Oregon State

Emerald Downs: Opinion Washington State Horse Racing Hangs in the Balance; it’s time to come Together!

(This is a long piece, so fair warning.) With the 2022 season in the rearview mirror, I want to talk about what just might be the most important off-season in Washington State Thoroughbred history since 1933. There is no scarier time for the future of Thoroughbred Horse Racing in Washington State than right now and the old ways of doing business at the track no longer work and if we’re not careful we will see the sport we all love and support disappear and it won’t come back.
Court Extends Western Washington Steelhead Harvest

On Friday, the Washington Superior Court sided with Cooke Aquaculture Pacific, LLC, and extended the deadline to safely harvest steelhead trout and remove equipment at the Rich Passage and Hope Island fish farm in Puget Sounds to April 14th. Last week’s decision came after Cooke filed suit against the Washington state Department of Natural Resources at Commissioner Hilary Franz.
Oregon takes steps to conserve six areas of rocky coast

Six rocky areas on the Oregon Coast are being considered for conservation. Andy Lanier is the Marine Affairs Coordinator for the Department of Land Conservation and Development. He said the sites have been through a multi-year process, including engagement with nearby communities. Lanier told KLCC one proposed site is at...
Canola could reach 400,000 acres in 2023

MOSCOW - Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region’s canola association. “I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could,” said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. “The demand is certainly there, so we’re going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so.”
Washington State DOT Snow Plows Have the Best Nicknames Ever

Do You Know That Some WADOT Trucks Have Fun Nicknames?. One of my favorite Facebook pages is the Washington Department of Transportation. It might surprise you to know that they've given a few of their snow plow nicknames and that they are hilarious. You can't but love a truck that's name is Sir Plows-A-Lot in Washington State.
Unique sayings for a common meteorological event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
Schoesler Says Fuel Prices Already Climbing “Due to Democrats’ New Environmental Laws” (Listen)

OLYMPIA, WA – Two environmental laws from the Democratic-controlled Washington State Legislature and Governor Jay Inslee that took effect January 1st are already causing fuel prices to rise, according to State Senator Mark Schoesler. Listen to the story:. The Ritzville Republican represents eastern Washington’s 9th Legislative District. Schoesler...
A bottle proposal for Washington: Today So Far

Washington state lawmakers have tucked a proposal for a bottle/can deposit program into legislation slated for this year's session. Could it pass, and what would be the benefits?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for January 6, 2023. In another life, I was a stellar housekeeper...
Washington’s Legislature gets to work

Your browser does not support the audio element. Washington’s 2023 legislative session starts Monday at noon. As in Oregon, Democrats control both chambers and the governor’s mansion. Lawmakers are expected to tackle issues related to housing and homelessness, public safety, and gun safety. They’ll also have to pass a budget. We talk to Tom Banse, the Northwest News Network’s Olympia correspondent, about what’s likely to happen this session.
Union Asks Washington State Lawmakers to make $21 per Hour the Starting Wage for Caregivers

CLARKSTON - There is a shortage of in-home caregivers in Washington state, but a union representing workers hopes state lawmakers will be able to make changes this session. Service Employees International Union Local 775, which represents individual in-home caregivers in the state, is asking lawmakers to fully fund the home care rate for workers who have clients on Medicaid, which would bring their starting wages to more than $21 per hour.
