Warner Bros. Discovery has sold off their part of The CW and has been slowly ending series that their production house developed for the network. Among the series ending their run is their hit DC TV series, The Flash. Some believe that this is due to the studio finally deciding to have synergy in their DC properties as opposed to the bifurcation we're used to and hiring James Gunn and Peter Safran to head DC Studios only adds to this theory. The Flash will come to an end after the upcoming ninth season and a bunch of Arrowverse stars are returning for at least an episode. David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale and Stephen Amell have all signed on to return in an upcoming episode of the series, but how the latter comes back is a bit of a head scratcher. Amell's Oliver Queen / Green Arrow perished during the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, so his coming back is a bit confusing. The Arrow star recently made a video breaking his silence on his return, and he also addressed how his character is back from the dead. You can check out the full video below!

2 DAYS AGO