Horton on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Joy Little on Barton County District Court warrant, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Zackery Jacobs on Barton County District Court cases, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Adalberton Rios on Barton County District Court warrant, to serve sentence. BOOKE: Joyce...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend traffic stop ends with cocaine charges

On Wednesday, Jan. 4 at approximately 3:48 a.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the parking lot of Casey's General Store, 2716 10th Street, for an illegal license plate. During the traffic stop, K9 Menta was utilized to conduct a free...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy