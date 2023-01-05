Read full article on original website
opb.org
Peer mentors are key to Oregon’s Measure 110 success, but they are working in a broken system
On a sunny September evening in 2021, Nathaniel Sean Stringer joined family and colleagues for a recovery celebration at a park in the eastern Oregon town of Ontario. To enthusiastic applause, he received an award for his service to those struggling with addiction. Just weeks later, Stringer overdosed on fentanyl...
Washington state just started capping carbon emissions. Here’s how it works.
Washington state rang in the New Year with the launch of its most ambitious plan to slash carbon pollution. The new “cap-and-invest” program is designed to follow in the footsteps of California, where a cap-and-trade system began in 2013, while trying to learn from its missteps. Signed into...
elisportsnetwork.com
Emerald Downs: Opinion Washington State Horse Racing Hangs in the Balance; it’s time to come Together!
(This is a long piece, so fair warning.) With the 2022 season in the rearview mirror, I want to talk about what just might be the most important off-season in Washington State Thoroughbred history since 1933. There is no scarier time for the future of Thoroughbred Horse Racing in Washington State than right now and the old ways of doing business at the track no longer work and if we’re not careful we will see the sport we all love and support disappear and it won’t come back.
pnwag.net
Court Extends Western Washington Steelhead Harvest
On Friday, the Washington Superior Court sided with Cooke Aquaculture Pacific, LLC, and extended the deadline to safely harvest steelhead trout and remove equipment at the Rich Passage and Hope Island fish farm in Puget Sounds to April 14th. Last week’s decision came after Cooke filed suit against the Washington state Department of Natural Resources at Commissioner Hilary Franz.
opb.org
Oregon takes steps to conserve six areas of rocky coast
Six rocky areas on the Oregon Coast are being considered for conservation. Andy Lanier is the Marine Affairs Coordinator for the Department of Land Conservation and Development. He said the sites have been through a multi-year process, including engagement with nearby communities. Lanier told KLCC one proposed site is at...
Canola could reach 400,000 acres in 2023
MOSCOW - Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region’s canola association. “I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could,” said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. “The demand is certainly there, so we’re going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so.”
Washington State DOT Snow Plows Have the Best Nicknames Ever
Do You Know That Some WADOT Trucks Have Fun Nicknames?. One of my favorite Facebook pages is the Washington Department of Transportation. It might surprise you to know that they've given a few of their snow plow nicknames and that they are hilarious. You can't but love a truck that's name is Sir Plows-A-Lot in Washington State.
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
Channel 6000
Unique sayings for a common meteorological event
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
Channel 6000
3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
opb.org
Oregon commercial Dungeness crabbing season to open Jan. 15 after weekslong delay
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season opens Jan. 15 for much of the coast after a weekslong delay. Oregon Fish and Wildlife initially had a targeted opening date of Dec. 1, but that was delayed after pre-season tests showed crabs had too little meat yield as well as elevated levels of domoic acid.
State commission plans to recommend new airport site by June 15
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The debate over a new Puget Sound airport is about to get a lot more heated. On Monday, state lawmakers returned to work and are expected to get an earful in the months ahead about the idea of building a new airport about the size of Sea-Tac Airport.
Chronicle
State Rep. Jim Walsh Proposes Constitutional Amendment Creating California-Style Property Tax Cap
State Rep. Jim Walsh, R–Aberdeen, introduced a bill on Thursday proposing a constitutional amendment creating a cap on property taxes similar to California’s “Prop 13” law. Under the proposal, property taxes on owner-occupied primary residences would be based on the purchase price when the owner-occupier purchased...
koze.com
Schoesler Says Fuel Prices Already Climbing “Due to Democrats’ New Environmental Laws” (Listen)
OLYMPIA, WA – Two environmental laws from the Democratic-controlled Washington State Legislature and Governor Jay Inslee that took effect January 1st are already causing fuel prices to rise, according to State Senator Mark Schoesler. Listen to the story:. The Ritzville Republican represents eastern Washington’s 9th Legislative District. Schoesler...
KUOW
A bottle proposal for Washington: Today So Far
Washington state lawmakers have tucked a proposal for a bottle/can deposit program into legislation slated for this year's session. Could it pass, and what would be the benefits?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for January 6, 2023. In another life, I was a stellar housekeeper...
opb.org
Washington’s Legislature gets to work
Your browser does not support the audio element. Washington’s 2023 legislative session starts Monday at noon. As in Oregon, Democrats control both chambers and the governor’s mansion. Lawmakers are expected to tackle issues related to housing and homelessness, public safety, and gun safety. They’ll also have to pass a budget. We talk to Tom Banse, the Northwest News Network’s Olympia correspondent, about what’s likely to happen this session.
Union Asks Washington State Lawmakers to make $21 per Hour the Starting Wage for Caregivers
CLARKSTON - There is a shortage of in-home caregivers in Washington state, but a union representing workers hopes state lawmakers will be able to make changes this session. Service Employees International Union Local 775, which represents individual in-home caregivers in the state, is asking lawmakers to fully fund the home care rate for workers who have clients on Medicaid, which would bring their starting wages to more than $21 per hour.
Experts say odometer fraud is on the rise in Washington state
Checking the odometer may not be high on your list of priorities when buying a used car, but it’s important to keep in mind. Experts say despite the move to digital, it’s never been easier or cheaper to remove thousands of miles from a car’s history. Josh...
yachatsnews.com
Oregon finally announces Jan. 15 opening of Dungeness crab season, but many commercial fishers say the damage has already been done
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishery, after passing a new round of testing, will open Sunday, Jan. 15 from Manzanita to south of Coos Bay, state regulators announced Friday. The season will open Feb. 1 from Cape Falcon, which is near Manzanita, north to the state of Washington, in accordance...
