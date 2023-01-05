Read full article on original website
bogalusadailynews.com
Church News
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. New Triumph Baptist Church cordially invites the public to join us as we honor our pastor and first lady Rev. E.L. and Nicole Powell on Pastor’s 27th year Pastoral Anniversary Celebration. This great event will...
bogalusadailynews.com
Pictures from Tyrin Truong’s inauguration, parade and Mayoral Ball
Shown are pictures of Bogalusa Mayor Tyrin Truong’s inauguration, parade and Mayoral Ball. Pictures taken at the inauguration are by Chris Kinkaid. Pictures from the parade and Mayoral Ball are by Sharon Hartzog.
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa Mayor Truong inaugurated
Tyrin Truong was inaugurated as Bogalusa’s new mayor on Saturday morning outside of city hall on a sunsplashed day. “I’m just humbled that everybody came out to support us,” Truong said. “Our city has seen some troubling times recently, but I think this is a bright spot and I look forward to continuing in that.”
Mel Gibson Yanked From Mardi Gras Parade Lineup Over Outrage, ‘Threats’
As one of the groups tasked with organizing New Orleans’ annual Mardi Gras festivities, the Krewe of Endymion usually picks a couple of celebrity guests—often musicians, actors, or media personalities—to act as co-grand marshals of its annual Mardi Gras parade. This year, one of its marshals will be Willie Fritz, the head coach who revitalized Tulane University’s struggling football program and spurred the team on to victory at this year’s Cotton Bowl Classic.The other, until Sunday night, was Mel Gibson.Less than a day after announcing that Gibson would lead the super-krewe’s procession through the city, Endymion officials backpedaled on the...
fox8live.com
Bogalusa’s new mayor, Tyrin Truong, gets sworn into office
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The city of Bogalusa has a new mayor following the inauguration of Tyrin Truong. In a speech, the 23-year-old leader thanked the voters and said he saw the vision of a better, more prosperous Bogalusa. He went on to talk about the city’s accomplishments and all of its contributions to modern music and art.
Real News Network
Louisiana to imprison juveniles at Angola Prison’s death row
The state of Louisiana is considering transferring at least 20 minors incarcerated in its juvenile correction system to be housed on death row. The state alleges these children are amongst its most problematic incarcerated minors, and that placing them on death row is in line with government obligations to rehabilitate juvenile offenders. Lana Charles, who has worked to provide arts programs in Louisiana’s juvenile justice system for 15 years, joins Rattling the Bars to explain the situation of incarcerated youth in her state.
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Louisiana
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in Louisiana.
For one Section 8 tenant, a struggle to be heard
NEW ORLEANS – Cans of Glade air freshener were clustered on a table by Valerie Jeanmarie’s front door in early January, her usually neat living room crowded with cardboard boxes as she prepared for a move. Jeanmarie has been living in this blue duplex in Gentilly for less than a year, but after a dispute […] The post For one Section 8 tenant, a struggle to be heard appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
fox8live.com
50 years since hotel sniper Mark Essex terrorized downtown New Orleans in 1973
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 50 years ago, New Orleans made national headlines when a sniper went on a killing spree at a downtown hotel. Local historian and filmmaker, Royd Anderson takes a look back at how Howard Johnson’s sniper incident changed the course of the city’s history. 23-year-old...
WDSU
It's here! 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule released
The much anticipated 2023 WDSU Parade Tracking schedule has been released. Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters at 5 p.m. in Metairie. Krewe of Nemesis in Chalmette at 1 p.m. Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale at 11 a.m. in Uptown New Orleans. Krewe of Carrollton follows Femme Fatale. Krewe of King...
Endymion removes Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal, citing threats and safety concerns
Less than 24 hours after New Orleans super-krewe Endymion announced Mel Gibson would serve as co-Grand Marshal for Mardi Gras 2023, officials have removed the actor from krewe activities.
2023 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Here is the 2023 New Orleans Parade Schedule.
NOLA.com
Church members shaken by Central City mass shooting: 'I wish it surprised me'
A day after a mass shooting that left two people dead and three wounded, residents near the scene in Central City bemoaned the frequent violence and drug use that has plagued their neighborhood, and the city at large. The shooting happened at the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Rev....
bogalusadailynews.com
Easterling
Mrs. Dixie Anne Easterling, a native of Durant, Miss., a longtime resident of Bogalusa, La., and a current resident of Carriere, Miss., passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Hattiesburg, Miss. at the age of 68. She was a retired mail carrier from the United States Postal Service. Mrs....
mississippifreepress.org
Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast
Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
fox8live.com
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - With the return of Carnival, many people are searching for their favorite king cakes around town. One of the city’s popular king cake bakeries, Dong Phuong Bakery, says it will partner with local businesses again this year as official vendors to distribute king cakes to fans who don’t want to make the trek to the New Orleans East bakery.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
‘Mayfair Witches’ Filmed on the Same Street as Anne Rice’s Home in NOLA — What to Know About the Historic Manor
AMC's 'Mayfair Witches' adaptation was filmed on the very same street as the house where author Anne Rice lived and found inspiration for her novels.
NOLA.com
Power poll respondents skeptical of carbon capture but favor tax breaks for solar power farms
Conducted online Tuesday through Thursday, The Times-Picayune Power Poll asks questions of the top Jefferson and Orleans parish influencers in business, politics, arts, media, nonprofits and community affairs. It is not a scientific inquiry, but it does afford non-partisan insight into the thoughts and opinions of those who steer the region. Of 1,380 Power Poll members surveyed this week, 190 voted, for a participation rate of 14%.
