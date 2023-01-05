ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Church News

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. New Triumph Baptist Church cordially invites the public to join us as we honor our pastor and first lady Rev. E.L. and Nicole Powell on Pastor’s 27th year Pastoral Anniversary Celebration. This great event will...
VARNADO, LA
Bogalusa Mayor Truong inaugurated

Tyrin Truong was inaugurated as Bogalusa’s new mayor on Saturday morning outside of city hall on a sunsplashed day. “I’m just humbled that everybody came out to support us,” Truong said. “Our city has seen some troubling times recently, but I think this is a bright spot and I look forward to continuing in that.”
BOGALUSA, LA
Mel Gibson Yanked From Mardi Gras Parade Lineup Over Outrage, ‘Threats’

As one of the groups tasked with organizing New Orleans’ annual Mardi Gras festivities, the Krewe of Endymion usually picks a couple of celebrity guests—often musicians, actors, or media personalities—to act as co-grand marshals of its annual Mardi Gras parade. This year, one of its marshals will be Willie Fritz, the head coach who revitalized Tulane University’s struggling football program and spurred the team on to victory at this year’s Cotton Bowl Classic.The other, until Sunday night, was Mel Gibson.Less than a day after announcing that Gibson would lead the super-krewe’s procession through the city, Endymion officials backpedaled on the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bogalusa’s new mayor, Tyrin Truong, gets sworn into office

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The city of Bogalusa has a new mayor following the inauguration of Tyrin Truong. In a speech, the 23-year-old leader thanked the voters and said he saw the vision of a better, more prosperous Bogalusa. He went on to talk about the city’s accomplishments and all of its contributions to modern music and art.
BOGALUSA, LA
Louisiana to imprison juveniles at Angola Prison’s death row

The state of Louisiana is considering transferring at least 20 minors incarcerated in its juvenile correction system to be housed on death row. The state alleges these children are amongst its most problematic incarcerated minors, and that placing them on death row is in line with government obligations to rehabilitate juvenile offenders. Lana Charles, who has worked to provide arts programs in Louisiana’s juvenile justice system for 15 years, joins Rattling the Bars to explain the situation of incarcerated youth in her state.
LOUISIANA STATE
For one Section 8 tenant, a struggle to be heard

NEW ORLEANS – Cans of Glade air freshener were clustered on a table by Valerie Jeanmarie’s front door in early January, her usually neat living room crowded with cardboard boxes as she prepared for a move. Jeanmarie has been living in this blue duplex in Gentilly for less than a year, but after a dispute […] The post For one Section 8 tenant, a struggle to be heard appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
It's here! 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule released

The much anticipated 2023 WDSU Parade Tracking schedule has been released. Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters at 5 p.m. in Metairie. Krewe of Nemesis in Chalmette at 1 p.m. Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale at 11 a.m. in Uptown New Orleans. Krewe of Carrollton follows Femme Fatale. Krewe of King...
THIBODAUX, LA
Easterling

Mrs. Dixie Anne Easterling, a native of Durant, Miss., a longtime resident of Bogalusa, La., and a current resident of Carriere, Miss., passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Hattiesburg, Miss. at the age of 68. She was a retired mail carrier from the United States Postal Service. Mrs....
BOGALUSA, LA
Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast

Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - With the return of Carnival, many people are searching for their favorite king cakes around town. One of the city’s popular king cake bakeries, Dong Phuong Bakery, says it will partner with local businesses again this year as official vendors to distribute king cakes to fans who don’t want to make the trek to the New Orleans East bakery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
LOUISIANA STATE
Power poll respondents skeptical of carbon capture but favor tax breaks for solar power farms

Conducted online Tuesday through Thursday, The Times-Picayune Power Poll asks questions of the top Jefferson and Orleans parish influencers in business, politics, arts, media, nonprofits and community affairs. It is not a scientific inquiry, but it does afford non-partisan insight into the thoughts and opinions of those who steer the region. Of 1,380 Power Poll members surveyed this week, 190 voted, for a participation rate of 14%.
LOUISIANA STATE

