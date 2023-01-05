Photos capture the GOP's mutiny against Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy as Democrats refuse to throw him a lifeline

Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) reacts after a fourth round of voting for a new House Speaker on the second day of the 118th Congress, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. The House reconvened after failing to elect a speaker Tuesday on three straight ballots. Getty

Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy has been dealt defeat after defeat in his bid for the House speakership.

He's lost a record 10 times as a hardline faction of his party refuses to support him becoming speaker.

Democrats, meanwhile, have watched with glee while rejecting pleas to throw McCarthy a lifeline.

It's been a rough week for California Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy as he loses vote after vote in his bid to become speaker of the House of Representatives.

McCarthy needs 218 votes to take the gavel, but he's failed to reach that number a historic 10 times as members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus refuse to support his speakership bid.

The chaos has left the House itself vacant ; the chamber currently has zero members and it cannot swear in lawmakers, introduce any bills, or pass legislation until a speaker is elected.

Democrats, meanwhile, have watched with glee as the GOP grapples with a full-blown revolt by a hardline faction against the party's establishment wing, just weeks after it gained control of the House in the November midterms. Multiple Democratic representatives-elect have also made it clear that the party will not throw McCarthy a lifeline as his path to the speakership narrows with each round of voting.

McCarthy was initially confident in his bid for speaker after winning the nomination at a House GOP leadership meeting in November, following the midterm elections.But members of the House Freedom Caucus threw a wrench into McCarthy's campaign, saying they wouldn't support his bid unless he committed to less government spending and agreed to give the party more power to remove the speaker."If you want to drain the swamp, you cannot put the biggest alligator in charge of the exercise," Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz, a member of the HFC and one of the holdouts, said this week. "I'm a Florida man and I know of what I speak."McCarthy has since suffered 10 defeats, making this the longest speaker contest in 164 years.Democrats, meanwhile, are sitting back and watching the drama unfold.Others are watching with glee. "About to go to the House floor," California Rep.-elect Ted Lieu tweeted earlier this week, alongside a photo of him holding a bag of popcorn.

Here's Rep.-elect Nancy Pelosi — the former speaker of the House — reading a New Yorker article entitled, "What Kevin McCarthy Will Do To Gain Power."

Democrats have made it clear that they will not bail out McCarthy.

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was spotted speaking with Gaetz and Rep.-elect Paul Gosar on the House floor, told reporters that Democrats would "absolutely not" rescue McCarthy's bid for the speakership.

"At the end of the day, this is a Republican mess," Democratic Rep.-elect Ro Khanna told CNN. "This is a failure of them to govern. This is their problem to fix."

While Republicans are in disarray, Democrats nominated New York Rep.-elect Hakeem Jeffries for House speaker. He's the first Black lawmaker nominated for the position.It's unclear what comes next. Democratic leadership has advised all its members to remain in Washington, DC until someone gets the gavel.

