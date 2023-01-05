Date Set for 2023 Alabama A-Day Game

Fans will get their first look at the 2023 Crimson Tide on April 22.

The Alabama football season may have just come to a close, but fans already have something to look forward to in 2023.

The 2023 A-Day game will be Saturday, April 22 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff time and TV information will be released at a later day. Admission is free to all fans, which allows an early look at the Crimson Tide.

For the first time in a few years, there will be some excitement around the quarterback position. With Bryce Young officially headed off to the NFL and little experience behind him, the A-Day game will provide the first public opportunity for fans and media alike to see whether Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson or one of the two freshmen is in position to win the starting job at the position.

The Crimson Tide has lost over a dozen players to the transfer portal, but has picked up a new face in Maryland tight end CJ Dippre with more to come. Alabama also signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country with A-Day giving the freshmen their initial public performance at Bryant-Denny.

Alabama's 2022 season ended with a 45-20 win in the Sugar Bowl and an 11-2 record. It was the second time in the last four years that Alabama did not make the College Football Playoff.

Since Nick Saban's first national championship at Alabama in 2009, the Crimson Tide has never gone more than two seasons without a national title. Alabama last won a national championship in the 2020 season.

