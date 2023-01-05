ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Photos capture the GOP's mutiny against Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy as Democrats refuse to throw him a lifeline

By Sonam Sheth
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wyAbJ_0k4ptEOW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nfMuV_0k4ptEOW00
Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) reacts after a fourth round of voting for a new House Speaker on the second day of the 118th Congress, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. The House reconvened after failing to elect a speaker Tuesday on three straight ballots.

Getty

  • Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy has been dealt defeat after defeat in his bid for the House speakership.
  • He's lost a record 10 times as a hardline faction of his party refuses to support him becoming speaker.
  • Democrats, meanwhile, have watched with glee while rejecting pleas to throw McCarthy a lifeline.

It's been a rough week for California Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy as he loses vote after vote in his bid to become speaker of the House of Representatives.

McCarthy needs 218 votes to take the gavel, but he's failed to reach that number a historic 10 times as members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus refuse to support his speakership bid.

The chaos has left the House itself vacant ; the chamber currently has zero members and it cannot swear in lawmakers, introduce any bills, or pass legislation until a speaker is elected.

Democrats, meanwhile, have watched with glee as the GOP grapples with a full-blown revolt by a hardline faction against the party's establishment wing, just weeks after it gained control of the House in the November midterms. Multiple Democratic representatives-elect have also made it clear that the party will not throw McCarthy a lifeline as his path to the speakership narrows with each round of voting.

McCarthy was initially confident in his bid for speaker after winning the nomination at a House GOP leadership meeting in November, following the midterm elections.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WT3P4_0k4ptEOW00

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

But members of the House Freedom Caucus threw a wrench into McCarthy's campaign, saying they wouldn't support his bid unless he committed to less government spending and agreed to give the party more power to remove the speaker.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aL3HF_0k4ptEOW00
Rep. Andy Biggs, a Republican of Arizona, speaks during the Freedom Caucus press conference on immigration outside the Capitol on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

"If you want to drain the swamp, you cannot put the biggest alligator in charge of the exercise," Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz, a member of the HFC and one of the holdouts, said this week. "I'm a Florida man and I know of what I speak."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29PpyL_0k4ptEOW00
Republican Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz of Florida on January 3, 2023.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

McCarthy has since suffered 10 defeats, making this the longest speaker contest in 164 years.
Getty

Democrats, meanwhile, are sitting back and watching the drama unfold.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7UYy_0k4ptEOW00
Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., listens during the vote for speaker of the House on Jan. 3, 2023.

AP Images

Others are watching with glee. "About to go to the House floor," California Rep.-elect Ted Lieu tweeted earlier this week, alongside a photo of him holding a bag of popcorn.

Here's Rep.-elect Nancy Pelosi — the former speaker of the House — reading a New Yorker article entitled, "What Kevin McCarthy Will Do To Gain Power."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VUNEH_0k4ptEOW00

AP Images

Source: Twitter

Democrats have made it clear that they will not bail out McCarthy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sadGl_0k4ptEOW00
Gaetz talks with Reps.-elect Angie Craig, D-Minn., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in the House chamber as the House met on Jan. 4 for a second day to elect a speaker.

AP Images

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was spotted speaking with Gaetz and Rep.-elect Paul Gosar on the House floor, told reporters that Democrats would "absolutely not" rescue McCarthy's bid for the speakership.

"At the end of the day, this is a Republican mess," Democratic Rep.-elect Ro Khanna told CNN. "This is a failure of them to govern. This is their problem to fix."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PIYyb_0k4ptEOW00
Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, on a reintroduction of a resolution to end U.S. support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

Andrew Harnik/AP

Source: CNN

While Republicans are in disarray, Democrats nominated New York Rep.-elect Hakeem Jeffries for House speaker. He's the first Black lawmaker nominated for the position.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWl2G_0k4ptEOW00
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (center) is poised to become Democratic minority leader in 2023 while Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts will serve as minority whip, the Democrats' No. 2 position. This will mark a generational shift for Democrats in the House, who are currently led by three octogenarians.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

It's unclear what comes next. Democratic leadership has advised all its members to remain in Washington, DC until someone gets the gavel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pgJud_0k4ptEOW00
A view of the House chamber as the House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

AP Images

Source: Insider

That's because the speaker is elected by members who are present in the House chamber — meaning that if any Democrats leave the Capitol, it will lower the threshold of votes required for a Republican to be elected speaker.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1chtHP_0k4ptEOW00
Jeffries talks with Pelosi during the eighth vote in the House chamber as the House meets for the third day to elect a speaker.

AP Images

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 292

Juliete Satchell
4d ago

democrats need to be present every day until this gavel is awarded to the right person. Republicans need to put someone in office that is for this country, not the rich, Russia or china.

Reply(9)
52
NOT a MAGA IDIOT
4d ago

And just why would the democrats throw him a lifeline? 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭 McCarthy is the worst choice for speaker… let him squirm until he has no dignity left…

Reply(4)
45
TheoryOpinionOrTruth
4d ago

I laugh in the faces of all Republicans and their inability to vote for and elect a House Speaker! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

Reply(28)
77
