When Does the Next Episode of Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Air?
After a tragic death and a tension-filled cliffhanger at the end of last week's episode of the Yellowstone prequel 1923, this week's episode, "War and the Turquoise Tide" answered the questions around the fate of Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) as well as saw the arrival of a new antagonist for the Duttons, not to mention saw Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) finally have to face some things he had been avoiding for some time as his story prepares to intersect with that of the Duttons back home. However, while the episode certainly set the stage for the next big challenge in the series, fans will have to wait a little bit to see how things move forward from here. There's no new episode of 1923 until Sunday, February 5th. Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of 1923 beyond this point.
Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale
Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
Mike Colter Addresses Marvel's Luke Cage Return: "It's in the Rear View Mirror" (Exclusive)
Marvel's Luke Cage star Mike Colter, currently out promoting his new movie Plane (with 300 star Gerard Butler), would be down to play Luke Cage again if the opportunity came knocking -- but he isn't sitting around waiting for it. Originally introduced in a self-titled series on Netflix, Colter's Cage would go on to appear in Marvel's Defenders, a team-up of the various street-level vigilantes appearing in Netflix's shared Marvel Universe. Its tenuous ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe were seemingly severed when Kevin Feige took over Marvel Television and all the series came to an end -- but some of the stars are coming back now.
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Baby Girl, Alert! Shemar Moore Announces He’s Expecting A Daughter With His Longtime Lady Jesiree Dizon
Attention all baby girls, Shemar Moore’s going to be a girl dad! The actor, 52, made the announcement exclusively on the forthcoming January 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show while reflecting on it being a full circle moment. Moore’s mother Marilyn Wilson-Moore passed away on February 8, 2020, and his daughter’s due date is […]
AMC Cancels Another Series Already Set for Season 2
There's a new trend in Hollywood that's starting to make TV fans quite anxious. Show renewals aren't the guarantee they used to be as networks continue to scrap shows that have already been renewed or even filmed. Recently, AMC canceled the sci-fi comedy series, Demascus, in the middle of production alongside Moonhaven, 61st Street, and Invitation to a Bonfire. According to previous reports, AMC Networks is scrapping shows as part of a major write-down to save the company $400 million in content production costs. Today, Deadline has reported that Pantheon is the latest series to get the axe despite its season two renewal.
Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Breaks Silence on Season 2 Announcement
Development on another batch of Wednesday episodes is already underway with Netflix renewing the series for a second season earlier this month. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has finally spoken out on the renewal, thanking the fans of the wildly popular show for watching it and helping get it renewed. "Thanks...
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner, Michael Dorn Explain Worf's Pacifism
Star Trek fans weren't exactly thrilled when they learned that Worf was getting a big change for his return in Star Trek: Picard Season 3. As one of the early Picard Season 3 trailers revealed, Worf has entered a phase of pacifism in his older years – a code of non-violence that couldn't be more ill-timed, as Jean-Luc Picard and his former Enterprise crew are being hunted by the villain Vadic (Amanda Plummer), who commands the mighty warship The Shrike.
Fan-Favorite Marvel Star Playing Brand New Character in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is on the forefront of many Marvel fans' minds, especially as its final trailer has been scheduled to debut on Monday night. Prior to that trailer's release, Marvel Studios released a brand-new synopsis for the upcoming blockbuster film, and it confirmed a surprising return from the larger franchise. As the synopsis reveals, David Dastmalchian will be returning in Quantumania — but he will not be playing Kurt, the character he portrayed in the previous two Ant-Man films. Instead, he will be portraying a new character named Veb, who does not appear to have a Marvel Comics counterpart.
Doctor Who Confirms Return of Another Fan-favorite, Adds Mysterious New Member To Cast
Another fan-favorite actor is reprising her role in the upcoming season of Doctor Who, and a mysterious new character will also join the series. Jemma Redgrave will return as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, as will UNIT, the organization that seeks to defend Earth from extraterrestrial threats. Aneurin Barnard joins the series Roger ap Gwilliam. The BBC offered no details about how Gwilliam is or what his role will be in the Doctor's future. Both will appear in the fourteenth season of Doctor Who, which sees Ncuti Gatwa debuting as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson playing the Doctor's newest companion, Ruby Sunday.
Will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kill Off Scott Lang?
Will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kill of Scott Lang before the movie comes to an end? There's a lot of anticipation leading into the third major entry in the Ant-Man film franchise as it serves as the major introduction to the Kang the Conqueror variant of Jonathan Majors' pivotal Phase 5 villain. But not only that, it also serves as the first real foray into the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large. There's bound to be all sorts of things set up for the next slate of films to come and beyond, and what better way to do it than with an Avenger death?
