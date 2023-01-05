Read full article on original website
Traveling Santa Fe Trail timeline makes winter stop in Larned
Traveling through five states, the Santa Fe Trail was one of America's first interstate commercial highways in the early and mid-1800s. Traversing all of Kansas with final destinations in Santa Fe, New Mexico, or Independence, Mo., the trail passed through modern-day Fort Zarah and Fort Larned. Two hundred years later, the Santa Fe Trail Museum will feature a traveling exhibit about the importance of the trail.
Historical Society and library in Great Bend receive community grants
Recently, Great Bend Chamber’s Edith Solorzano caught up with Ron Gillette, (insert title) with Invenergy Transmission. Gillette explained his increased trips to Kansas where he can be found handing out money to worthy projects and programs. Q. For the folks that don’t know, can you explain what Grain Belt...
Lights selected for Great Bend’s walking path at Vets Park
City officials have selected lights to be installed along the walking trail at Veterans Memorial Park in Great Bend. Interim City Administrator Logan Burns said the city is now looking at the availability to see when the lights can be ordered. Improving the lighting around the walking path is part...
USD 428 Board members lead for the future
January is School Board Appreciation Month, a great opportunity to say thank you to the USD 428 Board of Education who are committed to the success of every student on our community. Great Bend USD 428 Board of Education members include, Jacquie Disque, president, Aaron Emerson, vice-president, Chad Burroughs, Deanna...
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Weather Outlook 2023
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, January 3 no change as we are still in extreme drought. There is little hope for any change in conditions in the short or even long term. The six to ten-day outlook (January 10 to 14) indicates a 60 to 80% chance of above normal temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation, which isn’t much to begin with. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 12 to 18) indicates a continued 70 to 80% of above normal temperatures and a continued 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. While the warmer temperature continues to hold, at least precipitation patterns are slightly more favorable.
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (1/9)
OLD BUSINESS - -There is no Old Business at this time. Recognition of Outgoing Officials – Commissioners Kirby Krier, Jon Prescott and Jennifer Schartz were given an opportunity to speak. Chairman Shawn Prescott followed with a thank you to each. RECESS FOR SWEARING IN OF OFFICIALS: -The following officials...
UWCK making Valentine's Day a little sweeter for homebound seniors
United Way of Central Kansas often provides for the essentials in life. It's nice to have a little fun as well. Box of Love returns this February with a Valentine's Day surprise for homebound seniors. The mini tote bags will be filled with a refrigerator memo magnet, facial tissue, word puzzles and a pencil, toothpaste and a toothbrush, chocolates, and non-slip fuzzy socks. Each package will also include homemade Valentine’s Day cards made by local kids.
Monday on Sports Day
- Mike Courson goes “On the Prowl” talking Great Bend Panther Boys Wrestling with head coach Nathan Broeckelman.
Barton Wrestling places four at Friends Invitational
Taking the mat for the first time in over a month, the Barton Community College wrestling team placed four Saturday at the Friends Invitational held at the Garvey Gymnasium on the campus of Friends University. The Cougar six-pack accumulated a 6-12 overall record while securing four placings on the day.
🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 vs Northwest Tech
The Barton Community College basketball teams will host Northwest Kansas Technical College on Saturday, Jan. 7. You can follow the action by listening on 1590 AM / 95.5 FM, greatbendpost.com or the KVGB mobile app. The women's game begins at 2 p.m. with the men's game starting at 4 p.m.
Change order approved for more road maintenance in Great Bend
The Great Bend City Council approved $40,000 in additional funding for an outside contractor to finish crack sealing street in the southeast section of Great Bend. Circle C Pavers, already approved for the crack seal project, stated that due to the crack sizes, more material is needed than originally estimated. There were approximately 70 blocks left to complete.
Barton Theatre holding auditions for spring production
The Barton Community College Theatre Department will hold auditions for its spring production of the sci-fi classic “R.U.R. Rossum’s Universal Robots,” by Karel Čapek Jan. 11 and 12 from 5-7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium. All roles and technical positions will be cast. Those auditioning...
Three new Barton Co. Commissioners sworn into office
The changing of the guard is complete. The Barton County Commission met away from its usual time Monday morning to swear in new Commissioners Duane Reif, Tricia Schlessiger and Donna Zimmerman. Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said goodbye to Commissioners Jennifer Schartz, Kirby Krier, and Jon Prescott. "You have spent hours...
USD 428 school board meeting agenda (1/9)
Jan. 9 - 5 p.m. District Education Center, 201 S. Patton Road, Great Bend. • Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time spent on citizen participation.
Cop Shop (1/5)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/5) At 6:27 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at 24th & K-96 Highway. At 7:47 p.m. an accident was reported at U.S. 281 Highway & NE 50 Road. Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/5) Breathing Problems. At 2:04 a.m. ambulance assistance...
Sheriff IDs body found as missing Kansas man
RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a body found on the west edge of Hutchinson on Dec. 20 have positively identified the victim as 67-year-old Leonard Anthony Williams, according to a statement from the Reno County Sheriff's office. Williams was first reported missing on October 9, and when...
Pawnee Co. law enforcement looking for subjects that fled from accident
The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office informed the public they are searching for several passengers that fled following an accident. Around 5:15 a.m., a non-injury accident occurred at the US 56 Highway and US 183 junction in Pawnee County. There were 13 Hispanics from the SUV involved, and they fled west from the scene.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/6 - 1/8)
BOOKED: Crystal Horton on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Joy Little on Barton County District Court warrant, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Zackery Jacobs on Barton County District Court cases, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Adalberton Rios on Barton County District Court warrant, to serve sentence. BOOKE: Joyce...
Great Bend traffic stop ends with cocaine charges
On Wednesday, Jan. 4 at approximately 3:48 a.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the parking lot of Casey's General Store, 2716 10th Street, for an illegal license plate. During the traffic stop, K9 Menta was utilized to conduct a free...