New Ezra Miller The Flash Suit Revealed
Next up on the release slate for DC Studios is Ezra Miller's The Flash, a film that has been mired in an incredible amount of controversy throughout the pandemic. With new reports suggesting Miller could return as the Scarlet Speedster despite a slew of run-ins with the legal system, new marketing materials in support of the film continue to surface online. One of the latest, a comic book cover featuring the character, features a full-body look at the fan-favorite Justice Leaguer.
Doctor Who Showrunner Breaks Silence on Disney's Involvement With Series
News that The Walt Disney Company was going to become involved with the future of Doctor Who took fans of the franchise by surprise in a big way. The deal was announced as collaboration between the BBC and Disney Branded Television, bringing the upcoming new season of the show to the Disney+ streaming platform around the globe and noting their work together would "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world." Rumors quickly began to swirl that Disney would have a big hand in shaping the series and its content, including murmurs of a super-sized budget that could have the show compete with the likes of The Rings of Power.
Stephen Amell Addresses "How" Oliver Queen Can Return for The Flash Final Season
Warner Bros. Discovery has sold off their part of The CW and has been slowly ending series that their production house developed for the network. Among the series ending their run is their hit DC TV series, The Flash. Some believe that this is due to the studio finally deciding to have synergy in their DC properties as opposed to the bifurcation we're used to and hiring James Gunn and Peter Safran to head DC Studios only adds to this theory. The Flash will come to an end after the upcoming ninth season and a bunch of Arrowverse stars are returning for at least an episode. David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale and Stephen Amell have all signed on to return in an upcoming episode of the series, but how the latter comes back is a bit of a head scratcher. Amell's Oliver Queen / Green Arrow perished during the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, so his coming back is a bit confusing. The Arrow star recently made a video breaking his silence on his return, and he also addressed how his character is back from the dead. You can check out the full video below!
Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Reveals When New Trailer Will Be Released
DC fans may not have to wait too much longer for the trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. On Monday, director David F. Sandberg took to Twitter to share a photo from work on the trailer with the "the following preview has been approved…" screen displayed on a large screen in the editing area, complete with a "property of Warner Bros." watermark. Sandberg captioned the photo "end of this month", indicating that fans will get a trailer for the eagerly anticipated Shazam! sequel later in January.
M3GAN Opening Weekend Box Office Comes In Higher Than Expected, Avatar 2 Still Number 1
It won't top Avatar: The Way of Water, which continues to reign atop the box office, but M3GAN is off to a strong start, even stronger than earlier estimates, in its opening weekend. The new horror film will $30 million during its first weekend, including $11.7 million on Friday (which did beat out the Avatar sequel). Avatar: The Way of Water continues to dominate with $45 million in its fourth weekend, leading to a domestic box office that surpasses the $500 million milestone marker. M3GAN has been well-received by critics, with a high Rotten Tomatoes score and a consensus that reads, "Unapologetically silly and all the more entertaining for it, M3GAN is the rare horror-comedy that delivers chuckles as effortlessly as chills." ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave it a more middle 3-out-of-5 star review. He writes:
Knives Out 3: Rian Johnson Reveals Why He's "Jazzed" to Work on Glass Onion Sequel
The work of Rian Johnson has been cherished in a whole new way as of late, thanks to the filmmaker's work on the Knives Out movies. The saga of star-studded mystery films most recently includes Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which arrived on Netflix late last year. The film is one of two sequels already greenlit by Netflix, and in a recent interview with Variety after winning their Creative Impact Award for Screenwriting, Johnson teased what he is finding fun about his current work of writing the third film.
Ryan Reynolds Free Guy Stunt Double Reveals Major Injuries That Made the Final Cut
Stunt performers are highly-trained professionals who are essential to making many Hollywood movies happen without serious injury on the part of the cast and crew (Tom Cruise notwithstanding). But occasionally, everyone makes a mistake at their job -- and sometimes, when a stunt performer screws up, it gets caught on film and shared widely for the world. It's a little strange and even disconcerting to think about somebody's actual injury making its way to the big screen, it's inevitable that sometimes that will happen. That, apparently, came to pass in Free Guy, according to stuntman Daniel Stevens, who shared some harrowing memories from the production on a new episode of Corridor Crew's Stuntmen React.
Ghost Rider: Ryan Gosling Takes Over as Spirit of Vengeance in New Video
Should the stars align just right, Ryan Gosling could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both the actor and Marvel Studios executives have publicly said they'd like to work together, with Gosling himself even saying he'd love to play Ghost Rider. Now, one dedicated fan of the franchise has taken the actor's look and used deep fake software to put him into the first live-action Ghost Rider movie.
